The Buzz 1/12/16

City 311 Service Fails The triggers for Inweekly and Emerald Coastkeepers’ investigation of the Government Stormwater Project in the Tanyards neighborhood were two phone calls made by resident Dr. Gloria Horning to the City of Pensacola’s 311 Service on Sunday, Dec. 4. She claimed that no one returned her calls. City officials insisted they did.

Unfortunately, the City’s story unraveled once the facts were revealed.

Inweekly reported Dr. Horning had called the City of Pensacola 311 service to report the conditions in the Tanyards and heard nothing back from city officials.

City of Pensacola PIO Vernon Stewart challenged that news report: “Our 311 rep said that the one person who called 311, now believed to be Dr. Horning in hindsight, did not leave a name or number when she left the message. The article suggests that we snubbed the caller, but this is not the case.”

Horning sent an email to Stewart: “I spoke to 311 twice. The first time the operator did not ask for my name or address. Nor did I know that I was not speaking to someone local until the second call when the person said — “this is Pensacola right?” — I left my name, address, and number. Times of calls on Sunday, December 4: First call 11:04. Second call 11:23.”

Stewart responded to Inweekly, “In our records, we did find that she placed a call and did speak to someone from our City 311…Her call was handled accordingly by and through 311.”

Inweekly requested the call logs and recordings from the City’s Sunshine Center. Dr. Horning continued to insist that she never heard from city officials regarding her Dec. 4 calls.

On “Pensacola Speaks” on Dec. 7, she said, “I emailed you my call log that shows the minutes and the times that I had reported to Mr. Stewart that I had called, and all the other calls that I had for that day. None were call backs from City Hall on Sunday or any other time for that matter.”

On Dec. 15, the city released the call log, which only had a record of one call and no recordings. The call report showed that Laurie Byrne of the Constituent Services in the Mayor’s Office received an email from the 311 phone service at 11:08 a.m. on Dec. 4. The caller wasn’t identified, but Dr. Horning’s phone number was listed. The address listed was “Corrine Jones Park.”

The message: “A new retention pond is being put in there. Construction crews are working there today. Thought no construction should be going on Sunday.”

Byrne did not call Horning. The call report stated: “Dec. 5, 2016, 8:43 am: Request submitted. Request made Internal. Status updated from ‘Submitted’ to ‘Completed.’”

Inweekly went back to the Sunshine Center and requested the call report for the second call. The newspaper did not hear back from the Sunshine Center until Thursday, Jan. 4.

Matt Shaud, City’s Public Records Coordinator, said there was no call report on the second call because the city’s answering service had a new operator who failed to report the call properly. The call showed up on the 311 log, but no report was given to City Hall.

The Mayor’s Constituent Services misrepresented how they handled it. No one from City Hall called Dr. Horning to respond to her Dec. 4 calls.

Shaud said the answering service received a “strongly worded” reprimand.

County’s Role Escambia County Administrator Jack Brown sat down with Inweekly to explain the county’s role with the Government Street Stormwater Project.

“The County’s role was very similar to that of a subcontractor,” said Brown. “The County contributed two-thirds of the funding for filtration equipment to remove contaminants in the groundwater during the City’s dewatering phase of the western pond construction.”

Cameron-Cole LLC provided the filtration equipment under a county purchase order. The City’s contractor, Radford & Mix Construction, attached it to the dewatering pump. It was the dewatering pump that was noisy and emitting diesel fumes, according to county staff.

The County did not mobilize any of the earthmoving or other heavy equipment that contributed to the roadway dust, erosion or other debris issues.

On Dec. 14, the filtration ceased. There was a miscommunication between the City and County over who was to instruct Cameron-Cole to remove the green containers. City Engineer Derek Owens told Commissioner Lumon May and Brown that it would be removed by Friday, Dec. 17. However, Brown told Inweekly that his staff should have followed up with Owens and Cameron-Cole. The equipment was finally demobilized on Dec. 29.

In regards to the county purchase order, the total cost of filtration was $316,000. The Board agreed to pay $216,000. The City of Pensacola is to pay the balance, $100,000. The County will receive estimated tax credits on 75 percent of the cost.

Commissioner Doug Underhill was interviewed on “Pensacola Speaks” last week. He pointed out that the old Mosquito Control Facility has been under a remediation plan since 2010. The plan was dealing with the groundwater contamination.

When the City of Pensacola made the decision in 2014 to expand the size of the Government Street Stormwater Project, the new design changed the direction of the plume and drew it towards the holes being dug by the City’s contractor this spring.

Because the County was a subcontractor working for the City and its contractor, the proper chain-of-command would have been for City Engineer Derek Owens or City Administrator Eric Olson to contact the County and officially request the filtration equipment be removed back in mid-December. That did not happen.

Gas Tax in Limbo The City of Pensacola’s appeal of the local option gas tax allocation has stalled. According to County Attorney Alison Rogers, the appeal is in the governor’s office awaiting determination that it has merit.

On July 14, 2016, the Board of County Commissioners passed two interlocal agreements regarding the gas tax. The first agreement agreed to allocate to the City of Pensacola nearly seven percent, $590,000 per year, according to a state formula based on the transportation expenditures in city’s audited financial reports.

Under the old agreement, the City of Pensacola was allocated 18.2 percent, and Mayor Ashton Hayward had asked the county to use an allocation formula based on population –which would have been about 15.62 percent. The county agreed to allocate an additional 8.6 percent out of its share if the city agreed to pave the streets on the west side of the city as listed in an attachment given to the BCC. If the city failed to pave the streets, the county could terminate the agreement.

Unfortunately, the BCC proposal was never delivered to the Pensacola City Council. In early August, Mayor Ashton Hayward notified the County that he was appealing the Local Option Gas Tax issue to Gov. Rick Scott.

City Attorney Lysia Bowling later told the City Council in a memo that it was her decision to make the appeal. The City has since hired an outside attorney to handle it.

Commissioner Steven Barry said in his interview on “Pensacola Speaks” that he was looking to resolve the issue at the joint Commission-Council meeting. Unfortunately, that will not happen, according to Rogers. The mayor’s office has advised the Council that the local option gas tax is not to be placed on the agenda.

What happens next?

Rogers said the City of Pensacola, Escambia County, and Town of Century are holding the local gas tax dollars in escrow. If the governor’s office determines the appeal has merit, then it will be sent to the Department of Administration who will assign an Administrative Law Judge to the case.

Rogers said she has no idea when the issue will be resolved.

Legislative Review WSRE, PBS for the Gulf Coast, wants your questions for legislators appearing on the live broadcast of “Legislative Review: Dialogue with the Delegation” on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. Moderated by Jeff Weeks, the show features a panel discussion with the local legislative delegation.

Questions may be submitted in advance by email to questions@wsre.org. Every question must be accompanied by the person’s name and city of residence. Questions will also be accepted by phone during the broadcast.

Florida’s 2017 legislative session convenes on March 7. WSRE presents a live broadcast of “Legislative Review” before and after each legislative session as a community service. Learn more at wsre.org.

Early Childhood Scholarship The University of West Florida Innovation Institute’s Complete Florida program announced a new partnership with T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Scholarship Program, an organization that helps day care providers earn a degree in early childhood education.

“Complete Florida has always been an easy way for busy adults to return to college and finish their degree,” said Michelle Horton, director of Complete Florida Enrollment and Retention Management. “With our new partnership, we have now made it easier for adults to fully fund a degree in childhood education.”

Through this new partnership, adult students in the Complete Florida program who are returning to college to finish their degree in early childhood education are eligible to receive up to 100 percent funding assistance. Eligible participants include currently employed child care teachers and administrators.

“The T.E.A.C.H. model has created real change for those working on the front lines of a critically important, but perpetually under-resourced industry,” said Lori Stegmeyer, the program director. “We know that lack of financial resources, lack of time, and lack of confidence are three major obstacles that impede early childhood teachers and directors from completing their college degrees. To address these barriers, T.E.A.C.H. scholars receive compensation and tuition support, paid release time, and personal support throughout their contracts. It really is a win-win for the field.”

Complete Florida offers more than 90 online degree and certificate programs at colleges and universities across the state. Through the new partnership, adult students can earn credit for credentials they have already earned and apply them toward a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education, Associate of Science in Early Childhood Management, or an Associate of Arts at Florida International University and Florida State College of Jacksonville.

This program allows students to take advantage of the flexible, convenient online courses. After completion, students are immediately ready to enter the workforce.

For more information, visit completeflorida.org.

Selling Blount Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward has placed on the council agenda a request that the City Council declare as surplus the old Blount school property located at 113 North “C” Street and authorize the Mayor to dispose of the property through a Request for Proposals.

The City purchased the site five years ago for using $222,713 in Community Block Grant funds under his Westside Neighborhood Improvement program. Escambia County contributed $200,000 toward the project’s demolition. It has set dormant since the demolition in late 2012.

According to City Policy, the Request for Proposal option involves obtaining an appraisal and identifying development criteria based on neighborhood input, and physical characteristics of the property before accepting proposals. Upon they received, the City Council either accepts or rejects the proposals.