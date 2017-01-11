Winners & Losers 1/12/17

Winners

Kaitlin Santiago

The former Pensacola State College Student Government President has been selected as an intern for Florida House on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The eight-week program allows Florida college students to experience the workings of the federal government and get an up-close look at how Florida House welcomes Floridians visiting the nation’s capital. Santiago is obtaining her Associates in Arts degree from Pensacola State College. She is currently the State Student Government President of the Florida College System.

Clay Bloodworth

The Gulf Breeze native and University of North Carolina freshman had his short film “Newsman” selected to be screened at the Windsor Independent Film Festival in Windsor, Calif. The film stars Gulf Breeze High School graduates, David Carbaugh and Taylor Moore, and was shot in the Gulf Breeze News offices. The film has also been shown at the Miami Independent Film Festival and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

Gulf Coast Steinway Society

In partnership with the Escambia County School District and Pensacola Opera, the society held a benefit performance featuring Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, a Steinway Artist and professor of music. The performance was held to raise funds needed to bring a Kennedy Center Teaching Artist to Pensacola to provide two days of training on arts integration in education for teachers in the Escambia County School District.

Losers

Ed Sisson

The Chief Human Resource Officer’s actions have led to two federal civil rights lawsuits against him and the City of Pensacola. The suits were filed by former Fire Chief Matt Schmitt and Deputy Fire Chief Joe Glover. Sisson was hired in February 2014 without Pensacola City Council approval. A year later, Mayor Ashton Hayward gave him his current job title and a 13-percent pay raise after he had “successfully removed, and/or helped to remove, individuals from our organization that did not add value (at all levels).”

Space Florida

The state agency may be next to come under the scrutiny of House Speaker Richard Corcoran. Space Florida received $17.5 million in state funding this year. The agency spearheaded efforts to attract Blue Origin and SpaceX to the state. However, much of its negotiations are done under confidentiality agreements. Like all state agencies, it should operate as transparently as possible. Watch this agency closely in the coming months.

Red-Light Cameras

A new report from state highway officials shows an increase in vehicle collisions at intersections with the traffic-control devices. In a survey of 148 intersections in 28 cities and counties across the state, total crashes were up 10.14 percent after the cameras were installed, according to the Dec. 31 report from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.