Outtakes—Getting Our Hands Dirty

By Rick Outzen

In his first official briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer misstated facts when he chastised the media on their reporting of the size of the inauguration crowd.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe,” Spicer told the White House press corps.

The crowd was less than the record-setting one in 2009 for President Barack Obama’s first term. The side-by-side photographs showed the contrast between the two inaugurations. Metro ridership statistics also indicated that significantly fewer people attended last Friday.

Trump’s inauguration received 30.6 million viewers, which was more than the 20.5 million who watched Obama get sworn into office in 2013. However, Obama received nearly 38 million viewers for his 2009 inauguration.

These are facts.

But Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway doubled down on “Meet the Press” when she said that Spicer had been merely providing “alternative facts” to what the media had reported.

Alternative facts?

In his 1943 essay, “Looking Back on the Spanish War,” George Orwell wrote about the danger of governments using “alternative facts.”

“If the Leader says of such and such an event, ‘It never happened”—well, it never happened,’ he wrote. “If he says that two and two are five—well, two and two are five. This prospect frightens me much more than bombs—and after our experiences of the last few years that is not such a frivolous statement.”

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd called Spicer’s “alternative facts” what they were— “falsehoods.”

In the grand scheme, the size of any inauguration isn’t that big of a deal. Why did the Trump administration make it an issue? And, even more troubling, why were White House officials so willing to misstate the truth?

I liked Margaret Sullivan’s take. The media columnist for The Washington Post said that White House press briefings are “access journalism,” where a core group of reporters has special access to the president.

Sullivan wrote, “Spicer’s statement should be seen for what it is: Remarks made over the casket at the funeral of access journalism.”

Jessica Huseman of ProPublica took it a step further when she tweeted, “Journalists aren’t going to get answers from Spicer. We are going to get answers by digging. By getting our hands dirty. So let’s all do that.”

On all levels, government reporting requires digging. It’s nice when officials answer questions and provide public records readily, but the digging is still necessary to verify the information given. When misdeeds and falsehoods are uncovered, they must be reported.

Alternative facts aren’t facts, regardless of who states them.