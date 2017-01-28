Winners & Losers 1/26/17

Winners

Pensacola Women’s March

An estimated crowd of over 2,000 people braved rain and tornado warnings to march in downtown Pensacola a day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. The event was part of a global movement that saw millions of people take to the streets in cities across the nation and overseas in support of women’s rights.

Jason Hutchinson

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has named Officer Jason Hutchinson of Santa Rosa County its 2017 Officer of the Year. He rescued a first-time hunter lost at night in the Escambia River swamp, caught people illegally night hunting, discovered a hidden alligator, snapping turtle and even apprehended one of his area’s most wanted methamphetamine distributors. He also developed an officer-mentoring program and performed countless outreach hours to area youth and civic organizations. And all of that was just in 2016.

Pensacola JazzFest

The Southeast Tourism Society has named Pensacola JazzFest a Top 20 Event in the Southeast for April 2017. To be held in downtown Pensacola at Seville Square, Pensacola JazzFest 2017 is slated for April 1-2. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.

Pensacola Federal Courthouse

Renovations of the closed federal courthouse in downtown Pensacola appear to be moving ahead. The building owner, Keating Development, has agreed to end the lease early, and the U.S. General Services Administration has selected the Jacksonville architectural firm TTV Architects Inc. to design the improved courthouse.

Losers

Big Tobacco

Attorney General Pam Bondi filed an enforcement motion against ITG Brands, LLC f/k/a Lignum-2 LLC (ITG) and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (RJR) to enforce the explicit terms of the tobacco settlement agreement dated Aug. 25, 1997. Pursuant to that agreement, RJR and the other major tobacco companies agreed to make annual payments to Florida of several hundred million dollars, in perpetuity. RJR recently sold three of its most iconic cigarette brands, Winston, Kool, and Salem, along with a legacy Lorillard Tobacco Company brand, Maverick, to ITG for $7 billion. RJR refused to include the sales of these cigarette brands when making annual payments to Florida, despite not having been released from its payment obligations.

Florida Education Association

The state’s largest teachers union lost its battle over the Florida’s school voucher program when the Florida Supreme Court rejected its appeal challenging the program. The decision lets a lower-court ruling stand that found the union and others who challenged the program didn’t have legal standing to bring suit against the state program that allows corporations to claim tax credits for donations to organizations that then cover private-school tuition for mostly low-income students.

Florida Department of Health

The proposed rules for legalized medical marijuana appear to favor those handful of nurseries that already have licenses and could artificially inflate prices once the product is available. In other words, the marijuana industry pigs are fighting to become hogs.