Scott and Corcoran Square Off

By Rick Outzen

At the annual Associated Press Legislative Review on Jan. 31 on the top floor of the Florida Capitol, Gov. Rick Scott unveiled his proposed $83.5 million budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

“I’m proud to announce my ‘Fighting For Florida’s Future Budget’ that includes priorities to ensure our future generations have the opportunity to succeed in Florida,” he told the reporters from the state’s newspapers.

“Who would’ve thought in 2010 that the private sector would add over 1.26 million jobs in just six years?” said Scott. “We can’t stop. We have to fight for Florida’s future and ensure our children and grandchildren have the opportunity to succeed in our great state.”

The budget plan has $618 million in tax cuts, calls for a $85 million investment in economic incentives and provides $21 billion in state and local funding to improve Florida’s K-12 education system.

“When jobs are created, it helps the poorest, most disadvantaged families who need a job the most,” said the governor. “We’re also proposing four sales tax holidays to help families, students, and veterans. These holidays combined will save families almost $100 million.”

Last year, Scott failed to convince state lawmakers to fund $250 million for economic incentives, a failure that cost the executive director of Enterprise Florida his job. While this year’s request is substantially less, the governor still believes that economic incentives are necessary to create more jobs in the state.

“I believe that those who oppose investing in growing businesses simply don’t understand how business works,” said Scott. “We need to compete for jobs here in Florida so we can diversify our economy for generations to come.”

He insisted that companies currently receive economic incentives only after meeting “stringent” requirements, including proven job growth and wage requirements, that ensure a return on investment for Florida’s families.

“Basically, the way it works is we’re going to get that money back in both sales tax and property taxes for the individuals they give jobs,” he said. “This means no funds are given out as welfare.”

Standing in the governor’s path is Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran who believes that economic incentives are a form of corporate welfare that picks winners and losers in the state’s economy.

At the legislative review, Corcoran said that he considers both Gov. Scott and Senate President Joe Negron friends, but the relationships would not derail any fight over principle.

“I know them both very well,” said Corcoran. “It doesn’t mean that we’re not gonna stand for those things that we believe are right. It doesn’t mean that we’re not gonna fight to the umpteenth level for those things that we believe are right.”

After exposing a controversial $1 million contract between Visit Florida and the rapper Pitbull, the Speaker has questioned the need for a state agency to market tourism.

However, Gov. Scott’s budget proposal doesn’t back away from Visit Florida.

“Just last year visitors spent more than $100 billion and generated more than $11 billion in state and local tax revenue,” he said. “Our tourism industry is responsible for nearly 1.4 million jobs. They yielded more than $50 billion in income for the Floridians employed in this industry.”

Gov. Scott added, “Tourism represents over 16-percent of our state’s workforce. Not only does every 85 tourists support one Florida job, but tourism helps thousands of small businesses that rely on visitors.”

During his time at the podium, Corcoran pointed out that his leadership team has exposed waste at Visit Florida and other agencies.

“We kind of went downstairs in the kitchen at about 3 in the morning and we turned on the lights,” he said. “And I don’t mean this in a disparaging way to anybody, but there’s cockroaches everywhere, and I think you’re seeing that.”

Corcoran continued, “We looked at Visit Florida, just turned on the lights and articles are still being written by you guys, very good articles, that continue to expose what looks to be another example of a government agency taking public taxpayer money that is engaged in questionable behavior and contracts and secrecy that’s unacceptable for us.”

He said, “And we’ll continue down that path to force transparency and force accountability to the extent that they even exist in the utilization of taxpayer money.”

Gov. Scott insisted that his economic policies have worked.

“Since 2011, our state’s economy has grown by 24 percent,” he said. “During the same time, we have cut taxes for Florida families by more than $6.5 billion. We paid down over $7.6 billion in debt.”

He continued, “We have a historic level of revenues in this state, even while we’ve cut taxes 55 times and made record investments all across the state in the last six years. We have all fought very hard to turn this economy around, and we have.”

The governor said that he was fighting for future generations.

“I’ve got daughters, and I’ve got grandkids. That’s what I’m fighting for and every family in the state has a family that they’re fighting for. I’m going to fight for every one of those families,” he said.

“I have exactly 706 days left in this job,” said Scott. “I’m going to fight until my last day in office to make this the number one place for somebody to raise a family.”