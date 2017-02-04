The Buzz 2/2/17

Less Than Transparent International Paper’s media tour and “Community Open House” fell short of expectations.

The media tour consisted of an hour-long driving tour to see how contractors were cleaning up homes in the Woodbury Circle neighborhood. IP, EPA, and contractors outnumbered the handful of reporters, cameramen and photographers about 4 to 1. The media was herded into a passenger van surrounded by black SUVs and pickup trucks.

The media was not allowed in any IP buildings or given a tour of the IP paper mill. They were kept under a brown pop-up on the edge of the parking lot.

Later in the day, IP held a “Community Open House,” which PNJ reported consisted of residents talking to designated spokespersons at various tables under a white tent on the facility’s grounds. Some residents complained that they expected a town hall meeting.

Both the media and residents were assured that no long-term health effects are expected from the Jan. 22 mill explosion, which IP and Escambia County officials describe as the “Cantonment Digester Incident.”

The explosion released “partially digested wood pulp material” in the surrounding area. Officials did not say how wide an area was impacted.

The media was shown the process of how the homes in the Woodbury were cleaned using pressure washers and vacuum trucks. The tires of all vehicles were sprayed with water before leaving the neighborhood.

Stewart Geldersma, Director of Restoration for Cotton Global Disaster Solutions, said that his company arrived on site on Tuesday and had been working 24 hours a day on the cleanup. His crews were striving to clean each home within six hours, but some were taking an entire day to complete.

In its Sunday update, the Unified Command Team reported approximately 100 homes and businesses had experienced varying degrees of impact. Residents who believe their property may have been affected by the material released and would like further information should call the Joint Information Center available 24/7 at 1-850-968-4208.

Unified Command representatives are collecting daily air, water and soil samples from various locations in the impacted area.

Mister Pervert At a press conference on Jan. 24, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced the arrest of Sean Michael Vest, age 31, on 15 counts of aggravated stalking and cyberstalking.

According to law enforcement, he focused on women in the Pensacola Catholic High Class of 2004 and their friends and family.

Using the name “Mister Pervert,” Vest allegedly sent threatening, sexually explicit text messages and posted their Facebook photos on sex dating sites. He not only threatened the women but allegedly expanded his attacks to friends and family members that he found on their Facebook accounts. Some of the victims were minors; others were grandmothers.

The crimes are third-degree felonies, and a special prosecutor has been assigned to the case.

The cyber attacks began around Christmas 2016. The attacker used several techniques to keep his identity anonymous. Sheriff Morgan later told Inweekly that his agency has invested in the necessary technology

to handle these difficult investigations in which the predators hide behind several layers of anonymity.

“These criminals no longer have the capability to operate in darkness,” said Sheriff Morgan.

By the end of the week, six more women came forward believing that they also had been stalked by “Mister Pervert.” Sheriff Morgan believes more will come forward.

Threading Pot Needle In November, Floridians approved Amendment 2 that legalized medical marijuana in the state. Congressman Matt Gaetz was a big advocate for making cannabis available for medical purposes when he served in the Florida House. He is hopeful that the Florida Legislature will implement the amendment quickly.

“I’m in regular contact with state legislators who shared my vision for cannabis reform,” Gaetz said in his weekly interview on News Talk 1370 WCOA’s “Pensacola Speaks.”

“I’m encouraging them to be bolder and to have a system that is more accessible for the patient,” he said. “You’ve got to strike some balance because you don’t want areas where you look across the street from a middle school, and there’s a glowing green cannabis light.”

Gaetz added, “Threading that needle, it’s going to involve local communities. It’s going to involve the state, but we’ve got to get it done.”

Florida Jobs 2030 Florida will need two million new jobs by 2030. What are the jobs of the future and will Florida’s workforce be prepared?

The Florida Chamber Foundation has analyzed projected shifts and long-term skills gaps in Florida’s labor market in the latest research project: Florida Jobs 2030.

Florida Jobs 2030 took an in-depth look at demands in five specific industries in Florida and highlighted four core recommendations for policymakers, educators, and Florida’s business community.

Where will the job growth be?

Aerospace and Aviation – 92,598 jobs statewide (2016)

• Three percent net job growth projected through 2021

• 35 percent of jobs require a postsecondary degree or credential

• Key sub-baccalaureate opportunities: Aircraft mechanics and service technicians, Avionics technicians

• Greatest projected long-term skill gaps: Customer service representatives, Business operations specialists, Team assemblers

Finance and Professional Services – 885,247 jobs statewide (2016)

• Six percent net job growth projected through 2021

• 42 percent of jobs require a postsecondary degree or credential

• Key sub-baccalaureate opportunities: Insurance sales agents, Paralegals

• Greatest projected long-term skills gaps: Customer service representatives, Tellers, Insurance sales agents

Health Care and Life Sciences – 810,381 jobs statewide (2016)

• Nine percent net job growth projected through 2021

• 66 percent of jobs require a postsecondary degree or credential

• Key sub-baccalaureate opportunities: Medical assistants, Licensed practical and vocational nurses, Medical records and health information technicians

• Greatest projected long-term skills gaps: Billing and posting clerks, Medical and clinical laboratory technologists

Logistics and Distribution – 724,277 jobs statewide (2016)

• Four percent net job growth projected through 2021

• 21 percent of jobs require a postsecondary degree or credential

• Key sub-baccalaureate opportunities: Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

• Greatest projected long-term skills gaps: Wholesale and manufacturing sales agents, Shipping, receiving, and traffic clerks

Manufacturing – 360,783 jobs statewide (2016)

• Four percent projected net job loss through 2021

• 10 percent of jobs require a postsecondary degree or credential

• Key sub-baccalaureate opportunities: Welders, Machinists, Industrial machinery mechanics

• Greatest projected long-term skills gaps: Wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives, Maintenance and repair workers

To prepare for projected shifts in Florida’s labor market and the changing landscape of skills required for 21st-century jobs, Florida Jobs 2030 highlighted four core recommendations for Florida communities:

• Expand and deepen cross-sector collaboration between business, education, and workforce development;

• Foster opportunities for targeted skills development in a manner that is responsive to the ever-shifting needs of a global economy;

• Create effective “bridges” to facilitate transitions between high school,

postsecondary, and/or the workforce; and

• Establish community-wide accountability structures to help measure progress and system alignment.

To download the report, please visit FloridaChamber.com/FloridaJobs2030

High Marks for Local Election Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford released the results of a comprehensive survey of Escambia County voters conducted during the primary and general elections by the University of West Florida’s Haas Center to measure voter satisfaction with polling locations and staff, knowledge of election rules, voting method choice, and other factors.

Among the highlights:

· Nearly 99% of voters rated poll workers’ performances as ‘excellent’ or ‘good.’

· Almost all voters said they had no problem finding their polling location.

· 96% of voters had to wait in line only 5 minutes or less.

· Overwhelmingly, respondents reported they had no difficulty marking and casting their ballot.

· 90.4% strongly agreed that their ballot privacy was protected; another 7.7% somewhat agreed.

· More than 82% of respondents consider SOE mail correspondence as helpful.

The summary statistics and key findings from the November 8 General Election were gathered using mixed-methods, including intercept and phone, and covered all three voter groups – early, mail and Election Day. Nearly 2,500 voters were surveyed over the course of the primary and general elections.

“We feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with UWF and others in initiating this survey,” said Stafford. “The results are encouraging, and we look forward to using the data to provide an even better voter experience for the citizens of Escambia County in the future.”

“This was an ideal project to apply the unique capabilities and expertise of the Haas Center,” said Brice Harris, assistant vice president, Division of Research and Strategic Innovation, under which the Haas Center is organized.

“The results of this study will enable the Escambia County SOE to benchmark his office’s stellar performance in furtherance of its core mission to provide an open, impartial, and secure elections process.”

Next Generation of Cyber Pros

More than 140 local students from dozens of schools across Northwest Florida participated in CyberThon hosted by the AFCEA Blue Angels Pensacola Chapter. Following two days of spirited competition, teams from the University of West Florida and Tate High School took first place honors in the college and high school divisions, respectively.

After quadrupling in size to 81 students in 2016, CyberThon attendance and impact nearly doubled again in 2017 with 141 total elementary through college students attending. New for CyberThon 2017 was a “capture the flag” style gameplay carried out on the FacebookCTF platform customized specifically for this event.

Teams worked to win points on the game board while completing challenges on a computer network that included a simulated online financial system. Dubbed “First Federation Credit Union,” the fully functional banking environment was designed by Navy Federal Credit Union. Security Onion and Splunk were among the software tools teams used to monitor suspicious network activity and complete gameplay challenges.

Control of the CyberThon leaderboard changed hands multiple times during the two-day competition, with teams from Pensacola State College, Pine Forest High School, Tate High School, and UWF all taking turns with the top spot. In the end, however, teams from UWF and Tate High School emerged as winners in the college and high school divisions.

Also new to the event this year was a CyberSAFE certification training course for middle school students who participated in 2016 summer cyber camps hosted by AFCEA. After a training course taught by GBSI instructor Johnson Warwick, a group of 17 students successfully earned their Certified CyberSAFE credential from Logical Operations.

“This represents an amazing moment for our community, AFCEA chapter and for CyberThon,” said Randy Ramos, president of the AFCEA Blue Angels Pensacola Chapter. “This event exists to spark enthusiasm in students and to cultivate a future cybersecurity workforce. To successfully train and award a group of young students with an industry recognized certification is a high point in our mission, and why CyberThon was created.”

For Ashley The Gulf Coast Citizen Diplomacy Council reports that the Ashley Hardaway Theriot Study Abroad Scholarship has nearly met its fundraising goal of $25,000.

“When we started this, we knew we needed to dream big, big like Ashley dreamt,” said Jena Melancon. “Deep down, though, at least one of us behind the effort was nervous. There was no question people would give in her memory, but it takes a lot of donations to fully fund an endowed scholarship.”

Ashley Hardaway Theriot died suddenly last month. She was a former food writer for Inweekly and guide for the Gulf Coast Citizen Diplomacy Council before heading off with her husband Rob for Washington, D.C., where she worked for the State Department.

Inweekly editor Joani Delezen wrote about how special Ashley was to this paper in our Jan. 12 issue: “She made our paper better, and we will forever be grateful we got to work with her.”

The online and offline donations together total more than $20,000. The minimum required for an endowed scholarship is $25,000 minimum. To donate, visit crowdrise.com/study-abroad-scholarship-in-memory-of-ashley-hardaway-theriot.