The Buzz 1/26/17

Protecting BP Funds State Rep. Frank White (R-Pensacola) had his first meeting of the Select Committee on Triumph Gulf Coast, the non-profit organization formed by law in 2011. The organization was formed to ensure that BP settlement dollars coming to eight Florida counties most impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill were spent to enhance economic development in Northwest Florida.

At stake is $300 million dollars, which represent 75 percent of the first settlement distribution to the state.

The Jan. 12 meeting reviewed the basics of the BP settlement agreement and the formation of Triumph. The committee, which is made up of the state representatives from the eight Northwest Florida counties, did agree that none of the funds would be used for economic incentives.

“That’s I think clear among everybody on the House side, and I think it’s what people wanted,” said Rep. White on “Pensacola Speaks” last week. “They don’t want these funds to be used to pick winners and losers in the economy. They want it instead to be used in a way in which the entire region can benefit, and we can diversify and strengthen the entire economy, so not just pick one business over the other to be successful.”

He said that Triumph will have a role in how the funds are appropriated, but he wants to hear from his colleagues before taking a position on what that role would be.

“Voters need a way to hold somebody accountable for how those decisions are made and how the funds are invested, so I think a review of it is in order,” he said. “I really do truly look forward to talking to my colleagues and hearing the various folks present to us the different ideas that come up for what role Triumph should play going forward.”

For those concerned that the funds might not be spent in Northwest Florida, Rep. White said the composition of the select committee shows House Speaker Richard Corcoran’s commitment to make sure the funds stay in the Panhandle.

“There are seven of us in the House, and every single one of us is from Northwest Florida. We all wake up in the central time zone, and that is the biggest win of all I think,” he told Inweekly.

However, he admitted the budget would be tight this year, and other lawmakers may be tempted to raid the BP settlement funds.

“Everybody is going to be looking for a place to find resources, and unfortunately this is the big pot of money where I think there is a risk that people might look,” said Rep. White.

“Luckily, Speaker Corcoran is on our side, and he, by placing us all on this committee, has made clear his intent, that he believes the funds should go to where the damage was done.”

Pipeline to Prison The League of Women Voters of the Pensacola Bay Area, ACLU, Coffee Party, Escambia Youth Justice Coalition and the National Association of Social Workers are hosting a screening of the documentary “Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, at Earle J. Bowden Building, 120 Church St. in downtown Pensacola.

The one-hour documentary chronicles the birth of a new movement among pediatricians, therapists, educators and communities, who are using cutting-edge brain science to disrupt cycles of violence, addiction, and disease.

The program is free and open to the public. A panel discussion will follow the screening.

Studer Helps Crestview The Studer Community Institute has agreed to help the City of Crestview create an overall mission, vision, values and strategic plan for the city.

Quint Studer told Inweekly the city’s CRA director, Brenda Smith, visited with his wife Rishy and him to see how the couple created the SoGo district in downtown Pensacola and find out how Crestview might redevelop its downtown area.

“Rishy visited Crestview, came back and said, ‘These are such nice people.’ Brenda then came into Pensacola visited the Studer Community Institute,” said Studer.

Crestview’s mayor and city council became intrigued with the work of the Studer Community Institute in leadership and supervisor training.

“Two things they liked were our metro dashboard and the Quality of Life surveys by Mason-Dixon because they believe that objective measurement on how the people feel would really help them,” he said. “Mayor Cadle and the city council unanimously approved bringing in Mason-Dixon and the Studer Community Institute.”

Larry Harris with Mason-Dixon will conduct a survey of the residents of Crestview. Harris has conducted the Quality of Life Survey for the Pensacola Young Professionals and the Better Pensacola Foundation since its inception.

“Once they get the objective measurement, they’re asking the Studer Community Institute to come in and help them make sure they have the right mission statement, the right vision statement, the right dashboard, and really the right plan to transform the City of Crestview,” said Studer.

“It was really exciting. The entire city council was there, a lot of the community people were there, and the media was there. There’s a great excitement there, and it takes courage as Mayor Cadle said, ‘We have a moral obligation to make this city the best it can be.’”

DIB & Triumph to the Rescue Last year, Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward had a $30,000 parking study done by West Florida Regional Planning Council. The study found that downtown faces an overall parking deficit of 2,268 spaces in the coming years.

City Administrator Eric Olson told the City Council that the Hayward administration has three solutions.

“The first thing we would try and do is improve the signage, just directing people to where the parking is,” he said at the January Agenda Review. “The second thing is trying to change people’s behavior. You may not be able to park right in front of the business that you want to visit, but you can get close.”

Both are initiatives that the Downtown Improvement Board has done for years. Neither creates 2,268 new parking spaces.

Olson said the third solution might be to ask for Triumph Gulf Coast dollars to pay for the construction of a parking garage.

He said the DIB would “probably take on a leading role in finding immediate solutions for downtown parking and looking into the future. One of those things that we will be looking at is Triumph money.”

Obamacare Grows Two days before President Barack Obama left the White House, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services announced that more than 8.8 million Americans were signed up for 2017 coverage through HealthCare.gov as of Jan. 14, including 1,668,180 in Florida.

This compares to about 8.7 million sign-ups nationally as of January 14 last year and shows a strong demand for 2017 Marketplace coverage.

“With almost 9 million people signed up for 2017 coverage just in HealthCare.gov states, it’s clear that Marketplace coverage is a product Americans want and need,” said Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell. “Strong demand is especially striking in light of the unique headwinds created by discouraging rhetoric from ACA opponents.”

If Floridians still enroll for coverage by visiting HealthCare.gov before Jan. 31.