Winners & Losers 2/9/17

Winners

Pensacola State College

The Community College Futures Assembly awarded Pensacola State College the prestigious, national 2017 Bellwether Award in the Instructional Programs and Services category for its virtual tutoring program. The award focuses on cutting-edge, trendsetting programs that other colleges might find worthy of replicating. The last time a Florida college won this award was in 2006.

Dr. Usha and Mahadeb Kundu

The University of West Florida announced a gift in excess of $5 million from Dr. Usha and Mahadeb Kundu to rename the UWF College of Health the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health. The gift will support academic excellence for students, including opportunities for active, engaged and experiential learning. Dr. Kundu grew up in rural Bihar, India, and immigrated to the United States to complete her residency in obstetrics and gynecology. She opened her current private practice in Pensacola in 1983.

Jennifer Mack

Pensacola native and alumna of Booker T. Washington High School (1992) has been awarded the 2017 Society for Historical Archaeology James Deetz Book Award, along with her co-author Robin Lillie, for their book “Dubuque’s Forgotten Cemetery: Excavating a Nineteenth-century Burial Ground in a Twenty-first-century City.” The Deetz Award recognizes new books in historical archaeology that make a significant contribution and can be read and enjoyed by anyone interested in historical archaeology. Mack is the daughter of former Pensacola Councilwoman Diane Mack.

Losers

David Alexander

The Pensacola Police Chief has made it clear he wanted to keep his job after his DROP (Deferred Retirement Option Program) date as CFO Dick Barker and others in City Hall had done. Mayor Ashton Hayward isn’t interested. He told the local television station he would not detour from his original succession plan that has Assistant Police Chief Tommi Lyter becoming the new chief this May. The pension plans for the police and general employees are different, and Hayward has no desire to amend the police DROP rules.

Matt Gaetz

The Congressman has introduced a bill in the U.S. House that would terminate the EPA by the end of 2018. The EPA forced the cleanup of several toxic Superfund sites in Escambia County. The worst was Mount Dioxin, the former sites of Agrico Chemical and Escambia Treating Company, which was the third largest relocation/remediation project undertaken by the EPA after Love Canal and Times Beach. Without the EPA, Escambia County taxpayers would have been stuck with the bill.

State Education Budget

Gov. Rick Scott announced his budget would boost per-student funding for public education, to $7,420.99, an increase of 3 percent. However, he plans to rely on an infusion of $557.9 million in additional local property taxes resulting from an increase in property values. Typically conservative lawmakers fight to rollback taxes to offset such increases.