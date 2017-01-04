Winners & Losers 1/5/17

Winners

Rebecca McMullen

The senior budget analyst was named 2016 Employee of the Year for the standards of excellence she displays in her job duties for the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners. McMullen prepares annual revenue forecasts, evaluates the status of various county funds, and manages the County Municipal Services Benefit Unit, or MSBU program. She has been an employee with Escambia County since 1998. She first worked as an accountant, then as a budget analyst before being promoted to senior budget analyst.

Ensley Elementary School

Students and teachers at Ensley Elementary School recently presented a check for $2,010.50 to the Pensacola Humane Society. The money was raised throughout the month of October during the school’s Ninth Annual Pennies for Pets Donation Drive. Regina Smolensky, an Ensley Elementary second grade teacher, organized the project. For nine years Ensley students and staff members have taken on this project.

Landrum Human Resources Companies

The company committed $10,000 to sponsor the Innovation Award’s Landrum Veterans Award that will be given to the top veteran-owned startup. With participants vying for more than $250,000 in cash and consulting and technical services, the Innovation Awards is the leading business plan competition in Florida. The two-day event, scheduled for April 12 and 13 at the Hilton Pensacola Beach hotel, will showcase the region as a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Losers

Derek Owens

The City of Pensacola Public Works Director has the responsibility to make sure the construction of the Government Street Stormwater Project is in compliance with federal, state and local laws. Every quarter Owens reports to the federal EPA whether the site is in compliance with its stormwater pollution prevention plan. To date, he has reported no compliance issues. Emerald Coastkeepers found over eight in December.

Best and Brightest

The bonus program for Florida teachers could be headed for changes in the upcoming legislative session. Gov. Rick Scott may propose a different way to attract and keep high-quality teachers in the state’s public schools. The chief complaint is its reliance on teachers’ scores on college admissions tests. Under Best and Brightest, teachers who are highly rated and scored in the top fifth of the test results on the SAT or ACT, are eligible for bonuses of up to $10,000. Some believe using exams like the SAT and the ACT is unfair to older teachers, whose scores aren’t readily accessible.

Cough Medicines

A law banning the sale of cough medicines containing the synthetically produced dextromethorphan to people under 18 years of age went into effect on Jan. 1. It requires identification from those presumed to be under 25. Dextromethorphan is found in Robitussin, Alka-Seltzer Plus, Tylenol Cough & Cold and Vicks NyQuil.