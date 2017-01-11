Calendar 1/12/17

THURSDAY 1.12

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU SCREENING 10:30 a.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

A MAN CALLED OVE SCREENING 1:30 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HEALTHY SOUTHERN COOKING 6-8 p.m. $35 per person. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

DINNER AND A MOVIE AT IMOGENE THEATRE 6:30 p.m. Watch “Rudy” and chose between shepherd’s pie or corned beef and cabbage. $12. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. Milton. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

CANCER STUDY GROUP: THE CHALLENGE OF CANCER 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FRIDAY 1.13

PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GOURMET AND GLUTEN-FREE DINNER CLASS 6-8 p.m. $40 per person. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox, sogourmetpensacola.com

GAY GRASSROOTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn the basics of several ballroom and country dance styles. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

VELCRO PYGMIES 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

COUPLES COOK: GLOBAL FOOD TRENDS 7-9 p.m. $50 per couple. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE FIREANTZ 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 1.14

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

FIELD TRIP TO EASTMAN/TAMINCO BIRD SANCTUARY WITH FM WESTON AUDUBON SOCIETY 8 a.m. Free. Meet in the facility’s main parking lot. 4575 Highway. 90 Pace.

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. All supplies are provided. Location one is Bay Bluffs Park at Scenic Highway and Summit Blvd. Second location is 2 miles north at Chimney Park at Scenic Highway and Langley Ave. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques are just a few of the items offered at the weekly Palafox Market. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

MUSCLE TESTING 101: THE BASICS 10-11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BASIC DETOXIFICATION 12:30-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ICE FLYERS VS. FAYETTEVILLE FIREANTZ 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BEETHOVEN AND BLUE JEANS 7:30 p.m. $22 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

KREWE OF SEVILLE MASQUERADE MARDI GRAS BALL 8 p.m. Open to the public. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Strictly ballroom. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 1.15

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BANANAS FOSTER & WAFFLES BRUNCH CLASS 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $30. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox, sogourmetpensacola.com

GULF COAST KID’S HOUSE DIAPER DRIVE AND PIN SWAP 12-6 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FULL MOON MEDITATION WORKSHOP 6:15-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MONDAY 1.16

PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

THE MACHINE PERFORMS PINK FLOYD 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2. S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TUESDAY 1.17

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

KNIFE SKILLS: A CUT ABOVE THE REST 6-8 p.m. $35. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. Milton. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. Country, Swing, and Ballroom. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

BADFISH: A TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME 7 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

JON NAKAMATSU 7:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway. Building 82. uwf.edu

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

WEDNESDAY 1.18

LUNCH AND LEARN: FRIED RICE 12-1:15 p.m. $25. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox, sogourmetpensacola.com

IMPACT PENSACOLA EVENT 4:30-6:30 p.m. Pensacola Country Club, 1500 Bayshore Dr.

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.

COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: GULF COAST OYSTER CLASSICS 5 and 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. West Coast Swing. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN SCREENING 7 p.m. $5, cash only. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox.

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DANCE PARTY 8-10 p.m. A mix of swing, country, and ballroom music for partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

LECTURE SERIES: KARA BURNS ON ETRUSCAN DEATH DEMONS 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Free. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPENING: ALTERED LIT—CREATIVELY ENGAGING CENSORSHIP THROUGH ALTERED BOOKS RECEPTION 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. A series of interactive books that have been artistically altered from their original form to creatively express a topic related to censorship in literature created by doctoral UWF students. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

GLASS ON GLASS MOSAIC WORKSHOP 1-4 p.m. Jan. 13. $150. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES RECEPTION 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Works from 500 art students in Escambia County schools. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 28. Various artists, mixed media. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

POINTS OF DEPARTURE: FOUNDATIONS EXHIBITION On view through Jan. 26. Mixed media from UWF students. Art Gallery at University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. Building 82. uwf.edu

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 1.12

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

MICHAEL WHEELER 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

CHRIS COOK 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JORDAN RICHARDS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 1.13

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DEW PENDELTON 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

STEVE GUNTER 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

IRISH ELVIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CHRIS COOK 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN RICHARDS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 1.14

MO JILES 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

GREG LYON 5 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA BLUES SOCIETY 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SUNDAY 1.15

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NORTHWEST FLORIDA BLUES SOCIETY 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

DUNNOTTAR 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY 1.16

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 1.17

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 1.18

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

CONE OF UNCERTAINTY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ TONY 9 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com