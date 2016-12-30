Outtakes—Don’t Blink in 2017

By Rick Outzen

The opening of the Downtown YMCA is only a taste of what we will see in downtown Pensacola in 2017.

The Switzers are moving ahead with their development of the Brent and Blount buildings. Their renovations will bring a new wave of retail and offices to the first block of Palafox Place. More shops, restaurants, and bars are in the future.

The Studers’ Southtowne Apartments are going up. The parking garage should be opened by spring, and the retail spaces that will wrap around the structure are under construction. The office building being built across the street next to the YMCA is ahead of schedule. By the end of 2017, Jefferson Street will rival Palafox for business and foot traffic. Pensacola’s historic district will be connected with Palafox seamlessly.

The UWF Historic Trust will do its part in promoting our rich history and will build upon the historical and archeological assets of its 8.5-acre, 28-property complex in downtown. The canopy has been installed over the Commanding Officers Quarters Canopy behind the T.T. Wentworth Jr. Florida State Museum and the Trader Jon’s exhibit has opened on the second floor of the museum. However, those are only the first parts of their interpretative master plan.

Zarragossa Street will become a pedestrian walkway as part of the Historic Village, complete with features such as iconic objects and fort building markings. The Museums of Commerce and Industry will be combined into one building. The Pensacola Children’s Museum will double in size and move into the building that currently houses the Museum of Industry. The structure’s fencing and window displays will reflect the interpretive themes and stories exhibited in the museum.

The Pensacola Bay Ferry System should be operational in time for the summer tourist season. It will connect downtown with Pensacola Beach and Fort Pickens located at the Gulf Islands National Seashore on Santa Rosa Island. The Park Service has estimated that over 65,000 passengers annually will take advantage of the ferry system. The City of Pensacola, Downtown Improvement Board and Community Redevelopment Agency will need to figure out if they want to keep the downtown trolley service to move those passengers around the city.

By the end of 2017, Mayor Ashton Hayward’s Government Street stormwater project should be complete, and life west of Pensacola City Hall can return to normal. The Studers will have completed their master plan for the site of the old Main Street sewage treatment plant, and development can begin on that side of downtown in 2018.

So don’t blink, or you may miss the excitement.