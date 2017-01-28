Calendar 1/26/17

THURSDAY 1.26
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. $10. dancecraftfl.com
AUDUBON SOCIETY MONTHLY CHAPTER MEETING 7-9 p.m. Pensacola State College, Bldg. 21. 1000 College Blvd. Guests are welcome.
REEL BIG FISH, ANTI-FLAG 6 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
CANCER STUDY 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DINNER AND A MOVIE 6:30 p.m. $12. Imogene Theatre, 6866 Caroline St. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
KATHLEEN MADIGAN 7:30 p.m. $32-$58. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
FRIDAY 1.27
WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VINYASA YOGA 6-7p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in unique group classes that keeps partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
ALAN JACKSON 7:30 p.m. $36.50-$96.50. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
GEOFF TATE 8 p.m. $20-$100. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SATURDAY 1.28
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. All supplies are provided. Meet at the fishing pier parking lot at the very end of Ft Pickens Road, 7-8 miles from the park entrance. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be supplied. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques are just a few of the items offered at the weekly Palafox Market. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
FOOT REFLEXOLOGY & ESSENTIAL OILS 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org.
WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK All day. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
SEVILLE QUARTER CHILI COOK OFF 4-7 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DINNER CLASS: CAST IRON SKILLET 5-7 p.m. $35. SoGourmet 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
ON GOLDEN POND 7:30 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
ALL-STEINWAY SCHOOL CELEBRATION 7:30 p.m. Free. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
RANI ARBO & DAISY MAYHEM 7:30 p.m. $7-$11. Free for PSC students. Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SUNDAY 1.29
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
ON GOLDEN POND 3 p.m. $7-$30. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
ORGANIST NATHAN LAUBE 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. $5 donation suggested. Christ Church, Wright Street and Palafox.
PHOENIX SCREENING 4 p.m. $5. Bnai Israel Synagogue, 1829 N. 9th Ave.
ANA POPOVIC 7 p.m. $18-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
ICE FLYERS VS. ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS 7:05 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
MIRANDA SINGS 8 p.m. $39.50-$75. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
MONDAY 1.30
PIPELINE TO PRISON SCREENING AND DISCUSSION 5:30 p.m. Showing of one-hour documentary, “Resilience: the Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.” Earle J. Bowden Building, 120 Church St.
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 1.31
IMPACT 100 EVENT 3:30-5:30 p.m. Azalea Trace, 10100 Hillview Dr. impact100pensacola.org
COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
CULTURES COOK: SUSHI 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Three courses for $33. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.
SEED: THE UNTOLD STORY SCREENING 7:30 p.m. $11. Bayou 15, 5149 Bayou Blvd. seedthemovie.com
CELLO FACULTY RECITAL 7:30 p.m. Free. Dr. Boyan Bonev special guest Dr. Mimi Noda on piano. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. Tickets required, uwf.edu.
WEDNESDAY 2.1
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.
UWF DOWNTOWN LECTURE SERIES 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Division of Anthropology and Archaeology. Historic Pensacola’s Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St.
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
POINTS OF DEPARTURE: FOUNDATIONS RECEPTION 12-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Mixed media from UWF students. Art Gallery at the University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. Building 82. uwf.edu
Current Exhibits
VISIONARY CONTINUATION On view through March 11. Work from First City Art Center artists and guest artist Patricia O’Neal. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard. firstcityart.org
ADORN On view through Feb. 25. Jewelry from local artists. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
POLAR OPPOSITES On view through Feb. 17. Mixed Media. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.or
LUMINOUS LANGUAGE On view through Feb. 17. A collaboration of poetry and digital art from Karen and Randy Morris. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
THE ARTIST’S COOKBOOK On view through Feb. 17. Exhibit of oil paintings by Suzanne Robbert. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Works from 500 art students in Escambia County schools. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
NEW BLUES On view through Jan. 28. Various artists, mixed media. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
POINTS OF DEPARTURE: FOUNDATIONS EXHIBITION On view through Jan. 26. Mixed media from UWF students. Art Gallery at the University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. Building 82. uwf.edu
Call to Artists
JazzFest looking for arts and crafts vendors
Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2017 JazzFest taking place April 1 through April 2 at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only arts and crafts vendors will be accepted. All entries are $150, for a 10′-by-10′ canopy or smaller. Deadline for entries is March 15. For more information and to download application forms, call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com
LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 1.26
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
MICHAEL WHEELER 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
CHRIS COOK 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 1.27
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
CONTINUUM 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
UWF JAZZ COMBO 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.
30X90 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE RED FIELD 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 1.28
CONTINUUM 5 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
30X90 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SHOW ME DRAGON 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
GRAND THEFT AUTO 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE RED FIELD 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 1.29
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POST PLUTO 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 1.30
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 1.31
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 2.1
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
CONTINUUM 9 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com