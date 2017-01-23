Winners & Losers 1/19/17

Winners

Matt Gaetz

The Congressman for Florida’s First District earned two choice committee appointments, House Armed Services Committee and the House Budget Committee. While in the Florida House, Gaetz chaired the Finance and Tax Committee. When he announced the appointments, Speaker Paul Ryan said, “Matt’s always been a fiscal conservative and strong defender of our military. As a member of the Armed Services and Budget Committees, he will continue to fight for the tools and funding our military needs to defeat terrorism and combat foreign threats.”

Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida

The SunTrust Foundation recently presented Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida a $25,000 grant that will fund economics and personal finance programming for 1,150 students in the Escambia and Santa Rosa County School districts and magnify JA’s reach into the Title I schools in the area.

Gulf Power’s Transformers

As part of their MLK Day of Service community outreach project, Gulf Power’s service organization and the Gulf Coast Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy partnered with the University of West Florida’s Archaeology Institute for cleanup of Mount Zion Historic Cemetery. The cemetery is the final resting place for hundreds of souls either born into slavery or first generation post-emancipation and tells the story of African-Americans in Pensacola. This will be the second year Gulf Power employees have been involved in the service project.

Losers

David Allen

The Pensacola fire chief handed out challenge coins to his staff as Christmas gifts. The Confederate battle flag was one of the five flags depicted on the coin. In June 2015, Mayor Ashton Hayward directed city staff to replace the Confederate flag used in the city’s Five Flags displays with the flag of the State of Florida. In the press release, the mayor said, “While the Confederate Flag undeniably represents a part of Pensacola’s history, to many it is a painful symbol of racial hatred and intolerance.” Apparently, Chief Allen wasn’t paying attention.

Agency for Health Care Administration

A programming error in 2013 at the Florida agency resulted in managed-care plans not getting paid appropriate amounts to care for some Medicaid beneficiaries with disabilities. The underpayments totaled about $185 million over a two-year period. The state faces making up $75.1 million of that amount, with the rest coming from the federal government through its share of Medicaid costs.

Tornado Recovery

Last February, an EF-3 tornado hit the Century area, damaging over 50 houses. Many residents without insurance are still trying to get help. Fifty-nine applications for repair, replacement or demolition assistance through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program (SHIP) have been filed. NorthEscambia.com reports that only 27 applications have been approved for a total of $1.8 million while 32 SHIP applications have been denied.