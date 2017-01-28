Calendar 1/26/17

THURSDAY 1.26

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. $10. dancecraftfl.com

AUDUBON SOCIETY MONTHLY CHAPTER MEETING 7-9 p.m. Pensacola State College, Bldg. 21. 1000 College Blvd. Guests are welcome.

REEL BIG FISH, ANTI-FLAG 6 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

CANCER STUDY 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DINNER AND A MOVIE 6:30 p.m. $12. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

KATHLEEN MADIGAN 7:30 p.m. $32-$58. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FRIDAY 1.27

WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VINYASA YOGA 6-7p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in unique group classes that keeps partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ALAN JACKSON 7:30 p.m. $36.50-$96.50. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

GEOFF TATE 8 p.m. $20-$100. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 1.28

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. All supplies are provided. Meet at the fishing pier parking lot at the very end of Ft Pickens Road, 7-8 miles from the park entrance. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be supplied. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques are just a few of the items offered at the weekly Palafox Market. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

FOOT REFLEXOLOGY & ESSENTIAL OILS 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.

WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SEVILLE QUARTER CHILI COOK OFF 4-7 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DINNER CLASS: CAST IRON SKILLET 5-7 p.m. $35. SoGourmet 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ALL-STEINWAY SCHOOL CELEBRATION 7:30 p.m. Free. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

RANI ARBO & DAISY MAYHEM 7:30 p.m. $7-$11. Free for PSC students. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 1.29

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

ON GOLDEN POND 3 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ORGANIST NATHAN LAUBE 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. $5 donation suggested. Christ Church, Wright Street and Palafox.

PHOENIX SCREENING 4 p.m. $5. Bnai Israel Synagogue, 1829 N. 9th Ave.

ANA POPOVIC 7 p.m. $18-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ICE FLYERS VS. ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

MIRANDA SINGS 8 p.m. $39.50-$75. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

MONDAY 1.30

PIPELINE TO PRISON SCREENING AND DISCUSSION 5:30 p.m. Showing of one-hour documentary, “Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.” Earle J. Bowden Building, 120 Church St.

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 1.31

IMPACT 100 EVENT 3:30-5:30 p.m. Azalea Trace, 10100 Hillview Dr. impact100pensacola.org

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CULTURES COOK: SUSHI 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Three courses for $33. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

SEED: THE UNTOLD STORY SCREENING 7:30 p.m. $11. Bayou 15, 5149 Bayou Blvd. seedthemovie.com

CELLO FACULTY RECITAL 7:30 p.m. Free. Dr. Boyan Bonev special guest Dr. Mimi Noda on piano. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. Tickets required, uwf.edu.

WEDNESDAY 2.1

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.

UWF DOWNTOWN LECTURE SERIES 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Division of Anthropology and Archaeology. Historic Pensacola’s Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St.

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

POINTS OF DEPARTURE: FOUNDATIONS RECEPTION 12-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Mixed media from UWF students. Art Gallery at the University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. Building 82. uwf.edu

Current Exhibits

VISIONARY CONTINUATION On view through March 11. Work from First City Art Center artists and guest artist Patricia O’Neal. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard. firstcityart.org

ADORN On view through Feb. 25. Jewelry from local artists. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

POLAR OPPOSITES On view through Feb. 17. Mixed Media. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.or

LUMINOUS LANGUAGE On view through Feb. 17. A collaboration of poetry and digital art from Karen and Randy Morris. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

THE ARTIST’S COOKBOOK On view through Feb. 17. Exhibit of oil paintings by Suzanne Robbert. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Works from 500 art students in Escambia County schools. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 28. Various artists, mixed media. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

POINTS OF DEPARTURE: FOUNDATIONS EXHIBITION On view through Jan. 26. Mixed media from UWF students. Art Gallery at the University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. Building 82. uwf.edu

Call to Artists

JazzFest looking for arts and crafts vendors

Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2017 JazzFest taking place April 1 through April 2 at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only arts and crafts vendors will be accepted. All entries are $150, for a 10′-by-10′ canopy or smaller. Deadline for entries is March 15. For more information and to download application forms, call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 1.26

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

MICHAEL WHEELER 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

CHRIS COOK 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 1.27

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

CONTINUUM 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

UWF JAZZ COMBO 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.

30X90 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE RED FIELD 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GRAND THEFT AUTO 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 1.28

CONTINUUM 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

30X90 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

GRAND THEFT AUTO 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE RED FIELD 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 1.29

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POST PLUTO 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 1.30

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 1.31

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 2.1

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

CONE OF UNCERTAINTY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

CONTINUUM 9 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com