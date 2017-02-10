Outtakes—Change Is Possible

By Rick Outzen

At last week’s Rising Stars celebration, I told the “stars” that change is possible, even when the odds are stacked against us. I’ve seen it happen in my lifetime.

In 1962 James Meredith enrolled as the first African-American student at the segregated University of Mississippi. The Air Force veteran chose Ole Miss because it was the “holiest temple of white supremacy in America.”

Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett vowed to stop him. White students and racists rioted on the Oxford campus, forcing President John Kennedy to deploy more than 3,000 soldiers. Bricks were thrown. Shots were fired. Two men were killed. More than 200 people were injured, including 160 U.S. marshals.

Thirteen years later, I enrolled at Ole Miss. The student body president was Jamie Barnett, Gov. Barnett’s grandson. Bullet holes were still visible in the columns of the Lyceum, where I registered for my classes. Many of my classmates graduated from segregated private schools that sprung up overnight when federal judges ordered desegregation of public schools.

In my freshman honors class, a tall, skinny black girl walked in the room looking for a seat. I waved for her to sit next to me. We were both out of place. I was the oldest of six kids who had graduated from a small Catholic school in Greenville. She was the only African-American in the class. We quickly became friends.

In 2008, I returned to Ole Miss for the McCain-Obama presidential debate. Rose Jackson Flenorl met me outside the Alumni House. An executive with FedEx, Rose was to be inducted as the first African-American president of the Ole Miss Alumni Association. We opened the yearbook and saw all the black faces, including her daughter who had been named to the school’s Hall of Fame like her mother.

We marveled how the “holiest temple of white supremacy” had changed in our lifetimes. Rose shared she might not have been a part of the change had I not invited her to sit by me 33 years earlier. Her first day of class had been a nightmare. She almost called her grandmother to take her back to Clarksdale. My gesture encouraged her to stay.

I had no knowledge of any of this. I simply looked for a friend in a daunting environment. In my junior year, I was elected student body president. Rose held several leadership positions and became an ambassador for the university. We built bridges between the races–bridges that had an impact years after our graduation.

Yes, change can happen in our lifetimes, and often it starts with a simple act of kindness.