Calendar 1/19/17

THURSDAY 1.19
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
CHATEAU MONTELENA WINE DINNER 6:30-8:45 p.m. $99. Four courses, five wines. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
FRIDAY 1.20
ARBOR DAY TREE PLANTING 10 a.m. Camelot Park, 7705 Gallahad Road.
PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GALLERY NIGHT 4 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m. Palafox Street will illuminate with light from 250 silk red Chinese lanterns for a celebration of the Lunar New Year. A festive atmosphere complete with artistic performances, cultural demonstrations and games for children will accompany the visual display. gallerynightpensacola.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8:30 p.m. Learn the basics of several ballroom and country dance styles. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
COUPLES COOK: GLOBAL FOOD TRENDS 7-9 p.m. $50 per couple. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: AÏDA 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SATURDAY 1.21
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. All supplies are provided. Project Greenshores is at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be supplied. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques are just a few of the items offered at the weekly Palafox Market. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
LEAPS 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.
MYTH AND TIME 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Discussion of time portrayed in mythology. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St.
JACKSONIAN GUARD CEREMONY 12 p.m. Colors Ceremony. Plaza Ferdinand on Palafox Street.
JAPENESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION 12-4 p.m. $4-$8. Children 12 and under are free. The Wright Place, 80 E. Wright St. jasnwfl.org or facebook.com/jasnwfl
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
LIFE-LONG LEARNER SPEAKER SERIES 6-7:30 p.m. Free. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St.
ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FLAMENCO PURO DANCE COMPANY 7:30 p.m. $7-$11. Free for PSC students. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. Strictly ballroom. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 1.22
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 & 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: AÏDA 2 p.m. $25 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
ERIC FUNG 2:30-3:30 p.m. $7-$11, free for PSC students. Piano concert. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
ON GOLDEN POND 3 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
J-BOOG 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 1.23
PILATES MAT WITH EMILY 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
QUICK AND EASY SKILLS: FRESH PICO DE GALLO 4:15-5 p.m. $20. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DINE AND DETOX 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
MIKE DOUGHTY 7 p.m. $17-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2. S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TUESDAY 1.24
WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
SNOWBIRD FLY IN 9-11 a.m. Free. National Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd. Ste. B. navalaviationmuseum.org
IMPACT LUNCHEON 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, 40 S. Alcaniz St. impact100pensacola.org
COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
BOURBON TASTING AT V. PAUL’S 6 p.m. $45 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vinomagnifico.weebly.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Three courses for $33. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. Country, Swing, and Ballroom. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
10 YEARS 7 p.m. $20-$22. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
ALL COUNTY ORCHESTRA 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.
WEDNESDAY 1.25
WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
LUNCH AND LEARN: HANDMADE PASTA 12-1:45 p.m. $35. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox, sogourmetpensacola.com
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.
COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: GULF
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
KNIFE SKILLS: A CUT ABOVE THE REST 6-8 p.m. $35. Learn basic knife skills. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks
DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. West Coast Swing. Professional partner dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
RA THE RUGGED MAN & ALL FLOWS REACH OUT 7 p.m. $10-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DANCE PARTY 8-10 p.m. A mix of swing, country, and ballroom music for partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. $10. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
RECEPTION FOR NEW EXHIBITS 6-8 p.m. Thursday Jan. 19. Reception for Polar Opposites, Luminous Language and The Artist’s Cookbook. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
Current Exhibits
POLAR OPPOSITES On view through Feb. 17. Mixed Media. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
LUMINOUS LANGUAGE On view through Feb. 17. A collaboration of poetry and digital art from Karen and Randy Morris. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
THE ARTIST’S COOKBOOK On view through Feb. 17. Exhibit of oil paintings by Suzanne Robbert. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Works from 500 art students in Escambia County schools. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 28. Various artists, mixed media. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
POINTS OF DEPARTURE: FOUNDATIONS EXHIBITION On view through Jan. 26. Mixed media from UWF students. Art Gallery at University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy. Building 82. uwf.edu
Call to Artists
JazzFest looking for arts and crafts vendors
Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2017 JazzFest taking place April 1 through April 2 at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only arts and crafts vendors will be accepted. All entries are $150, for a 10′-by-10′ canopy or smaller. Deadline for entries is March 15. For more information and to download application forms, call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com
LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 1.19
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 1.20
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
THE RED FIELD 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 1.21
THE RED FIELD 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
GREG LYON 5 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
DIKKI DU AND THE ZYDECO KREWE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
SUNDAY 1.22
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VOO DAVIS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebar-grill.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY 1.23
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 1.24
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 1.25
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.
JOHN HART & CO. 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
CONTINUUM 9 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com