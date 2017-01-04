Cinderella In Two Acts

By Jennifer Leigh

The story of Cinderella has been told and retold countless times since it was originally published in 1697.

It’s a story that needs little to no explanation—nearly everyone has seen at least some version of it, and most likely the 1950 animated Disney classic.

In 1957, the story was adapted into a made-for-TV musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein, which aired on CBS and starred none other than Julie Andrews, who had just finished playing Eliza Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” on Broadway.

More than 100 million people viewed the broadcast, the largest audience in history at the time. The recent “Hairspray Live” production on NBC had 8.9 million for perspective.

It was the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical specifically written for television. According to a review from the “New York Times,” about the show, it had a few songs that were “quite a treat” according to the reviewer, Jack Gould.

“Some current [Broadway] musicals cannot boast as much melodically,” he wrote. He also added that Andrews was a “beguiling vision.”

The show would be remade in 1965 and again in 1997 starring Brandy Norwood as the title character and Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother. And in one of its more recent reincarnations, the musical went to Broadway in 2013 with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane. While on its national tour, it’s set to visit Pensacola next week.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein songs such as “In My Own Little Corner” “Impossible” and “There’s Music in You” are all included in the two-act production. The fantasy world of magic pumpkins and glass slippers is brought to life, more colorful and spectacular under the direction of Mark Brokaw, who has credits that include “The Lyons,” “The Constant Wife” and “Cry-Baby.”

Starring in her first national tour is Tatyana Lubov playing the title character, Ella, joining the ranks of icons who have stepped into the role for decades. The Tony-winning show has all of your favorite moments from the story, including a few twists, according to the website. It’s a new take on a tale you’ve heard over and over again, but you haven’t seen it quite like this.

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $58-$78 plus service charge

DETAILS: pensacolasaenger.com

