Year In Preview 2017

Looking for a fresh start in the new year? Yeah, us too.
Let’s start by loading up our calendars with good stuff we actually want to see happen. Here’s to 2017!
———————————–
SAVE THE DATES 2017
By Sarah Kathleen
What better way to start looking ahead to 2017 than by having a packed list of local happenings right in front of you. From Pensacola’s most popular recurring festivals and community events, to just announced concerts and cultural performances, here’s a snapshot of the upcoming year’s festivities you won’t want to miss.
•ANNUAL FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY EVENTS
Pensacon: Pensacola Comic Con
Feb. 17-19
pensacon.com
Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 25
pensacolamardigras.com
Pensacola JazzFest
April 1-2
jazzpensacola.com
Blue Wahoo’s Home Opener
April 6
bluewahoos.com
Pensacola Crawfish Festival
April 28-30
fiestaoffiveflags.org
Hangout Fest
May 19-21
hangoutmusicfest.com
Pen Air Grand Fiesta Parade
June 2
fiestaoffiveflags.org
Pensacola Beach Air Show
July 8
newsairshow.com
Taste of the Beach
Sept. 15-16
tasteofpensacolabeach.com
Pensacola Greek Festival
Oct. 13-15
pensacolagreekfestival.com
Pensacola Interstate Fair
Oct. 19-29
pensacolafair.com
Pensacola Seafood Festival
Sept. 29-Oct. 1
fiestaoffiveflags.org
The Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival
Nov. 3-5
ggaf.org
Foo Foo Festival
Nov. 2-13
foofoofest.com
Frank Brown Songwriter’s Fest
Nov. 9-19
fbisf.com
Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
Nov. 10-11
naspensacolaairshow.com
•CULTURAL PERFORMANCES
BALLET PENSACOLA
balletpensacola.com
Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center
Romeo & Juliet
Feb. 3-5 & 10-11
Alice In Wonderland
April 7-9
Children’s Series Performances
Oct. 8
PENSACOLA OPERA
pensacolaopera.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre
AÏDA
Jan. 20 & 22
The Florida Premiere of Dead Man Walking
March 17 & 19
PENSACOLA LITTLE THEATRE
pensascolalittletheatre.com
Performances at Pensacola Cultural Center
On Golden Pond
Jan. 20-29
Short Attention Span Theatre
Feb. 3-12
(M.C. Blanchard Courtroom Theatre)
My Fair Lady
March 3-19
Charlotte’s Web
April 28-May 7
Wonder of the World
May 12-20
(M.C. Blanchard Courtroom Theatre)
Footloose
June 2-18
PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
pensacolasymphony.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre
Beethoven & Blue Jeans
Jan. 14
Movie Music of John Williams
Feb. 11
Mahler Symphony No. 3
March 4
Russian Spectacular
April 1
Bernstein & Beethoven
April 29
BROADWAY IN PENSACOLA SERIES
pensacolasaenger.com
Performances at Saenger Theatre
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Jan. 11
Chicago
Feb. 4
Once
March 1
Mamma Mia!
April 19
•SELECT CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC EVENTS
VINYL MUSIC HALL
vinylmusichall.com
Honey Island Swamp Band
Jan. 7
J BOOG
Jan. 22
Mike Doughty
Jan. 23
10 YEARS
Jan. 24
RA The Rugged Man
Jan. 25
Reel Big Fish & Anti-Flag
Jan. 26
Geoff Tate
Jan. 27
Ana Popovic
Jan. 29
Common Kings
Feb. 10
G Love & Special Sauce
Feb. 15
Penny & Sparrow
Feb. 19
Save Ferris
Feb. 20
Agent Orange, Guttermouth & The Queers
Feb. 21
Eric Lindell
Feb. 24
Jimmy Eat World
Feb. 28
Pepper
March 1
Attila: Let’s Get Abducted Tour
March 2
Tribal Seeds
March 3
Whiskey Myers
March 31
Shovels & Rope
April 3
WHY?
April 7
Young Dubliners
April 9
PENSACOLA BAY CENTER
pensacolabaycenter.com
Alan Jackson with Lee Ann Womack
Jan. 27
TobyMac
Feb. 14
SAENGER THEATRE
pensacolasaenger.com
Norah Jones
March 6
Amos Lee
March 7
The Rides
April 3
•SIGNATURE ROAD RACES, TRAILS & TRIS
Pensacola Beach Run: Half Marathon 10K/5K
Jan. 14
pensacolarunners.com
Double Bridge Run: 15K & 5K
Feb. 4
doublebridgerun.com
Blackwater 50K Ultra Trail Run Challenge
Feb. 18
werunwild.com
Bayou Hills Run: 10K, 5K & Kids Run
March 4
bayouhillsrun.org
McGuire’s 5K Prediction Run
March 11
mcguiresirishpub.com
Rock n’ Fly: Half Marathon & 5K
March 18
runrocknfly.com
Blackwater 10 mile Trail Run Challenge
April 1
werunwild.com
Gulf Coast Half Marathon, 10 miler & 5K
April 9
runpensacola.com
Fiesta of Five Flags 10K & 5K
April 29
fiestaoffiveflags.org
Inaugural Pensacola Triathlon
April 30
tripensacola.com
Santa Rosa Triathlon
Oct. 7
santarosaislandtriathlon.com
Pensacola Marathon & Half Marathon
Nov. 12
marathonpensacola.com
—————————————————————————
10 Movies To Watch (Before Awards Season)
Because rooting for Ryan Gosling to beat Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes will be way more fun if you’ve actually seen “La La Land.”
1. La La Land
2. Moonlight
3. Manchester by the Sea
4. Loving
5. Jackie
6. Hidden Figures
7. 20th Century Women
8. Hacksaw Ridge
9. Hell or High Water
10. Nocturnal Animals
—————————————————————————
Albums To Get Excited About
We know confirming release dates is so 2014. But thankfully some artists (and their labels) still do it, so we have a few sure things on the musical horizon to look forward to in the new year.
January
Run the Jewels “Run The Jewels 3” (Jan. 13)
The Flaming Lips “Oczy Mlody” (Jan. 13)
The xx “I See You” (Jan. 13)
Ty Segall (Jan. 27)
February
Sampha “Process” (Feb. 3)
Surfer Blood “Snowdonia” (Feb. 3)
Ryan Adams “Prisoner” (Feb. 17)
Strand of Oaks “Hard Love” (Feb. 17)
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah “The Tourist” (Feb. 24)
Los Campesinos! “Sick Scenes” (Feb. 24)
March
Grandaddy “Last Place” (March 3)
Why? “Moh Lhean” (March 3)
Hurray for the Riff Raff “The Navigator” (March 10)
Also, if you’re a music fan who still buys actual music, you might want to go ahead and mark April 22 in your calendar. That’s the official date of Record Store Day 2017.