Year In Preview 2017

Looking for a fresh start in the new year? Yeah, us too.

Let’s start by loading up our calendars with good stuff we actually want to see happen. Here’s to 2017!

———————————–

SAVE THE DATES 2017

By Sarah Kathleen

What better way to start looking ahead to 2017 than by having a packed list of local happenings right in front of you. From Pensacola’s most popular recurring festivals and community events, to just announced concerts and cultural performances, here’s a snapshot of the upcoming year’s festivities you won’t want to miss.

•ANNUAL FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY EVENTS

Pensacon: Pensacola Comic Con

Feb. 17-19

pensacon.com

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 25

pensacolamardigras.com

Pensacola JazzFest

April 1-2

jazzpensacola.com

Blue Wahoo’s Home Opener

April 6

bluewahoos.com

Pensacola Crawfish Festival

April 28-30

fiestaoffiveflags.org

Hangout Fest

May 19-21

hangoutmusicfest.com

Pen Air Grand Fiesta Parade

June 2

fiestaoffiveflags.org

Pensacola Beach Air Show

July 8

newsairshow.com

Taste of the Beach

Sept. 15-16

tasteofpensacolabeach.com

Pensacola Greek Festival

Oct. 13-15

pensacolagreekfestival.com

Pensacola Interstate Fair

Oct. 19-29

pensacolafair.com

Pensacola Seafood Festival

Sept. 29-Oct. 1

fiestaoffiveflags.org

The Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival

Nov. 3-5

ggaf.org

Foo Foo Festival

Nov. 2-13

foofoofest.com

Frank Brown Songwriter’s Fest

Nov. 9-19

fbisf.com

Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

Nov. 10-11

naspensacolaairshow.com

•CULTURAL PERFORMANCES

BALLET PENSACOLA

balletpensacola.com

Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center

Romeo & Juliet

Feb. 3-5 & 10-11

Alice In Wonderland

April 7-9

Children’s Series Performances

Oct. 8

PENSACOLA OPERA

pensacolaopera.com

Performances at Saenger Theatre

AÏDA

Jan. 20 & 22

The Florida Premiere of Dead Man Walking

March 17 & 19

PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE

pensascolalittletheatre.com

Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center

On Golden Pond

Jan. 20-29

Short Attention Span Theatre

Feb. 3-12

(M.C. Blanchard Courtroom Theatre)

My Fair Lady

March 3-19

Charlotte’s Web

April 28-May 7

Wonder of the World

May 12-20

(M.C. Blanchard Courtroom Theatre)

Footloose

June 2-18

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

pensacolasymphony.com

Performances at Saenger Theatre

Beethoven & Blue Jeans

Jan. 14

Movie Music of John Williams

Feb. 11

Mahler Symphony No. 3

March 4

Russian Spectacular

April 1

Bernstein & Beethoven

April 29

BROADWAY IN PENSACOLA SERIES

pensacolasaenger.com

Performances at Saenger Theatre

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Jan. 11

Chicago

Feb. 4

Once

March 1

Mamma Mia!

April 19

•SELECT CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC EVENTS

VINYL MUSIC HALL

vinylmusichall.com

Honey Island Swamp Band

Jan. 7

J BOOG

Jan. 22

Mike Doughty

Jan. 23

10 YEARS

Jan. 24

RA The Rugged Man

Jan. 25

Reel Big Fish & Anti-Flag

Jan. 26

Geoff Tate

Jan. 27

Ana Popovic

Jan. 29

Common Kings

Feb. 10

G Love & Special Sauce

Feb. 15

Penny & Sparrow

Feb. 19

Save Ferris

Feb. 20

Agent Orange, Guttermouth & The Queers

Feb. 21

Eric Lindell

Feb. 24

Jimmy Eat World

Feb. 28

Pepper

March 1

Attila: Let’s Get Abducted Tour

March 2

Tribal Seeds

March 3

Whiskey Myers

March 31

Shovels & Rope

April 3

WHY?

April 7

Young Dubliners

April 9

PENSACOLA BAY CENTER

pensacolabaycenter.com

Alan Jackson with Lee Ann Womack

Jan. 27

TobyMac

Feb. 14

SAENGER THEATRE

pensacolasaenger.com

Norah Jones

March 6

Amos Lee

March 7

The Rides

April 3

•SIGNATURE ROAD RACES, TRAILS & TRIS

Pensacola Beach Run: Half Marathon 10K/5K

Jan. 14

pensacolarunners.com

Double Bridge Run: 15K & 5K

Feb. 4

doublebridgerun.com

Blackwater 50K Ultra Trail Run Challenge

Feb. 18

werunwild.com

Bayou Hills Run: 10K, 5K & Kids Run

March 4

bayouhillsrun.org

McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run

March 11

mcguiresirishpub.com

Rock n’ Fly: Half Marathon & 5K

March 18

runrocknfly.com

Blackwater 10 mile Trail Run Challenge

April 1

werunwild.com

Gulf Coast Half Marathon, 10 miler & 5K

April 9

runpensacola.com

Fiesta of Five Flags 10K & 5K

April 29

fiestaoffiveflags.org

Inaugural Pensacola Triathlon

April 30

tripensacola.com

Santa Rosa Triathlon

Oct. 7

santarosaislandtriathlon.com

Pensacola Marathon & Half Marathon

Nov. 12

marathonpensacola.com

—————————————————————————

10 Movies To Watch (Before Awards Season)

Because rooting for Ryan Gosling to beat Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes will be way more fun if you’ve actually seen “La La Land.”

1. La La Land

2. Moonlight

3. Manchester by the Sea

4. Loving

5. Jackie

6. Hidden Figures

7. 20th Century Women

8. Hacksaw Ridge

9. Hell or High Water

10. Nocturnal Animals

—————————————————————————

Albums To Get Excited About

We know confirming release dates is so 2014. But thankfully some artists (and their labels) still do it, so we have a few sure things on the musical horizon to look forward to in the new year.

January

Run the Jewels “Run The Jewels 3” (Jan. 13)

The Flaming Lips “Oczy Mlody” (Jan. 13)

The xx “I See You” (Jan. 13)

Ty Segall (Jan. 27)

February

Sampha “Process” (Feb. 3)

Surfer Blood “Snowdonia” (Feb. 3)

Ryan Adams “Prisoner” (Feb. 17)

Strand of Oaks “Hard Love” (Feb. 17)

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah “The Tourist” (Feb. 24)

Los Campesinos! “Sick Scenes” (Feb. 24)

March

Grandaddy “Last Place” (March 3)

Why? “Moh Lhean” (March 3)

Hurray for the Riff Raff “The Navigator” (March 10)

Also, if you’re a music fan who still buys actual music, you might want to go ahead and mark April 22 in your calendar. That’s the official date of Record Store Day 2017.