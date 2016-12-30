Pensacola, Florida
Friday December 30th 2016

Year In Preview 2017

Looking for a fresh start in the new year? Yeah, us too.

Let’s start by loading up our calendars with good stuff we actually want to see happen. Here’s to 2017!

———————————–

SAVE THE DATES 2017
By Sarah Kathleen

What better way to start looking ahead to 2017 than by having a packed list of local happenings right in front of you. From Pensacola’s most popular recurring festivals and community events, to just announced concerts and cultural performances, here’s a snapshot of the upcoming year’s festivities you won’t want to miss.

•ANNUAL FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY EVENTS

Pensacon: Pensacola Comic Con
Feb. 17-19
pensacon.com

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 25
pensacolamardigras.com

Pensacola JazzFest
April 1-2
jazzpensacola.com

Blue Wahoo’s Home Opener
April 6
bluewahoos.com

Pensacola Crawfish Festival
April 28-30
fiestaoffiveflags.org

Hangout Fest
May 19-21
hangoutmusicfest.com

Pen Air Grand Fiesta Parade
June 2
fiestaoffiveflags.org

Pensacola Beach Air Show
July 8
newsairshow.com

Taste of the Beach
Sept. 15-16
tasteofpensacolabeach.com

Pensacola Greek Festival
Oct. 13-15
pensacolagreekfestival.com

Pensacola Interstate Fair
Oct. 19-29
pensacolafair.com

Pensacola Seafood Festival
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
fiestaoffiveflags.org

The Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival
Nov. 3-5
ggaf.org

Foo Foo Festival
Nov. 2-13
foofoofest.com

Frank Brown Songwriter’s Fest
Nov. 9-19
fbisf.com

Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
Nov. 10-11
naspensacolaairshow.com

•CULTURAL PERFORMANCES

BALLET PENSACOLA
balletpensacola.com
Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center

Romeo & Juliet
Feb. 3-5 & 10-11

Alice In Wonderland
April 7-9

Children’s Series Performances
Oct. 8

PENSACOLA OPERA
pensacolaopera.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre

AÏDA
Jan. 20 & 22

The Florida Premiere of Dead Man Walking
March 17 & 19

PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE
pensascolalittletheatre.com
Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center

On Golden Pond
Jan. 20-29

Short Attention Span Theatre
Feb. 3-12
(M.C. Blanchard Courtroom Theatre)

My Fair Lady
March 3-19

Charlotte’s Web
April 28-May 7

Wonder of the World
May 12-20
(M.C. Blanchard Courtroom Theatre)

Footloose
June 2-18

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
pensacolasymphony.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre

Beethoven & Blue Jeans
Jan. 14

Movie Music of John Williams
Feb. 11

Mahler Symphony No. 3
March 4

Russian Spectacular
April 1

Bernstein & Beethoven
April 29

BROADWAY IN PENSACOLA SERIES
pensacolasaenger.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Jan. 11

Chicago
Feb. 4

Once
March 1

Mamma Mia!
April 19

•SELECT CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC EVENTS

VINYL MUSIC HALL
vinylmusichall.com

Honey Island Swamp Band
Jan. 7

J BOOG
Jan. 22

Mike Doughty
Jan. 23

10 YEARS
Jan. 24

RA The Rugged Man
Jan. 25

Reel Big Fish & Anti-Flag
Jan. 26

Geoff Tate
Jan. 27

Ana Popovic
Jan. 29

Common Kings
Feb. 10

G Love & Special Sauce
Feb. 15

Penny & Sparrow
Feb. 19

Save Ferris
Feb. 20

Agent Orange, Guttermouth & The Queers
Feb. 21

Eric Lindell
Feb. 24

Jimmy Eat World
Feb. 28

Pepper
March 1

Attila: Let’s Get Abducted Tour
March 2

Tribal Seeds
March 3

Whiskey Myers
March 31

Shovels & Rope
April 3

WHY?
April 7

Young Dubliners
April 9

PENSACOLA BAY CENTER
pensacolabaycenter.com

Alan Jackson with Lee Ann Womack
Jan. 27

TobyMac
Feb. 14

SAENGER THEATRE
pensacolasaenger.com

Norah Jones
March 6

Amos Lee
March 7

The Rides
April 3

•SIGNATURE ROAD RACES, TRAILS & TRIS

Pensacola Beach Run: Half Marathon 10K/5K
Jan. 14
pensacolarunners.com

Double Bridge Run: 15K & 5K
Feb. 4
doublebridgerun.com

Blackwater 50K Ultra Trail Run Challenge
Feb. 18
werunwild.com

Bayou Hills Run: 10K, 5K & Kids Run
March 4
bayouhillsrun.org

McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run
March 11
mcguiresirishpub.com

Rock n’ Fly: Half Marathon & 5K
March 18
runrocknfly.com

Blackwater 10 mile Trail Run Challenge
April 1
werunwild.com

Gulf Coast Half Marathon, 10 miler & 5K
April 9
runpensacola.com

Fiesta of Five Flags 10K & 5K
April 29
fiestaoffiveflags.org

Inaugural Pensacola Triathlon
April 30
tripensacola.com

Santa Rosa Triathlon
Oct. 7
santarosaislandtriathlon.com

Pensacola Marathon & Half Marathon
Nov. 12
marathonpensacola.com

—————————————————————————

10 Movies To Watch (Before Awards Season)
Because rooting for Ryan Gosling to beat Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes will be way more fun if you’ve actually seen “La La Land.”

1. La La Land
2. Moonlight
3. Manchester by the Sea
4. Loving
5. Jackie
6. Hidden Figures
7. 20th Century Women
8. Hacksaw Ridge
9. Hell or High Water
10. Nocturnal Animals

—————————————————————————

Albums To Get Excited About
We know confirming release dates is so 2014. But thankfully some artists (and their labels) still do it, so we have a few sure things on the musical horizon to look forward to in the new year.

January
Run the Jewels “Run The Jewels 3” (Jan. 13)
The Flaming Lips “Oczy Mlody” (Jan. 13)
The xx “I See You” (Jan. 13)
Ty Segall (Jan. 27)

February
Sampha “Process” (Feb. 3)
Surfer Blood “Snowdonia” (Feb. 3)
Ryan Adams “Prisoner” (Feb. 17)
Strand of Oaks “Hard Love” (Feb. 17)
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah “The Tourist” (Feb. 24)
Los Campesinos! “Sick Scenes” (Feb. 24)

March
Grandaddy “Last Place” (March 3)
Why? “Moh Lhean” (March 3)
Hurray for the Riff Raff “The Navigator” (March 10)

Also, if you’re a music fan who still buys actual music, you might want to go ahead and mark April 22 in your calendar. That’s the official date of Record Store Day 2017.

