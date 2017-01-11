Dysfunction Junction Continues

By Rick Outzen

After six years in office, the Mayor Ashton Hayward administration continues to have problems handling the simplest neighborhood issues, especially when they are on the west side of the city.

Poor communication and a reluctance to meet face-to-face with residents in the historic Tanyards neighborhood turned the environmental and public safety complaints concerning the construction of the Government Street Stormwater Project into a month-long battle for environmental justice.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Gloria Horning noticed a line of dump trucks in our neighborhood as excavators filled them with dirt being removed from the City of Pensacola’s $3.3 million stormwater project being constructed two blocks from City Hall.

An experienced community activist who helped the Wedgewood community fight the Rolling Hills Landfill, Horning knew something was amiss.

“On construction sites, you can’t work on holidays,” she told Inweekly. “You can work Saturday until three, but nothing on Sunday, unless it’s an emergency.”

She called the City’s 311 Service twice. No one called her back.

“A family had a big gathering going on in their yard on Donelson Street, and there were these dump trucks running on diesel just idling waiting for their turn,” she said. “I called anybody that would listen to me. I called Sherri Myers. I called Lumon May. I texted Doug Underhill.I texted his assistant. Lumon did get back to me, and Councilwoman Myers did.”

WEEK ONE: Dec. 5-11

Horning sent photos of the construction site to Inweekly. She told the newspaper, “It’s overgrown, there isn’t very good mitigation for water runoff, and so it’s going into their yards. You oughta see the streets in front of their homes. They’re just a mess. The other issue that I spoke with three residents about yesterday said, ‘You oughta see all the rats.’”

She was concerned with the fumes and noise from the diesel pumps that were running 24 hours a day; the lack of safety fencing to prevent children from falling into the huge holes; and possibility that the soil was contaminated.

We reported her concerns on ricksblog.biz. Councilwoman Sherri Myers emailed City Administrator Eric Olson on Tuesday, Dec. 6. She told him that she had received calls about the dust in the neighborhood. She also pointed out the danger to children because of the lack of fencing.

“Measures should be taken to minimize any health problems related to the construction work…” Myer wrote to Olson.

City of Pensacola Public Information Officer Vernon Stewart told Inweekly that the soil was not contaminated.

He said, “It’s clean dirt. The groundwater is contaminated from the county facility in the past.”

We asked for the latest test results.

Commissioner Lumon May discussed the construction project on News Talk 1370 WCOA’s “Pensacola Speaks.”

“It’s at the heart of my district,” he said. “Children have played in that park for years, even before I was born, and just because you started a construction project doesn’t mean that children are going to stop coming. We have to make sure that we have their safety as the number one priority.”

He added, “Second of all, we have to make sure that we protect their safety by making sure that we have barricades, barriers, and fencing. And I would hope that the architect, the engineers, or the construction managers would have made sure that those protocols were in place.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Emerald Coastkeeper Laurie Murphy, an experienced certified stormwater inspector, visited the construction site.

She and Councilwoman Myers dropped by the Inweeky offices after their tour of the site and neighborhood. Myers was amazed to see heavy equipment operating within five feet of one of the homes. Fumes could be smelled on several streets around the site.

Murphy took soil and water samples.

“I am beginning my investigation into the system,” she said, “I will say that I found several code violations that I am going to report.”

Murphy said, “These poor residents. Spillover water, spillover gravel, heaping mounds of dirt, and trafficking debris and soil in and out of the job site, including a pile of axle grease containers that were left open, and oozing out of the containers onto the residential neighborhood.”

Meanwhile, the city posted on its website’s Transparent Pensacola page (emphasis theirs):

Government Street Stormwater pond contamination concerns

City of Pensacola officials are aware of the misinformation in circulation regarding the Government St. stormwater construction. The correct information is:

The soil IS NOT contaminated as per the Department of Environmental Protection.

The groundwater IS contaminated due to a previous Escambia County mosquito facility.

Since the soil IS NOT contaminated, the City is not required to track where the soil is being dumped.

The City is helping to pay the costs for the cleanup of the groundwater.

When Inweekly reporter Duwayne Escobedo followed up on the soil test results, PIO Stewart told him that the newspaper would have to submit the request to the City’s Sunshine Center.

In the afternoon, Murphy appeared on “Pensacola Speaks.” She said, “I’m very concerned, that I don’t normally see construction sites this sloppily at the Pensacola Beach area, or in the downtown of Pensacola.”

She added, “I was very concerned about how I felt, and this is purely my opinion, that this neighborhood was not receiving justice, and was not being treated fairly, as other construction sites may be, depending on where they are located.”

Murphy sent an email to Olson listing possible code violations.

That night, Councilwoman Jewel Cannada-Wynn held a town hall meeting at the Fricker Center. The Tanyard is in her district.

Horning confronted Cannada-Wynn at the end of the meeting and shouted angrily: “Not once have you gone to ask (residents) what they want to see in their neighborhood. You haven’t answered one of my emails.”

Marilyn Wiggins, the Tanyard Neighborhood Association president and 40-year resident of the area, said many of her neighbors are angry about how the city is conducting the project after a four-month delay

“Our children are playing in a toxic area,” Wiggins said. “You don’t want to wake up Sunday morning to all those trucks. The city needs to consider what it’s doing because people are living there.”

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the city released the soil test results from a sample collected Sept. 27. TestAmerica found the only trace amounts of the Lindane, which had contaminated the plume from the old Escambia County Mosquito Facility. The city posted the test results on “Transparent Pensacola.” Escambia County decided to retest the soil to allay public concerns.

The dump trucks, heavy excavation equipment, and diesel pumps continued to run 24/7. No safety fencing was installed on the property. Commissioner Lumon May announced that Mayor Ashton Hayward and City Administrator Eric Olson would tour the construction site with County Administrator Jack Brown with him on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Over the weekend, Chips Kirschenfeld, the county’s Natural Resources Management director, wrote Commission Chairman Doug Underhill that the big changes would happen at the site in the coming week.

“The dewatering and filtration of groundwater should be completed by Wednesday also, and the equipment will be demobilized and moved off site,” Kirchenfeld wrote.

WEEK TWO: Dec. 12-18

Mayor Hayward and Olson were no-shows for construction site tour on Dec. 14. City Engineer Derek Owens walked Commissioner May, Brown and Kirchenfeld around the project.

Owens said filtration system was scheduled to be shut down at 5 p.m. that day. The large excavation machines would also be done digging and removed. Temporary orange fencing would go up around the drainage pond.

Kirchenfeld reported to Inweekly that the County had received results from the tests of four soil samples taken around the pond and the contamination levels were not harmful to people.

On the day of the tour, Councilwoman Myers met Administrator Olson. She said that Olson brought up the Tanyards and the Government Street Stormwater Project. He said there was a lot of misinformation out there about the project.

He said the soil was not contaminated. Olson also told her that the project was over budget, and he had to pull money from other stormwater projects around the city, including her district. Olson offered few details, other than to say the heavy equipment would be removed by the weekend.

On “Pensacola Speaks,” a Tanyard resident said that trucks and equipment had run all Tuesday night before the tour.

“I don’t know what they’re doing but, boy, they put everything in fifth gear yesterday,” he said. “Me and my wife walked down there about 9:30. They had three excavators going, and a dump truck was passing our house about every 20 minutes. And it went on all night long. I woke up at 3 a.m., and I could still hear the dump trucks going.”

Commissioner May told Inweekly that the documents he reviewed stated the contractor was to work between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. However, Owens said the project was running behind and was over budget, and the decision was made to allow the contractor to work 24/7.

Horning told the newspaper that a city spokesperson had told her that Administrator Olson made the decision for the contractor to work through the night and on weekends.

On Dec. 18, the original completion date for the stormwater project passed.

WEEK THREE: Dec. 19-25

On Dec. 19, Inweekly reported that no equipment had been removed and the orange fencing hadn’t been installed.

On Dec. 22, the city updated the website with a layout of the completed pond and “Summer 2017 Estimated Completion Date.” City Engineer Owens did a video about how great the completed project will be once completed.

City also added to the website the December 2015 Council action that approved the contract the budget:

Construction Contract – Base Bid: $ 2,324,528.78

Construction Contract – Bid Alternates 3-7 and 9: $463,658.80

10% Contingency: $278,818.76

Engineering Design/Permitting –Consultant: $199,000.00

Project Management and Inspection: $82,000.00

Construction Testing and Misc.: $24,500.00

Total: $ 3,372,506.34

“The only significant cost addition to date has been the groundwater treatment system that was added to the project but was mostly funded by Escambia County.” – per city website.

On Christmas Day, no changes were found on the construction site. Streets covered with dirt and mud. Diesel pumps continued to run all day and night.

WEEK FOUR: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

On Dec. 28, Emerald Coastkeeper Murphy revisited the site and sent another email to Olson and Mayor Hayward. She reiterated the code violations:

1. Blocked off stormwater drains

2. Piles of soil that have been there so long that grass and weeds have grown on them.

3. Lack of silt fencing on part of the job site

4. Soil from the job site tracked out onto residential streets.

5. A pipe with an unknown substance piped into the storm drain. (Resolved)

6. Axel grease containers opened and laid out in the residential street area.

7. No fencing around this large storm pond in a residential neighborhood where children play.

8. Large areas of standing water and gravel from the job site located on residential neighborhood streets without regard to safety.

She wrote that only #5 had been resolved and added additional concerns to this list:

1. Speed Plug, a rapid-setting hydraulic cement was located near a storm drain

2. Large containers of Hydraulic Oil were scattered throughout the job site and where children could have access to it.

3. The track-out has become so significant that automobiles and children playing on the residential streets create large dust clouds when traveling through it.

4. Unused equipment left on the job site and private property.

City Administrator Eric Olson spoke with Councilwoman Myers. He said the construction site was the responsibility of the contractor, Utility Service, and the city couldn’t do anything about the issues that the Emerald Coastkeepers and residents had voiced. The city administrator said the contractor was not required to put up a construction fence.

Later, Olson called Murphy and said she should have used the City’s 311 system, instead of using email.

“He contacted me to basically say that he was apologizing for my email being out of the loop and not being addressed and that if I would have used the 311 system they could have logged it, and it probably would have been a better, effective way to get the information out,” she told Inweekly.

“This is a serious situation, and I have seen this written either in the Storm Water Prevention Pollution Plan or somewhere in the city code ordinances that I have every right to contact Public Works directly if I want to or use the 311 system. There’s no law in Rules and Regs that say that I violated anything by not using the 311 system. It certainly does not leave the city off the hook for three weeks because it was three weeks before I received any word.”

Murphy told Inweekly that the contract with Utility Service clearly stated the contractor and city would comply with the Federal Clean Water Act, Florida Statutes, and City Code.

“The Certification of Erosion and Sediment Compliance shows the contractor was paid $6,000 for a turbidity curtain, hay bales, and silt fence,” she said. “The contractor assures the City of Pensacola that all soil-disturbing activities performed will comply with all applicable federal, state and local regulations.”

Murphy said, “That’s not happening.”

Inweekly contacted Commissioner May about Olson’s assertion that it was the county’s responsibility to remove the filtration equipment. He was surprised and called county staff to have it removed.

On Dec. 29, the City began sweeping the streets around the site. The county had the filtration equipment removed. The contractor had workers cleaning up the construction area.

WEEK FIVE: Jan. 2 – 8

On Jan. 4, Mayor Ashton Hayward talked about the project on News Radio 1620. He said he had checked the project “several times,” and his staff was on top of the project daily.

“There’s a lot of construction going on, and most importantly, the public safety of the community is number one,” he said. “I mean, we think about that every single day when we wake up when we’re elected officials is public safety.”

The mayor stressed that the project would be great for the community and will raise the value of homes “over there.” As far as contamination, he pointed out the groundwater contamination was due to the county’s Mosquito Control Facility, and the county had contributed to its clean up.

“DEP permitted this project, so there’s a lot of finger pointing and not a lot of facts, but most importantly, we’re on top of there every single day,” said the mayor.

“Could things have been done better? Probably. Of course. Sure. We want to make sure safety’s number one, but at the end of the day, the project’s going to be very successful.”

Later that day, orange construction fencing was installed around the property.

By the end of the week, Emerald Coastkeepers notified Inweekly that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection had opened an investigation into the construction project.