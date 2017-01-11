Outtakes—Governing with Blinders

By Rick Outzen

On Jan. 9, Mayor Ashton Hayward issued his message to Pensacola residents that outlined what they can expect from his administration in the upcoming year.

Last year, his key word was “confidence.” His 2017 message was filled with optimism, which it should be. Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are lightyears ahead of where they were at the beginning of this decade.

The private sector, county, and state are investing at historic levels in our community. The Studers are spending over $100 million in redeveloping downtown, either directly or through contributions to the YMCA. The Switzers are progressing with their renovations of the Brent and Blount buildings. Thanks to a loan from the county, the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition built its new headquarters near St. Michael’s Cemetery. Sacred Heart has broken ground on The Studer Family Children’s Hospital.

Gov. Rick Scott has contributed $30 million to make the VT MAE facility at the Pensacola International Airport a reality. The National Park Service is building the Pensacola Bay ferry system with Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill restoration funds. The Florida Department of Transportation has awarded the $398.5-million for the Pensacola Bay Bridge replacement.

In 2016, Mayor Hayward did his part. He borrowed against future Local Option Sales Tax revenues for replacements of Fire Station #3 and the Bayview Community Center. He borrowed another $15 million to do a decade’s worth of street paving in the next three years. He has asked the City Council to let him sell city property on the west side for in-fill housing.

His Achilles’ heel remains operations. Mayor Hayward opened last year with a three-month investigation of his fire chiefs that revealed more about the ineptness of his leadership team than any misdeeds about the chiefs.

The Government Street Stormwater Project is running two years behind the original schedule. Alleged federal, state and local violations have marred the construction. Mayor Hayward and City Administrator Eric Olson stubbornly refused to tour the site and meet with residents. The Florida DEP have opened an investigation of the site.

Mayor Hayward doesn’t hold town hall meetings or press conferences. Olson is the “invisible man” of local government and discourages any written communications that would be public records. The city’s website is filled with outdated information that is often incorrect. The city’s social media has more sugar than Bubba’s Sweet Spot.

Yes, people are optimistic about Pensacola, but they are increasingly frustrated with their city government. Unfortunately, I don’t see the mayor taking off his blinders and addressing his operational problems.