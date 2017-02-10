By Shelby Smithey

Are you lonely? Fleeing a bad relationship? Never had a good Valentine’s Day in your life? First City Shakespeare (FCS) has the remedy—”Fork Cupid: The Anti-Valentine’s Show.”

While other theater companies persist in celebrating love, FCS takes a look at how miserable, how murderous and how laughable “perfect” relationships often turn out.

“Fork Cupid,” presented in the historic Sacred Heart Hospital building, is a collection of scenes, songs, and speeches examining how love can go wrong, crash and burn, or never show up in the first place. It’s peopled by disgruntled housewives, demanding lovers, desperate lonely hearts and bitter exes.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Southeastern Teen Shakespeare Company (SETSCO) and its upcoming production in April of “Mucho Ado About Nothing.” SETSCO is a non-profit that offers education and performance opportunities to local teens, ages 13 to 19, in all aspects of theatre performance with a focus on Shakespeare. First City Shakespeare, SETSCO’s adult support arm, encourages the work of the teen company through fundraisers like “Fork Cupid.”

“It will be a fun evening for people who don’t find Valentine’s Day to be the joyously romantic roses-and-chocolate fest it’s cracked up to be,” SETSCO Executive Artistic Director Michelle Hancock said.

Hancock said that the teens will perform most of the Shakespeare in the show and that they chose scenes and characters they wanted to perform.

“Since it’s a variety/cabaret show, we asked players what pieces they’d like to perform,” Hancock said. “Characters, songs, monologues and scenes were chosen that way. People are doing material they like and relate to

within the theme of how much love can suck or relationships can tank.”

Longtime member Daisy Brustad has been acting with SETSCO since she was six years old. In “Fork Cupid,” she will play Helena from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and have a role in three of the musical numbers. Grace Trombly, company member since 2014, will perform as Ophelia in a parody of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

“The show begins with a series of quotes from Shakespeare’s plays about love troubles,” Hancock said. “We hear from such characters as Othello and King Lear. There are musical numbers from ‘Blazing Saddles,’ ‘Chicago,’ ‘Reefer Madness,’ ‘The Wedding Singer,’ and ‘Blue Velvet,’ plus a parody of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ sung by Ophelia and her entourage of ladies. We end with an audience encouraged sing-a-long to Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive.’ From the movies, we have material from ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Misery,’ and ‘Vertigo.”

SETSCO also offers classes that cover voice and speech, movement, Shakespeare’s language, beginning and advanced acting technique, improvisation and stage combat. Students may begin taking classes at age 9 in order to prepare for company membership when they turn 13. Hancock said that FCS offers a way for company members to continue to perform after they become too old to remain in SETSCO as well as offers adults in the community opportunities to play.

“All FCS productions are fundraisers for the teen company, and a percentage of ticket sales go directly to funding teen theatre projects,” she said. “Generally, FCS and SETSCO produce separate projects, but we combine the two groups for non-Shakespeare, holiday offerings like this production.”

SETSCO was founded in 2006 by a former education director of the Pensacola Little Theatre. Serving as director since 2009, Hancock has expanded the company through several avenues in the community. Under Hancock’s tenure, SETSCO has incorporated as a 501c3, opened the acting conservatory, formed First City Shakespeare (and its cousin, First City Improv), and become regular players at Halloween, Winterfest, Pensacon and Gulf Breeze Celebrates the Arts.

“Organizations like SETSCO are especially important for kids who have a career interest in acting because conservatory and BFA acting programs all require an audition and have hundreds of applicants competing for a handful of slots,” Hancock said. “A Shakespearean monologue is usually a requirement for these auditions. The best schools expect students who have been studying not only within a high school program but also with a professional-level teacher or coach.”

Hancock said that the training they offer prepares students not only for auditions but also for the type of training that they will continue to receive in college or conservatory.

“There is a deficit of theatre arts in middle school in our area,” Hancock said. “There are many acting classes around, but, to my knowledge, we are the only organization in our area that offers comprehensive training in all aspects of classical and modern performance technique.”

FORK CUPID

WHAT: An “Anti-Valentine’s Show” presented by First City Shakespeare and the Southeastern Teen Shakespeare Company

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10, 11 and 12; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14

WHERE: Tower East, 1010 N. 12th Ave., Suite 211 (inside the Old Sacred Heart building)

COST: $20-$25

DETAILS: setsco.org