Bense Credits Mother for Success

By Duwayne Escobedo

Judy Bense arrived at the Washington State campus after driving and sleeping in her car for three days. She was a suntanned co-ed in flip-flops with a Southern accent and a dream of earning a doctorate in archaeology. Bense grew up on a dairy farm near Panama City where one of the things she enjoyed the most was hand-milking the warm cows.

“I was totally out of place,” she said. “I didn’t have a place to live. I decided to call my mom and tell her it was not going to work out. She said, ‘Sure! Quit! Everybody will know you quit! So, come on home! Wait tables! Go to beauty school!’ I thought, ‘Not on your life!’”

When Judy got a 99, Bette Bense wanted to know why it wasn’t 100? When Judy was Valedictorian with a 3.99 GPA, Bette wanted to know why it wasn’t 4.0?

“She wouldn’t listen,” Bense said. “She wasn’t bad about it. She wasn’t cruel. But she found the way to bring out the best in us. She made it very clear to me that I was going to college and I was going to be a professional. She was a big driver. She drove, Allan, too.”

Her mom died in 1972 of a heart attack. Her dad, Bud, died in 1967 from a stroke. Both were 45.

“Mom and dad had no idea what they did,” Bense said. “They made us want to succeed. One of my few regrets or sadnesses was that they never saw us succeed. They would be bursting with pride.”

What Bense did was become President of the University of West Florida. That came after she created what is widely recognized as one of the top archaeology and anthropology programs in the United States.

Her brother, Allan, became Florida House Speaker. He now, among the many boards he serves on, sits on the Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. Board of Directors. It is overseeing the spending of a $1.5 billion settlement from BP for its Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The BP funds have the potential to transform the sleepy Gulf Coast into an economic powerhouse.

Bense came to UWF as a 35-year-old with a goal. In 1980, she created a department where both archeologists and anthropologists worked hand-in-hand. She became the first academic chair in 2001.

“I had no idea how to do it,” she said.

But under her leadership, Bense built a program well known for its hands-on fieldwork. Among other projects, the archaeology program recently identified the archaeological site of the Tristán de Luna y Arellano settlement that was established from 1559 to 1561. It’s the earliest multi-year European colonial settlement ever archaeologically identified in the United States.

It uncovered the Spanish Presidios of Santa Maria de Galve (1698-1719), Santa Rosa (1722-1752), and San Miguel (1754-1763). Plus, in June it found the third Emanuel Point shipwreck that was part of de Luna’s fleet sunk by a 1559 hurricane.

“If you want to know something about somebody, look at their garbage,” Bense said. “It’s true detective work. It’s the thrill of discovery.”

However, at the age of 63 — eight years into her personal 10-year retirement plan — Bense became the first woman president at UWF in July 2008.

She embarked on strengthening the ties between the university and the community. She started showing up at community events, not just UWF events. She joined numerous community boards, including the Greater Pensacola Chamber Board of Directors, Florida’s Council of 100, the President’s Coalition of Northwest Florida, and the Downtown Rotary of Pensacola. She put up billboards advertising UWF all across Northwest Florida and around other state colleges in Florida. She rented space in the Sun Bank for the university’s Haas Business and Research Center. The college’s Small Business Development Center is located in the chamber’s headquarters. The UWF Innovation Institute is headquartered downtown in Belmont-DeVilliers.

“I realized, it’s true,” she said. “Out of sight, out of mind.”

Bense’s other main goal was to improve the college experience for UWF students. That meant handing out University of West Florida Argonaut T-shirts to students she spotted wearing other colleges across their chest. She also held office hours for three hours once a week in the Student Commons so students could pop in and talk to her without an appointment.

“Now, out of the first 10 students I see, about seven are wearing UWF gear,” she said.

Bense added: “The cherry on top is playing football downtown in a beautiful stadium.”

The Argos finished their inaugural season in Division II at 5-6 and 3-4 in the Gulf South Conference. UWF tied Florida Tech University and the University of New Haven with the most wins by a first-year program during the past 10 years in Division II. The highlight of its season was beating No. 16 ranked Florida Tech in a thrilling 42-39 win Oct. 1.

Even better, the Argos averaged 6,328 fans in its five home games played at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Pensacola Bay in downtown.

Besides that, the university thrived despite dealing with lower state allocations and a national recession during Bense’s eight-year tenure. UWF set an enrollment record this school year reaching 13,002 total students. That’s up from about 10,000 in 2008. West Florida has raised $48 million of its $50 million goal in celebration of its first 50 years. Bense donated $1 million. Plus, West Florida opened the Argonaut Village that includes a Starbucks and other retail shops and has begun the $6.8 million University Park Center.

“Nobody would do these things because they’re risky,” Bense said. “We had been low, low, low risk. It was really hard, and there were lots of reasons not to do it. Not all of my ideas have worked. I have had some bad ideas. But 90 percent have been successful.”

She also tasked her provost and now successor, Martha Saunders, to reorganize UWF’s academic affairs — an unenviable task, according to Bense.

“She did it, and it’s better, and they still like her,” Bense said, laughing. “I stayed out of that. That’s what you do when you have really good executives. You stay out of their way.”

Bense still has work to do for UWF after she steps down as president at the end of this year. She plans to take a month off to spend time at the old family farm and another in Chipley. After the short break, she plans to start writing her sixth book.

“There is some regional pride in our history and archaeology is a big player in that,” the folksy Bense said. “I haven’t written anything for eight and a half years except short emails. I’ll have to remember grammar and composition and my vocabulary will have to expand to five syllable words.”

And Saunders still has work for Bense to finish. It involves getting official national and state historic designations for many of the archaeological sites that Bense had an active hand in discovering.

Bense admitted she’s happy to finally call it quits after a nearly 45-year college career.

She said: “I like challenges, but it’s Martha’s job to worry about what’s next.”