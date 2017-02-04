FemFest for All

By Jennifer Leigh

What started as an annual production of “The Vagina Monologues” has expanded into an entire weekend of female power, inclusiveness and awareness.

“It’s a feminist festival,” said Kirstin Norris, one of the organizers behind the inaugural FemFest. “After doing ‘The Vagina Monologues’ for a few years, we wanted to garner that support and take it to another level.”

Feminism has been a hot topic of conversation for decades and more recently that conversation has shifted toward criticism for only including the voices of white women and not enough trans women or women of color. Norris looked to help correct that by reaching out to groups such as the Black Women Empower Collective and STRIVE to create a weekend of events that recognize all of the different facets of feminism.

“Feminism is so much more than fighting for equal rights,” Norris said. “It’s so much more than angry protestors. To me, feminism is freedom…that by nature we are all entitled to freedom… of our bodies and to live in a way that makes us happy. It can’t just be for women, it has to serve across the board.”

Last year’s presidential election has also put women’s rights at the forefront of politics, with high points such as the country’s first female major party presidential nominee and low points like President Donald Trump’s unsavory remarks about women from a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape.

After January’s Women’s March on Washington and the subsequent sister marches across the globe—including Pensacola’s March that brought an estimated 2,000 women, men, and children out in the rain—it’s pretty clear that the conversation is not over. And like the Women’s March, Norris said she hopes FemFest will encourage people not to give up.

“Frankly, I feel our community is hurting right now,” she said. “FemFest is a time to love yourself and celebrate feminism.”

Transfeminism

Devin Cole is the vice president of STRIVE, a local non-profit that supports transgender individuals in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, by helping them look for jobs and housing while also assisting with transportation to endocrinologist appointments. They* also serve as the director of the Florida Transgender Alliance.

Cole will be among the panel of experts discussing trans women and feminism at the Pensacola Feminist Film Fest.

“For the past 40 or so years, feminism has been defined solely by the vagina,” they said. “Genitalia do not define your gender.”

Cole points out that the fight for reproductive rights and the threat of Republicans defunding Planned Parenthood affects more than just biologically born females (also known as cis females). A trans man can become pregnant, which makes the issue just as important to trans men as it is to cis females.

“A lot of people don’t realize that,” they said, “They don’t consider it and then they look stunned when they realize.”

Trans women are often left out of feminism too, Cole said. Marginalized groups, especially black trans women and undocumented trans women, should not be forgotten.

According to Human Rights Campaign, in 2015 at least 21 transgender individuals were victims of fatal violence—most of the victims were black trans women. Only until recently, transgender women in immigration detention were typically held in men’s facilities, where they were subject to emotional, physical and/or sexual abuse.

“We should seek to liberate everyone from these oppressive systems… feminism is the weapon,” Cole said. “Trans women, black women, undocumented women, women who are incarcerated, disabled women. All the oppressed groups are connected in some shape or form.”

Cole says the best way to support those marginalized groups means doing a little bit of internalizing and work. Thinking about your own privilege before offering your two cents when a friend is complaining, putting yourself out there at rallies and educating yourself are a few good places to start.

“Solidarity has to go beyond changing your Facebook profile picture,” they said.

Womanism

The word “womanism” is pretty much summed up in this quote from author Alice Walker: “Womanist is to feminist as purple is to lavender.”

“That’s what we celebrate… womanism is the broader spectrum,” said Haley Morrissette of the Black Women Empower Collective.

During FemFest, the Black Women Empower Collective will be hosting Womanhood in Lavender which is an evening of celebrating black women and womanism through poetry, dancing, singing and visual art. Morrissette will be the emcee for the evening, and she’s looking forward to empowering women and having a good time.

“I want my sisters there to know they are appreciated,” she said. “The whole city needs to come turn it up.”

In the “overwhelming amount of white spaces,” Morrissette said the event is for everyone, but it holds a special meaning for black women.

“Black women don’t always face the same issues,” Morrissette said. “When women talk about the wage gap, they talk about the wage gap for white women—77 cents. But the wage gap for black women is larger (60 cents) and for Latina women is even larger than that (55 cents). I believe if you help the most marginalized person, you’ll come up helping everybody.”

As a victim’s advocate and crisis counselor at Lakeview Rape Crisis Center, Morrissette has pretty much dedicated her life to caring for men and women. Being a part of FemFest is just an extension of her advocacy.

“We’re really happy to be a bigger part of FemFest—it wasn’t just an afterthought,” she said. “We went in knowing it was going to be for everyone.”

Giving Back

The weekend is also a chance to give back, with proceeds from events and an art sale at Artel Gallery benefiting Lakeview Rape Crisis Center. In year’s past, “The Vagina Monologues” productions have raised around $5,000 for the center.

Norris said she wants FemFest to provide a better—and more inclusive—idea of what feminism is. After 50-plus years since the movement began, it might be time for the narrative to change.

“It’s a wild, beautiful concept, it can’t be boxed up,” she said. “It reaches every single corner of the world. This is for everyone, regardless of race. It’s vital to our culture.”

FEM FEST 2017 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

PENSACOLA FEMINIST FILM FEST

WHAT: A night of short films with a panel discussion presented by STRIVE

WHEN: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9

WHERE: First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St.

COST: Free, donations accepted

DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola or facebook.com/socialtransinitiative

Pensacola Feminist Film Fest Lineup

MissMe: The Artful Vandal

Another Kind of Girl

The Order of Things

Affections

Limbo Limbo Travel

Raising Zay

Physical Feminism

Radical Brownies

WOMANHOOD IN LAVENDER

WHAT: A night of singing, poetry, dancing and visual art centering around black women

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10

WHERE: Chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: Free, donations accepted

DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola or facebook.com/blackwomenempowercollective

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

WHAT: A performance of Eve Ensler’s award winning play, plus an art sale with pieces donated from local artists

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

WHERE: Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox

COST: $10 at the door. Tickets may also be pre-ordered by donating $15 or more to gofundme.com/35pp5zk

DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola

———————————

Covering FemFest

Our cover artist for this week is Pensacola-based illustrator Julie McGrath.

McGrath started drawing at an early age, and later she began to explore fashion illustrations and quirky drawings that began as doodles taking up space on the side of her sketchpads.

While the ever-changing fashion world inspires McGrath to draw, it’s the women who make the clothes and illustrations stand out.

“Everyone has a favorite girl or group because they see themselves in her or they see their mother, sister, cousin or best friend,” she said. “Someone just ordered a print because it was a reminder of her life goals. She saw confidence, style, and happiness.”

When she was asked to create a piece for Inweekly’s coverage of FemFest, McGrath once again looked to the runway and created a piece showcasing a look from Christian Dior’s feminist inspired Spring line. The particular outfit pays homage to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s famous TEDx talk, turned Beyoncé sample, turned book “We Should All Be Feminists.”

“[It's] a group of women that represent us all,” McGrath said. “I think at some point in history there was the cliché idea or stereotype of what a feminist looked like and we know that is certainly not the case. This piece shows powerful, unique women, confident and standing together. Fem power for FemFest.”

You can see more of McGrath’s work at drawpaintdesign.com, on Instagram (@drawpaintdesign) and at First City Art Center (FCAC) where she shares a studio with Karin Gudmundson. Inspired by the recent marches and FemFest, the artists at FCAC have dedicated a corner of Gallery 1060 to protest signs and female empowerment. It will be on display during the Feminist Film Fest event and Hot Glass Cold Brew Feb. 10. in Gallery 1060 at FCAC.

———————————

*Cole identifies as gender non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns. FEMFEST