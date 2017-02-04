Outtakes—Blown Opportunity

By Rick Outzen

In 2010, the turning point in gathering reliable information for the Panhandle residents and business owners on the BP oil spill was when the media began to insist the British oil giant answer questions directly from reporters at the daily press conferences in the Emergency Operations Center.

We led the fight to get their spokespersons out in front of the cameras and microphones and stop hiding behind press releases and the county’s public information department. When Lucia Bustamante and other BP officials had to answer reporters’ questions, the community became better informed.

Sadly, press conferences have been shunned by International Paper after the explosion at its Cantonment paper mill.

In a representative democracy with a free press, citizens expect to see their leaders respond to questions from others. In the case of man-made disasters, they want to see company representatives answer questions. Reporters act as surrogates for the public.

Rather than setting up interviews with individual reporters or sending out press releases, press conferences allow a major corporation, like BP or IP, to interact with a roomful of journalists all at once and quickly disseminate information.

When Inweekly received notice of a media tour on Saturday, we anticipated an opportunity to visit the paper mill followed by a press conference. That didn’t happen.

When I arrived, IP had corralled a handful of reporters under a brown pop-up tent on the edge of the parking. Once it was determined that only five reporters were coming, the PIO signaled a thumb up to someone, and two dozen or so IP, EPA, and contractors walked around a corner.

Only a few made statements to the media. With the noise of passing traffic, the comments were difficult to hear. I couldn’t figure out why the others were there. At first, I thought each media outlet would ride in a separate vehicle and interview officials.

No, the media was crammed into a white passenger van with two representatives of the contractors, while the other officials rode in a caravan of SUVs and pickup trucks. Instead of being driven around the plant, the van was taken to Woodbury Circle to watch crews wash houses.

When we got back to the paper mill, I thought that we would be taken inside out of the cold and have a press conference. No, we were thanked for coming, and the IP herd walked away.

Other than seeing how a house was cleaned, we weren’t able to tell the public any more than had already been reported. It was all ponies and balloons without any cake.

IP blew it.