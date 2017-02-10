The Buzz 2/9/17

Corcoran Talks Triumph Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran outlined the path for funding projects with the $300 million settlement from BP oil spill earmarked for Northwest Florida.

“I think we figured that part out,” said Corcoran at the AP Legislative Review. “The question is doing it in a manner that comports with the (Florida) Constitution and protecting the rights and the interests of the people in the Panhandle.”

He said that House Select Committee on Triumph Gulf Coast has an upcoming workshop on the Proposed Committee Bill (PCB). Rep. Jay Trumbull (R-Panama City) chairs the committee, and Rep. Clay Ingram (R-Pensacola) is the vice chair.

“I think that the PCB, and talking with the committee, will make sure that the money goes to the Panhandle, first and foremost, permanently and indefinitely,” said Corcoran.

“Secondly, it will make sure that those folks spend money on things that are proper expenditures to the benefit of the entire region,” he said. “The third one is to have oversight to make sure that those things are taking place.”

He added that he wanted to make sure that all the counties impacted by the 2010 spill have as much input as possible.

“I think those things are going to take place,” said Corcoran. “I would imagine that the PCB would be workshopped and easily passed, during the legislative session.”

Finding Medical Pot Consensus At the AP Legislative Review, Florida Senate President Joe Negron answered a question regarding the implementation of Amendment 2, which legalized medical marijuana in Florida.

“You have a constitutional amendment that was passed by over 70 percent of the voters, which if you’re keeping score at home is higher than the percentage I was re-elected by,” said Negron. “And it’s our job to implement it fairly, fully, to follow the letter and the spirit of the amendment.”

Both Sen. Rob Bradley (R- Fleming Island) and Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) have filed bills in the Senate regarding implementation.

“My intention is that those bills will move forward in the Senate,” he told the reporters. “I would expect that consensus would emerge on the Senate side on how we want to move forward, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The Senate president was reluctant to say how many licenses for medical cannabis he wanted to have issued.

“It’s appropriate to have reasonable measures that are related to public safety and related to making sure that it’s handled in appropriate ways,” said Negron. “This is a medical treatment; this isn’t simply another product that’s in the grocery store.”

Open Gaetz Day On Feb. 23, Congressman Matt Gaetz will hold his first neighborhood day, dubbed “Open Gaetz Day,” in the Milton and Pace communities. His schedule provides several opportunities for constituents to ask questions, voice opinions and share concerns directly with the Congressman and his support staff.

He will also be accessible to assist with any problems constituents may be having with a federal government agency at the Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex, 6495 Caroline Street,

Milton, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The itinerary for Open Gaetz Day is as follows:

•7 a.m. Coffee with your Congressman, Kiwanis Clubs of Milton and Pace (members only)

•8 a.m. Radio Town Hall, 1330AM WEBY Radio, Call in with questions

•9 a.m. Santa Rosa County Commissioners Meeting

•10 a.m. Congressman Gaetz: “Civics Teacher for a day,” Avalon Middle School, 5445 King Arthurs Way (closed event per school security)

•12 p.m. Legislative Update, Grover T’s BBQ Restaurant, 5887 U.S. 90, Milton

•2 p.m. Health Care Facility Visit, Milton

•3 p.m. Small Business Roundtable, Law office of Gibson & Jarvis, 5412 Hwy 90, Pace. Call Gaetz’s local office to participate, 479-1183

•4:30 p.m. Neighborhood Office Hours Constituent Services, Santa Rosa County Admin Complex, 6495 Caroline Street

•7 p.m. Town Hall Community Gathering, Oops Alley Bowling & Restaurant, 3721 U.S. 90, Pace (pizza and refreshments provided)

For more information, please contact Communications Director Kavontae Smalls at Kavontae.Smalls@mail.house.gov.

More Cyberstalking Victims More victims have come forward in the Mister Pervert cyberstalking investigation, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office.

“Right now we have gotten up to 32 victims, all ranging in different ages,” Investigator Amber Bernard told Inweekly on Feb. 2. “The day after the press conference, it was overwhelming the response that we got.”

At a press conference on Jan. 24, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced the arrest of Sean Michael Vest, age 31, on 15 counts of aggravated stalking and cyberstalking.

According to law enforcement, Vest focused on women in the Pensacola Catholic High Class of 2004 and their friends and family. Using the name “Mister Pervert,” he allegedly sent threatening, sexually explicit text messages and posted their Facebook photos on sex dating sites. He not only threatened the women but allegedly expanded his attacks to friends and family members that he found on their Facebook accounts.

The use of cell phones and text messages added a more threatening aspect to the harassment. Bernard said, “Just hearing some of the people’s stories and how it made them feel and the measures that they went to just out of their fear. It’s pretty sad.”

The investigator said the information gained from the additional victims indicated the harassment had been occurring over a longer period that initially thought. The arrest announcement motivated others to contact law enforcement.

“It seems as though this guy has been doing it for years and been getting away with it and then some people came forward with it, so that was great,” said Bernard.

“We’ve had girls who have known him as childhood friends. He did these things to them starting 2013, from when they were younger,” she said. “He finally met his match when it came to investigating him.”

IP Town Hall The power went out at International Paper the day before the digester exploded sending pulp contents and a piece of equipment off the paper mill site, said Brett De Jong, IP paper mill manager.

De Jong reported at the Cantonment Digester Incident Community Town Hall Meeting that a faulty large feeder cable that helps power the mill’s machinery went down causing a blackout. IP generates much of its own power.

On Feb. 2, more than 150 neighbors of the mill attended the town hall in the Tate High School cafeteria.

Both De Jong and Howard Partrick, who retired from the paper mill in 2015 after working there for nearly 50 years, said power outages occur from time to time. Partrick said it sometimes caused sparking and usually happened during bad weather.

“One of our large feeder cables faltered,” De Jong said. “It took the plant down. We were working to safely restore it.”

De Jong said a team of International Paper, pulp mill, and vendor experts are now doing an assessment to determine what led to the explosion that blanketed about 135 properties with the black liquor in the plant’s digester.

IP plans to repair the damaged digester. That cost won’t be cheap said De Jong who added that a schedule hadn’t been determined for making the repairs or getting the pulp mill fully operational again.

“We’re leaving it to the experts,” De Jong said. “We don’t want to rush it. We want to give them adequate time to assess it. IP is a big company with world-renowned experts. We’ll work that until we have an understanding of what happened.”

Partrick said two big turbines on-site generate power to IP. He wondered whether it was gas, steam, an electrical spark or something else that blew the top off the digester.

“Everytime we had a failure at the mill, we found out what caused it and who caused it,” Partrick said. “They (IP) haven’t talked about it. I imagine it’s top secret.”

He added: “We just thank God no lives were lost in the accident.”

Powerful Leader Moves Bentina Terry, Gulf Power’s Customer Service and Sales vice president, has been selected as senior vice president of the Metro Atlanta Region for Georgia Power. In this role, she will be responsible for the company’s operations, sales, customer service, economic and community development, and external affairs activities across metro Atlanta, which includes 1.2 million customers.

“My time in Pensacola has been an incredible part of my life. I’ve met and become close with so many special people who will continue to have a big impact on who I am,” said Terry.

Terry came to Gulf Power in 2007 as the External Affairs and Corporate Services vice president. In 2014, she was promoted to Customer Service & Sales vice president. In this role, she has been responsible for the company’s marketing, customer service, community and economic development, and community relations organizations.

“Since coming here in 2007, Bentina’s vision has helped our team position Gulf Power as more than your local energy provider,” said Stan Connally, Gulf Power’s chairman, president, and CEO. “Over the last nine years, her dedication and passion for our customers and our community has made us better.”

In 2013 Terry received the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce’s Community Leader of the Year Award. And, in 2016 she was named No. 1 on the Inweekly Power List of the top 100 most powerful and influential people in greater Pensacola. She also served our region and our state as chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation from 2012-14 and as chair of Leadership Florida from 2014-15.

“These accomplishments and many others will have a lasting and positive impact on our customers, our community, and our company,” added Connally. “She will be missed.”

Bridge Toll Meeting Soon The Escambia County Public Works Department will host a town hall meeting to discuss Bob Sikes Bridge operations and Pensacola Beach traffic Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the commission meeting room located in the Ernie Lee Magaha Building, 221 Palafox Place.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and seek input from the public regarding the Bob Sikes Bridge Toll Plaza, the newly instituted SunPass System and Pensacola Beach Annual Pass System, toll budget, future demands for the Bob Sikes Bridge, and the Pensacola Beach Congestion Management Plan. Two or more commissioner may attend.

The meeting can be viewed live on MyEscambia.com/ectv, channel 98 for Bright House, Cox Cable and Mediacom (Pensacola Beach) subscribers and channel 99 for AT&T U-verse subscribers.

McFaul Moves On The Florida-based lobbying firm, Ballard Partners, have opened an office in Washington, D.C.

Dan McFaul, who most recently served as Congressman Matt Gaetz’s chief of staff to help with the freshman representative’s transition, has joined the firm. McFaul was the chief of staff and communications director for former Rep. Jeff Miller. He also served as former Rep. Joe Scarborough’s legislative director and deputy press secretary.