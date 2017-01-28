Rising Stars 2017

Photos by Greg Riegler



To keep young talent in our community, Inweekly believes we must nurture, mentor and recognize it. Young leaders are the lifeblood of any dynamic, prosperous community.

In 2006, we facilitated the launch of the Pensacola Young Professionals because we firmly believed that the next generation of city and county leaders needed a seat at the decision-making table. A decade later, PYP remains a viable, strong voice for progress in the greater Pensacola area.

Two years later, we created the Rising Stars program to help the community put faces to the names of those under 35-year-olds seen by their peers, clients and bosses as up and coming leaders in their professions and the community.

Rising Stars have gone on to form their own businesses, become leaders in their industries and win public office. State Representatives Clay Ingram, Frank White and Jayer Williamson were all Rising Stars years before they won their seats.

With the addition of the 2017 class of Rising Stars, we have celebrated more than 500 men and women over the past nine years. Those honored represent a broad range of professions—including doctors, lawyers, artists, teachers and small business owners.

This current class has the potential to accomplish equally great things. We look forward to seeing their impact on the community.