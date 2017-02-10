A ‘Purrfect’ Evening

By Jennifer Leigh

Only after you’ve seen The Amazing Acro Cats can you really claim to have seen it all.

This week, those daredevil domestics, as well as Tuna and the Rock Cats, will be performing for two nights in Pensacola. And since they’ll be here for Valentine’s Day, it’s the ‘purrfect’ date night.

“Yes, it’s real cats and they do cool stuff,” said Polly Smith, tour manager for the Acro Cats.

The show is the brainchild of animal trainer Samantha Martin, also known as the “chief human.”

Using clicker training to teach stray cats and animals to perform tricks, she decided to take the show on the road in 2009 to promote animal training. Over the years the Chicago-based show has become well traveled. In 2015, the Acro Cats were on the road for 256 days. Last year, they raised money to purchase a new (or at least new to them) tour bus where the cats take up most of the room, Smith said.

Traveling with more than a dozen cats, not to mention rats, a groundhog named Garfield and Cluck Norris, the chicken, isn’t the easiest gig, but it has been the most rewarding.

“I booked music in Austin… very strange avant-garde kind of stuff when a mutual friend hooked me (and Martin) up,” she added. “It was a good fit, I feel like I landed on my home planet.”

After nearly seven years with the Acro Cats, Smith said it’s always a new experience.

“It’s never going to get old,” she said. “I love seeing the audience’s eyes lit up, especially if they’ve never seen the show. I’m so grateful for that.”

It will come as a shock to no one that Smith is a cat lover, but it wasn’t until her involvement with the show that she had such adoration for felines.

“I started out liking cats, I volunteered with a TNR (Trap Neuter Release) program,” she said. “But I ended up loving cats. And today, I have a deeper understanding for them.”

While many people laugh at the thought of training a cat to do anything, let alone literally jump through hoops, Smith said it’s more achievable than you think. Even older cats can be whistle trained. And if you’re feeling inspired you can pick up a training kit, which are sold at each show.

Circuses may get a bad rap, but the Acro Cats is not an average animal show. It’s a laid-back performance where the animals are not forced to do tricks, but may tap out some music on a cowbell or do a high jump in exchange for a treat.

In fact Smith recalls one show when the original Tuna (who sadly passed away in January) decided to ditch the script and climbed to the top of a ladder refusing to come down.

“Samantha just rolled with it,” Smith said with a laugh.

What’s extra special about the Acro Cats is that most of them have gone from being strays to stars. Martin looks for her performers by going to rescues; the human crew also fosters cats while on the road.

Smith said cats with rambunctious personalities are likely to make the cut, but the decision is left to the cat. One of the stars, Jax, joined the group after Martin noticed how much she picked on her brothers and sisters, even though she was the smallest of the group.

“Cats with a border collie personality,” she explained. “Those with high energy levels, always inquisitive about what you’re doing…it’s a win-win for them to be in the show because they can exercise their desire.”

Some of the cats who do not get into the show still find forever homes. The crew has a three-tiered system for vetting adoptive families. Smith said they’ve had about 192 adoptions since they’ve been on the road. It’s bittersweet to say goodbye after spending time on the road, but also heart warming to see them move on to loving families—a “double-edged joy,” Smith said.

“It’s amazing, some cat we pick up in California may get adopted in Michigan,” said. “(Martin’s) work with rescues is what got me hooked.”

It’s always entertaining to watch a cat strum a purple guitar or ride a skateboard, but the best part of the Amazing Acro Cats and the Rock Cats is showcasing how special a stray animal can be.

“That’s what this show is all about—awesome animals that deserve a chance,” Smith said.

THE AMAZING ACRO CATS FEAT. TUNA AND THE ROCK CATS

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15

WHERE: Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd.

COST: $21 and up (couples rates and meet and greets available)

DETAILS: circuscats.com