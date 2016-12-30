The Buzz 12/29/16

Future of Triumph Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran has established a select committee to oversee the spending of $300 million in RESTORE funds the state will receive next year.

“We wanted to make it very clear by setting up a committee that your money was secure, and it was going to be in the hands of all of your elected representatives who are obviously going to protect it zealously,” he told Inweekly. “The only membership of that committee are the members who represent the affected counties.”

State Rep. Clay Ingram (R-Pensacola) is the vice chair of the committee.

Triumph Gulf Coast is the nonprofit corporation organized and established by lawmakers five years ago. It was established to oversee 75 percent of all funds recovered for economic damages to the state that resulted from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. How will the select committee work with Triumph?

“I think that’s a real discussion for this committee: what is the role of the Triumph committee, and what is the role or oversight of the elected officials who represent the people of the Panhandle to ensure that the money is spent in the most effective way for the people,” said Speaker Corcoran.

“I think a big issue that will come before that committee is, how do we protect the people of the Panhandle the most? I think historically, from the beginning of time, people are protected the most when those chosen to represent them are empowered.”

Workforce Housing Plan Revealed Marcie Whitaker, City of Pensacola Housing Administrator, outlined Mayor Ashton Hayward’s workforce housing program during the Council’s agenda review on Dec. 5.

Introducing Whitaker’s presentation, City Administrator Eric Olson said, “This is an expansion of existing programs. Eventually, we’re gonna be coming to you, asking you to appropriate money, or to take money that we’ve found, maybe through property purchase, and appropriate that for these programs.”

Whitaker told the council that the program would be a local housing assistance plan for law enforcement, fire, rescue emergency services, teachers, health care professionals and other professional industry individuals. It will fit within a similar program that the housing department currently administers on a countywide basis.

“It would be targeted toward 120-percent of area median income, which is in keeping with the current homebuyer program in the local housing assistance plan,” she said.

“It would be offered for the purchase of either a new or existing single family residence within the city limits, allowing for up to $50,000 to be used toward down payment or closing cost, and be secured with a zero interest deferred payment loan, which would be forgiven over equal increments over five years.”

Olson explained that the program would be funded primarily from the sale of surplus city property.

“How much that is we don’t really know, but we think there’s a use for that and that use could be some type of incentive to develop workforce housing,” he said.

“The action that you’ll see us requesting of the council is number one—agreeing to surplus certain city properties, and then either using that money directly for these programs or allowing those certain infill lots to be assigned to the housing division for use for these programs.”

Olson said the council should expect to see the specifics of the program at its January meeting.

Visit Pensacola To Get A Letter Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran plans to use the House’s oversight powers to see how tourist and economic development councils around the state are spending tax dollars

“We’re not done looking and using our oversight powers to reign in this insider behavior,” he said yesterday on News Talk 1370′s “Pensacola Speaks.”

Corcoran and the Florida House last week challenged Visit Florida to release details about its contract with rapper Pitbull.

“We, as conservatives, begin to ask why are we paying up to $80 million of hard-earned taxpayer money to go to this entity called Visit Florida to pay for the advertising of basically Fortune 500 companies,” said Corcoran. “So we went and said, ‘We want to know what you’re spending money on.’ They told us they couldn’t give it to us because they were protected under trade secrets.”

The Florida House filed a lawsuit to force Visit Florida to release details of its spending.

“And lo and behold, Pitbull, who was one of the people who got these private trade secret contracts that wouldn’t be released, he went online himself and said, ‘Here’s the contract. I don’t want to have anything to do with this.’ Then shortly thereafter, the governor fired all the people at Visit Florida for not having openness and transparency.”

What did the House find in Visit Florida’s expenditures?

“One million dollars went to pay Pitbull to do this video that if you get a chance to watch it, the lyrics are over the top, degrading, and horrible. They certainly don’t represent the family-friendly state of Florida. Then we also found out they did $2.3 million to wrap a racecar. They did another one point something million dollars to sponsor a B-league soccer team in England. This is all with taxpayer money.”

Speaker Corcoran now wants the House to review how tourist and economic development dollars are being spent on the county level.

“We’re about to send out letters to every single economic development council, every single tourist development council,” said Corcoran. “We’re going to use that oversight power and say, ‘Release it to us, and if you don’t release it to us, then they’ll find themselves in court with us, too.’”

Fighting To Be Heard Larry Downs Jr. claims that city-owned Pensacola Energy and its director Don Suarez are trying to put private local plumbers out of business, but he can’t get Mayor Ashton Hayward or City Administrator Eric Olson to meet with him.

Suarez created a team, called the Plumbing Partnership Program, in 2012 of about a half dozen local plumbers. Pensacola Energy directs hot water heater installations and appliance installations to those plumbers regularly.

Downs, who owns Larry Downs Jr. Plumbing and is serving as the spokesman for about 50 local plumbing companies, said the partnership overseen by Pensacola Energy is costing local plumbers hundreds of thousands of dollars in business.

He is arguing it’s unfair that government is competing against the private sector and is demanding the practice stop. Downs said Pensacola Energy subsidizes the jobs from its marketing budget.

He said he has repeatedly tried to meet with Mayor Ashton Hayward and his administration but has not received any response. Downs and other plumbers were given two minutes each to speak during the Leroy Boyd Forum at last Thursday’s Pensacola City Council. However, no one from the Hayward administration or Council addressed their concerns at the meeting.

Downs told Inweekly that he had filed a formal complaint of price fixing and collusion.

“They’re doing installs below cost,” Downs said. “(Suarez) Is giving the rest of the plumbers and me the finger. He said, ‘Too bad. There ain’t nothing you can do about it.’ There are so many different levels that this is wrong.”

He pointed out he must carry insurance and charge taxes on his projects. He must pay taxes and fees to operate his business, pay for advertising, pay an accounting firm and make money so he can hire certified plumbers.

Downs said, “This is terrible and corrupt.”