Calendar 1/5/17

THURSDAY 1.5

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

LA LECHE LEAGUE 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ATLAS BEVERAGE CLASS 5 and 7 p.m. New York, 1925. $20 per person. Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

INDIAN VEGETARIAN COOKING WITH YASMIN 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DINNER AND A MOVIE AT IMOGENE THEATRE 6:30 p.m. Movie is “Forrest Gump” food from Pensacola Cooks Kitchen. $12. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St., Milton. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

FRIDAY 1.6

NATURAL REMEDIES FOR YOUR GARDEN 10-11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

NEW YEAR NEW ME: RED BEANS & DIRTY RICE DINNER CLASS 3:30-5 p.m. $30. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

MARDI GRAS KICK OFF CELEBRATION 5 p.m. Join Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc. for The Wind Creek Pensacola Mardi Gras Kick Off Celebration this Friday. Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. The event will also include king cake and a ceremonial blessing of the floats. The event will take place downtown. facebook.com/pensacolamardigras

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave. HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn the basics of several ballroom and country dance styles. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS: PINK FLOYD’S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON 8 p.m. $25-30. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 1.7

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. All supplies are provided. Naval Live Oaks Headquarters is on Highway 98 about two miles east of Gulf Breeze on the right. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques are just a few of the items offered at the weekly Palafox Market. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m.-12 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.

GIRL RISING MOVIE SCREENING 1-4 p.m. Free.

Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.

KING CAKE PARTY 3 p.m. The Mystic Krewe of Nereids will kick off the 2017 season with their annual King Cake Party. Boogie Inc. and the Nick Black Band will provide music. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

DANCE PARTY 8 p.m.-midnight. Strictly ballroom. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

HONEY ISLAND SWAMP BAND 8 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 1.8

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BEAUTIFUL BEGINNINGS BRIDAL EXPO 11 a.m. $10-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

ELVIS BIRTHDAY PARTY All day. Free admission for anyone dressed at Elvis Presley. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 1.9

ECUA GREEN WAVE COMING 12-1 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

QUICK AND EASY SKILLS 101: VINAIGRETTE CLASS 4:15-5 p.m. $20. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CCFA 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUESDAY 1.10

COME MEET THE WOMEN OF IMPACT 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn Pensacola Airport, 1144 Airport Blvd. impact100pensacola.org

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. Country, Swing, and Ballroom. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

THE LANDING 8 p.m. $7. The Handlebar, 319 N Tarragona St. pensacolahandlebar.com

WEDNESDAY 1.11

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. West Coast Swing. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

DWEEZIL ZAPPA: 50 YEARS OF FRANK 7 p.m. $30-$60. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ROGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA THE BROADWAY MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $58-$78. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DANCE PARTY 8-10 p.m. A mix of swing, country, and ballroom music for partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

YOGA AT THE PMA 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Free for members or price of museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 28. Various artists, mixed media. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

2016 MEMBERS’ SHOW On view through Jan. 6. 113 different exhibiting members. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

WANDA SULLIVAN: SYNTHETIC/NATURALS On view through Jan. 6. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

THE FESTIVUS SHOW On view through Jan. 5. Various artists, The Gallery 1060, First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

UNDER CONSTRUCTION Various media from PSC students. Anna Lamar Switzer Center for Visual Arts, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

INSPIRED BY: A CONTEMPORARY INTERPRETATION Photography by Dottie King. Gallery 88 at WUWF, 11000 University Parkway. wuwf.org

CONTROVERSIAL LINES: LATE PRINTS BY SALVADOR DALI On view through Jan. 7. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

———————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC



THURSDAY 1.5

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

LUCAS CRUTCHFIELD 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

MICHAEL WHEELER 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.comDUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

FRIDAY 1.6

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TBA 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LUCAS CRUTCHFIELD & TBA 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

STEVE GUNTER 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

TBA 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SATURDAY 1.7

DJ MUSIC 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

GREG LYON 5 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

NICK BLACK BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

TBA 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SUNDAY 1.8

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NICK BLACK BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 1.9

TBA 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 1.10

LUCAS CRUTCHFIELD 6 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 1.11

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

TBA 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

JOHN HART & CO. 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LUCAS CRUTCHFIELD & TBA 9 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com