Criminal Justice Reform Debated

By Duwayne Escobedo

The young defendant told Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Tom Dannheisser he has “nobody to look up to.”

“I want to make something of my life, but people just down me,” he said in the courtroom.

It’s the same story that plays out over and over again in Circuit Court, young men committing crimes because they lack fathers and caring families.

Want to reduce the prison population and burden on taxpayers? Want to reduce the number of inmates committing crimes and returning to prison?

Judge Dannheisser said solving the problem would take restoring fatherhood.

“It’s hopeless if you ignore the root problem,” he said. “That is the issue. But really people don’t want to talk about it because it’s too big of an issue.”

It isn’t one of the reforms listed in a report released by Florida TaxWatch over the summer on how to reduce incarceration costs and lower crime. Florida budgeted $4.9 billion total for public safety.

Among recommendations by Florida Tax Watch are:

• Expand the use of forensic mental health diversion programs;

• Reduce penalties for and divert “driving while license suspended” offenders;

• Restore judicial discretion for specific mandatory minimum cases;

• Develop risk/needs assessments and cost-analysis tools to be used at the time of sentencing;

• Increase the amount of usable gain time for nonviolent inmates;

• Lengthen the period of eligibility for and expand transitional work-release programs; and

• Promote strategies that improve released offenders’ employment opportunities.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners plan to seek support from the Florida Legislature to consider Escambia County as a pilot program for such reform. State Sen. Doug Broxson and Reps Clay Ingram and Frank White have said they would support the effort.

Escambia County spends $35.8 million on detention and is poised to spend about $120 million on a new county jail—the largest single capital expenditure in its history.

It’s not just an Escambia County problem. The United States had 2,220,300 adults locked up in federal, state and county jails in 2013, according to the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. The United States has the largest prison population in the world with about 0.91 percent of adults (1 in 110) in the U.S. resident population incarcerated.

More than 30,000 inmates are released from Florida prisons every year and within three years, nearly 9,000 Florida inmates return to prison, according to Florida TaxWatch.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Casey Rodgers supports reducing recidivism. She has employed ReEntry Court. Its goal is to change people’s behavior, so they become productive citizens. Monitoring people after they are no longer behind bars isn’t enough, Rodgers said.

“We were not engaged in effective change,” Rodgers said. “We looked to social science research. We adopted a model that’s good for us.”

To Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, the goal should be to reach children by the third grade to prevent them from leading lives of crime. He said that’s why his department uses money from forfeitures and seizures to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and the PACE Center for Girls.

“I’m a firm believer in early intervention,” Morgan said. “Gangs and gang activity starts in the third grade. If you haven’t diverted them by the seventh grade, you’ve probably lost them.”

While Morgan backs mental health programs, the sheriff doesn’t support many of the Florida TaxWatch recommendations because he said they endanger the community, such as releasing non-violent offenders arrested for possession of drugs or eliminating mandatory minimum sentences.

“My mission is the safety of my community,” he said. “That’s first and foremost. I know you’re not raping, robbing or putting my citizens in any danger when you’re in jail.”

However, criminal defense attorney Gene Mitchell and John Beroset approve of the Florida TaxWatch recommendations. Some tough on crime initiatives, many of which were enacted in the 1980s and 1990s, should be rolled back, they agreed.

For example, Beroset questions Florida requiring non-violent offenders to serve 85 percent of their sentences. Mitchell said judges should have more discretion in sentencing.

“Something has got to change,” Beroset said. “I support non-violent offenders getting out early.”

Mitchell added: “Legislation has been added to our laws that are ridiculous.”

Dannheisser suggested that many non-violent offenders should be monitored by GPS tracking devices. GPS trackers cost about $4 a day, he said.

Meanwhile, State Attorney John Molchan, the supervisor of the homicide and major crimes division, said there are proven programs that can help inmates get the education or treatment they need to get back on track. The problem he said is a lack of capacity in programs that, for example, teach job skills or address substance abuse.

“We need a multi-disciplinary approach to this not just statewide but nationwide,” he said. “With folks who want to break the cycle we have to look at this differently and say, ‘Hey, this is what they need.’ Probation officers are frustrated that they can’t get people into appropriate programs.”