10 Podcasts To Get Addicted To

By Jennifer Leigh

From comedy to politics to life stories, there’s a podcast for that. Here’s some you’ll want to pay attention to in 2017.

1. NPR Politics

The NPR Politics team rolled out an impressive podcast in 2016 covering the election extensively from the primaries to the big day. Now with a new administration, we’re sure they’ll continue to keep listeners informed and engaged.

2. 2 Dope Queens

When you need an escape, listen to an episode of 2 Dope Queens. The podcast is recorded live with hosts Jessica Williams (formerly of “The Daily Show”) and Phoebe Robinson (author of “You Can’t Touch My Hair”) and features some of the funniest comedians you probably haven’t heard yet.

3. Sooo Many White Guys

If you like 2 Dope Queens, then you’ll want to go ahead and subscribe to Phoebe Robinson’s spin-off podcast, Sooo Many White Guys. On this podcast, she talks to performers, musicians, actors, and authors who “aren’t straight up white guys”. It’s refreshing and obviously, hilarious.

4. STEM-Talk

Did you know that Pensacola has its own popular podcast? STEM-Talk, produced by IHMC, features interviews with leaders and innovators in the world of science and technology. Tune in every Tuesday with a new, fascinating interview.

5. Call Your Girlfriend

The tagline is “a podcast for long distance besties everywhere,” but the show packs a bigger punch. Writer Ann Friedman and co-founder of Tech LadyMafia Aminatou Sow call each other each week to discuss the news, random celebrity drama, self-care, and every now and then they dole out advice to listeners. It’s a three way call you don’t have to participate in.

6. You Must Remember This

Any movie buff who hasn’t been listening to, You Must Remember This, has a lot of listening ahead of them. From Hollywood’s Blacklist to an in-depth look at Joan Crawford, each episode is heavily researched by host and film journalist Karina Longworth.

7. Code Switch

Another new podcast from NPR comes from the Code Switch team. Journalists of color tackle issues of race and identity such as trigger warnings, casual racism, accents, and covering the news as a person of color. It’s a podcast for everybody and should be heard by everybody.

8. Keeping it 1600

This politics podcast is hosted by Jon Favreau and Daniel Pfeiffer, former Obama administration staffers, and is a must for anyone who’s obsessed with presidential politics. Although both hosts are Democrats, the show crosses the aisle with both Republican and Democrat guests as well as journalists.

9. Another Round

The show centers on important issues facing people of color—for example, their latest episode is about hair. And whether they’re interviewing Lin Manuel Miranda or Hillary Clinton, Tracy Clayton and Heben Nigatu treat all guests the same—that is they have fun, while asking thoughtful questions.

10. Doughboys

Love food, but not a foodie? Listen to Doughboys. Comedians Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger review chain restaurants and generally talk about food. Basically, if you think Bob’s Big Boy is highly underrated, this is the show for you.