A Dance of Star-Crossed Lovers

By Shelby Smithey

Ballet Pensacola is revamping Shakespeare’s tragic love story “Romeo & Juliet,” but with a different perspective—focusing on less family feuding and more on romance.

The ballet’s dramatic rendition of the original tale will be performed this weekend and next, at the Pensacola Little Theatre.

Against the backdrop of fair Verona, Shakespeare’s play was used as inspiration for Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64.” Written in 1935, Prokofiev’s score will be utilized in this production.

In the original play, sworn enemies the Montagues and Capulets face constant conflict stemming from a longstanding feud between the noble families. The ultimate death of the young lovers Romeo and Juliet ends the feud between their families and brings peace to Verona. In Ballet Pensacola’s rendition, the story will center more on the lovers and their whirlwind romance. Principal dancers Dustin Simmons and Kayla Bartlett will lead as star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet.

“The choreography is classical in nature with a neo-classic bent that is the signature style of Ballet Pensacola,” said Ballet Pensacola Creative Director Richard Steinert. “This production has been re-imagined from top to bottom, with scoring changes and a unique point of view, focused more on the relationship between the lovers than the discord between the feuding families.”

Steinert said that Ballet Pensacola has been in pre-production for “Romeo & Juliet” since June of 2016.

“Between preparations with the costume designer and set designer alone, it takes months,” he said. “Additionally, this production is pared down some and required extensive work on the score to create this particular version.”

Known for his innovative and collaborative style, Steinert joined Ballet Pensacola as Creative Director in 2007. For this production, Steinert said he’s kept the classic feel while shifting the focus. His choreography is based more on the perspective of the two lovers.

“The violence between the feuding families has largely been reimagined by using theatrical displays of dramatic tension rather than the use of weapons and violence,” he said.

Bartlett has danced with Ballet Pensacola for six years and began her professional career soon after training in classical ballet in Philadelphia and studying at Miami City Ballet and Ballet Austin. She began studying ballet at the age of six in Longview Ballet Theatre in Texas. Last year, Bartlett starred in “Swan Lake” as Odile alongside Ya Meng Lin as White Swan. She has also danced the roles of Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy in “The Nutcracker,” Mina in “Dracula,” and in Steinert’s “Thunderstruck.”

Simmons is a graduate of the Ballet Pensacola Academy and grew up in Pensacola. He began dancing at the age of 12. In 2009 and 2010, he attended Ballet Austin’s Summer Program on scholarship. While at Ballet Pensacola, Simmons has danced the roles of the Cavalier, Soldier Doll, Fritz and the Mouse Doll in “The Nutcracker” and “Ichabod in The Headless Horseman.” He has also danced in Steinert’s “The Matrix” and “Dracula.” This is Simmons’ first year back with Ballet Pensacola after a sabbatical.

“In December we saw Bartlett and Simmons as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier in ‘The Nutcracker,’” Steinert said. “The broad strokes of the music and choreography seem to inspire them.”

In addition to Bartlett and Simmons, there will be 30 dancers performing in this ballet.

“Kayla and Dustin have been dancing together for a while now, but this is their first big romantic ballet together,” Steinert said.

As far as his own history with “Romeo and Juliet,” Steinert said that he has done the famous balcony scene in the ballet before, but has never mounted his own production. He tends to base his choreography and its creation on the lead dancers, to better suit the ballet.

“Ballet Pensacola danced my version of the balcony scene several years ago,” he said. “The Prokofiev score, which is heavily used in this production, is a huge inspiration to me in the building of this ballet. It is quite inspiring. I tend to choose the ballets I choreograph based on the dancers and Dustin and Kayla are the biggest influences on the creation of this work.”

ROMEO & JULIET

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5

WHERE: Pensacola Cultural Center, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $25—$37

DETAILS: balletpensacola.com

————————

An Evening at the Theatre

Looking for plans this Saturday night? Pensacola Cultural Center has you covered.

In addition to “Romeo & Juliet,” they will also be hosting two other events in the M. C. Blanchard Courtroom Theatre Saturday, Feb. 4: Short Attention Span Theatre and Improvable Cause.

Short Attention Span Theatre is a collection of five one-act plays, featuring stories full of love, romance and relationships presented by PLT’s Studio 400. Improvable Cause is improv theatre.

You will have to pick between the ballet and Short Attention Span Theatre (both start at 7:30 p.m.), but staying put and ending the night with a little improv is open to anyone who buys a ticket for that particular show.

Just to sweeten the deal, the bar in the lobby will remain open between shows and PLT will be providing free hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to meet the Short Attention Span Theatre cast before Improvable Cause begins.

Just remember—tickets to each show must be purchased separately.

DETAILS: pensacolalittletheatre.com