A True Virtuoso

By Shelby Smithey

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra’s (PSO) annual audience favorite “Beethoven & Blue Jeans” returns Saturday with a special guest.

The concert’s soloist is award-winning pianist Jon Nakamatsu, who will be returning to Pensacola for the third time to perform with PSO, as well as in a recital at the University of West Florida the following week. He will be performing Beethoven’s Fourth Concerto in “Beethoven & Blue Jeans.”

Nakamatsu came to national attention in June 1997, winning the Gold Medal at the Tenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas. He is the first American to win this prize since 1981. After the competition, he quit his job as a high school German teacher to pursue a career as a classical pianist. He did not attend a music conservatory or major in music while he attended college and graduate school.

A California native, Japanese-American Nakamatsu grew up in the Bay Area and currently lives with his wife and young son in San Jose.

“I always knew that I wanted to play piano believe it or not, since preschool at 4 years old,” he said. “I started taking lessons when I was 6. Piano was always my passion but eventually I realized how difficult a career as a pianist could be.”

After high school, Nakamatsu went to college for literature but never gave up on his passion for the keys. He continued to compete in piano competitions even after college as a teacher.

“I had to find a way to play as much as I could even while teaching,” he said. “After I won the Van Cliburn Award, my career changed almost instantly. I actually never went back to my teaching job. That’s how immediate everything was.”

Nakamatsu’s whirlwind career as a classical pianist soon began, including extensive recital tours throughout the U.S. and Europe and featured appearances in New York’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center and in Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Paris, London, and Milan.

He has worked with various chamber ensembles including the Brentano, Tokyo, Kuss, Jupiter, Cypress, Prazak and Ying String Quartets, and has repeatedly toured with the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet. Together with clarinetist Jon Manasse, Nakamatsu tours continually as a member of the Manasse/Nakamatsu Duo. The Duo also serves as artistic directors of the esteemed Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival in Massachusetts.

During the summer of 2005, Nakamatsu toured with the San Jose Youth Symphony in Spain, performing the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2, and in June 2007, he toured with the Peninsula Youth Orchestra to Budapest, Prague, and Teplice playing the same piece. During the summer of 2008, he also toured with the Stanford Symphony Orchestra to China, playing Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Nakamatsu records exclusively for Harmonia Mundi USA, which has released thirteen albums to date.

“The last one was a solo CD of some Robert Schumann pieces,” he said. “I started playing Schumann when I was very young. His music spoke to me and I fell in love. My fascination with him continued and I look forward to doing more. I love Romantic-era composers.”

Nakamatsu said that he’s excited to return to Pensacola, and has known PSO Director Peter Rubardt for years and worked with him in several different cities.

“His last time here he played a rendition of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” that is remembered to this day, and his effortless virtuosity is a perfect match for Beethoven’s extraordinary masterpiece,” Rubardt said.

Nakamatsu said that touring has been his life for so long, but that he feels fortunate to be able to have a career in music that he’s always wanted.

“I always dreamed about this for so long, so I enjoy touring,” Nakamatsu said. “Now that we have our son it’s hard to leave him at home, but sometimes we bring him when we travel which is so nice to be able to do.”

Nakamatsu will work with some of the UWF music students before his performance as part of a Master Class.

“I usually don’t have a lot of time to explore a city, so I’m glad I’ll be able to spend several days in Pensacola and get to know the community,” he said.

The University of West Florida Department of Music will present Nakamatsu on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Music Hall Artist Series. The event will be held in the Music Hall at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82. The solo concert will feature works composed by Mozart, Brahms, Schumann and Chopin.

BEETHOVEN & BLUE JEANS

WHAT: Pensacola Symphony Orchestra presents “Beethoven & Blue Jeans”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $22-$94

DETAILS: pensacolasymphony.com