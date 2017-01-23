Calendar 1/19/17

THURSDAY 1.19

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

CHATEAU MONTELENA WINE DINNER 6:30-8:45 p.m. $99. Four courses, five wines. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FRIDAY 1.20

ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING 10 a.m. Camelot Park, 7705 Gallahad Road.

PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GALLERY NIGHT 4 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m. Palafox Street will illuminate with light from 250 silk red Chinese lanterns for a celebration of the Lunar New Year. A festive atmosphere complete with artistic performances, cultural demonstrations and games for children will accompany the visual display. gallerynightpensacola.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn the basics of several ballroom and country dance styles. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

COUPLES COOK: GLOBAL FOOD TRENDS 7-9 p.m. $50 per couple. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: AÏDA 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 1.21

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. All supplies are provided. Project Greenshores is at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be supplied. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques are just a few of the items offered at the weekly Palafox Market. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

LEAPS 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.

MYTH AND TIME 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Discussion of time portrayed in mythology. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St.

JACKSONIAN GUARD CEREMONY 12 p.m. Colors Ceremony. Plaza Ferdinand on Palafox Street.

JAPENESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION 12-4 p.m. $4-$8. Children 12 and under are free. The Wright Place, 80 E. Wright St. jasnwfl.org or facebook.com/jasnwfl

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

LIFE-LONG LEARNER SPEAKER SERIES 6-7:30 p.m. Free. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St.

ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FLAMENCO PURO DANCE COMPANY 7:30 p.m. $7-$11. Free for PSC students. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Strictly ballroom. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 1.22

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: AÏDA 2 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

ERIC FUNG 2:30-3:30 p.m. $7-$11, free for PSC students. Piano concert. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

ON GOLDEN POND 3 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

J-BOOG 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 1.23

PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

QUICK AND EASY SKILLS: FRESH PICO DE GALLO 4:15-5 p.m. $20. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DINE AND DETOX 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MIKE DOUGHTY 7 p.m. $17-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2. S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TUESDAY 1.24

WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SNOWBIRD FLY IN 9-11 a.m. Free. National Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. Ste. B. navalaviationmuseum.org

IMPACT LUNCHEON 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, 40 S. Alcaniz St. impact100pensacola.org

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

BOURBON TASTING AT V. PAUL’S 6 p.m. $45 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vinomagnifico.weebly.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Three courses for $33. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. Country, Swing, and Ballroom. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

10 YEARS 7 p.m. $20-$22. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ALL COUNTY ORCHESTRA 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

WEDNESDAY 1.25

WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

LUNCH AND LEARN: HANDMADE PASTA 12-1:45 p.m. $35. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox, sogourmetpensacola.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.

COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: GULF

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

KNIFE SKILLS: A CUT ABOVE THE REST 6-8 p.m. $35. Learn basic knife skills. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. West Coast Swing. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

RA THE RUGGED MAN & ALL FLOWS REACH OUT 7 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DANCE PARTY 8-10 p.m. A mix of swing, country, and ballroom music for partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

RECEPTION FOR NEW EXHIBITS 6-8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 19. Reception for Polar Opposites, Luminous Language and The Artist’s Cookbook. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

Current Exhibits

POLAR OPPOSITES On view through Feb. 17. Mixed Media. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

LUMINOUS LANGUAGE On view through Feb. 17. A collaboration of poetry and digital art from Karen and Randy Morris. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

THE ARTIST’S COOKBOOK On view through Feb. 17. Exhibit of oil paintings by Suzanne Robbert. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Works from 500 art students in Escambia County schools. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 28. Various artists, mixed media. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

POINTS OF DEPARTURE: FOUNDATIONS EXHIBITION On view through Jan. 26. Mixed media from UWF students. Art Gallery at University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy. Building 82. uwf.edu

Call to Artists

JazzFest looking for arts and crafts vendors

Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2017 JazzFest taking place April 1 through April 2 at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only arts and crafts vendors will be accepted. All entries are $150, for a 10′-by-10′ canopy or smaller. Deadline for entries is March 15. For more information and to download application forms, call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 1.19

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 1.20

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

THE RED FIELD 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TBA 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 1.21

THE RED FIELD 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

GREG LYON 5 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

DIKKI DU AND THE ZYDECO KREWE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SUNDAY 1.22

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VOO DAVIS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY 1.23

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 1.24

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 1.25

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

JOHN HART & CO. 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

CONTINUUM 9 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com