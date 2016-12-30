Spend New Year’s Eve On Bourbon Street

By Sarah Kathleen

Come New Year’s Eve, the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will be inviting the community to join them for “A Night on Bourbon Street.” Though they won’t literally be whisking you away and taking you all the way to New Orleans, they will be bringing a taste of the city’s jazzy charm and wonder to the heart of downtown Pensacola.

“Celebrate the New Year: A Night on Bourbon Street” takes place at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre. Joining PSO for this high-energy, celebratory concert is a special guest artist.

“This year’s New Year’s Eve performance features an incredible trombonist, who has played with some of the great jazz players of our time—most notably, with the Winton Marsalis Septet and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra,” explained Megan Burke, PSO’s Patron Development and Communications Director.

Trombonist Wycliffe Gordon, who Burke is referring to, is joining PSO for the evening’s concert, along with his International All-Stars. According to Maestro Peter Rubardt, attendees can expect “an authentic mix of New Orleans style, blazing chops, and a larger-than-life personality” from Gordon, making for a memorable year-end send-off for the Symphony.

The performance wraps up around 9 p.m., so guests can step out the doors in plenty of time to enjoy the New Year’s festivities happening throughout downtown Pensacola.

This event marks PSO’s 19th New Year’s Eve performance and closes out Maestro Rubardt’s 20th season as conductor.

WHAT: Pensacola Symphony’s New Year’s Eve performance

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $22-94

DETAILS: pensacolasymphony.com