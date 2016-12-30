What Are You Doin’ New Year’s Eve?

By Jennifer Leigh

You don’t have to celebrate the New Year watching everyone else have fun on TV this year. From concerts, special dinners or a downtown party, there’s plenty to do before the ball—or the pelican—drops.

Party with the Pelican

An estimated 50,000 locals will head downtown to watch the Pelican Drop and ring in the New Year. This year’s celebration begins at 3 p.m. with family-friendly activities hosted by the Law Office of J.J. Talbott and Associates. A ceremonial lighting of the Pelican is at 8 p.m. Downtown streets will be closed to traffic as the 14-foot Pelican is perched high above waiting for midnight. As always, the event is free.

New Year’s Eve at Skopelos

Skopelos at New World, located at 600 S. Palafox, invites you to ring in the New Year with a special menu from Chef Gus Silivos along with champagne and cocktail specials. Reservations for New Year’s Eve dinner can be made from 4 to 11 p.m. To make a reservation, call 432-6565.

Ring it in at the Hilton

Celebrate the New Year at Hilton Pensacola Beach, located at 12 Via De Luna Dr. with some good food and bubbly. From 5 p.m. to midnight, enjoy a three-course meal and a complimentary glass of champagne for $75 per person. If you don’t want to go home, they have plenty of rooms for you to stay the night.

New Year’s Eve at The Fish House

The Fish House, located at 600 S. Barracks, will be offering special seating for the festive evening, at 6 and 9 p.m. Enjoy culinary creations from Chef Billy Ballou with a fixed-price, five-course menu along with wine pairings selected by Josh Goldman, Fish House beverage manager. The cost per person is $100 (excludes tax and gratuity) with complimentary favors included. Dance off some of the meal on the Deck Bar, which will be tented and heated.

New Year’s Eve at Jackson’s

If you’re thinking of dining downtown, consider Jackson’s Steakhouse, located at 400 S. Palafox. Chef Irv Miller has created a special three-course menu. The cost is $125 and includes complimentary favors, best of all bottomless champagne. Seatings are at 7 and 9 p.m. After the fireworks, stop in for complimentary Hoppin’ John for all. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

Prix Fixe at V. Pauls

Chef Chris has created a special prix fixe dinner menu for New Year’s Eve at V. Paul’s, located at 29 S. Palafox. Whether you’re planning on heading over to the Pelican Drop or planning a romantic evening, don’t forget to plan for dinner. Cost is $59 a person, plus tax and gratuity.

Seville’s Legendary New Year’s Eve Party

On New Year’s Eve, the fun begins at 7 p.m. at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy live entertainment from bands such as Modern Eldorados, Local Broadcast, Ben Loftin Band, and the famous Rosie O’Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Top local DJ’s will also be playing your favorite tunes in Phineas Phogg’s and out onto the street. At midnight, all guests will receive a Cristalino Cava Brut toast as well as part favors to ring in 2017 the right way.

Pre-Party

If you’re heading downtown for the Pelican Drop, get there early and head to Vinyl Music Hall for the Pre-Pelican Drop New Year’s Eve Party. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with live music from John Hart Project, Tyler Mac Band and Nick and the Ovorols. The show is free ($5 surcharge for anyone under 18) at Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

Jazz it Up

One of the highly anticipated New Year’s events is the annual Pensacola Symphony Orchestra (PSO) performance. This year, Wycliffe Gordon and Friends will join PSO at the Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox, for an evening of New Orleans Jazz. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. leaving plenty of time for more festivities. Tickets start at $22. pensacolasaenger.com

New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

Count down to 2017 at Paradise Inn Bar & Grill. The New Year’s Eve Extravaganza begins at 7 p.m. Live music from Paxton Norris and Michael Wheeler Band will keep you on your feet or just listen and relax and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere.

Fireworks on the Beach

There will be not one, but two free firework displays on Pensacola Beach this year. The first begins at 8 p.m. over Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk—a good way to celebrate with young ones before they fall asleep. The second show is hosted by Casino Beach Bar & Grill and kicks off at midnight over the Pensacola Beach Gulf Pier. pensacolabeachchamber.com.

Countdown at Casino Beach

Casino Beach Bar & Grille, located at 41 Fort Pickens Rd., has just about everything you’re looking for in a New Year’s celebration on Pensacola Beach. Drinks, music, fireworks—and a nice backdrop. The New Year’s Eve Black and White Party begins at 9 p.m. with drink specials all night long. Wear your best threads and win prizes, all attendees are eligible for door prizes as well. The party is free, but there is a VIP ticket option, which includes dinner, drinks, two seats for the fireworks show at midnight, and a one-night stay at the Days Inn for $400. casinobeachbar.com

Take a Dip

Start the New Year off with an icy-cold dip in the Gulf at the annual Polar Beach Plunge on Pensacola Beach. Hosted by Paradise Bar & Grill, the event draws hundreds of dippers braving the cold water for a refreshing challenge. The plunge takes place at 2 p.m. New Year’s Day at Paradise Inn Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna. Registration begins at 12 p.m. Cost is $15, kids in fifth-grade or younger can register for $5. All proceeds go to the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce. pensacolabeachchamber.com.