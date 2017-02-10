By Jennifer Leigh

Last minute shopping for your Valentine can be a chore of fighting over leftover cards and candy at the local pharmacy.

But this year, thanks to a new event hosted by local artisans and makers, shopping can be fun, and the gift selection is better than ever.

“This ‘Love Local’ event is geared towards gift shopping and will feature a shopper’s happy hour with beverages and hors d’ouevers,” said Justine Gudmundson-McCain,

chef and owner of Bluejays Bakery. “We are hoping to provide our guests with all the gifts they may want or need to make their Valentine’s Day special. Featuring products for both guys and gals, we are hoping to up the quality level typically found at makers markets.”

Bluejays Bakery is just one of several local businesses featured at ‘Love Local’ including letterpress cards from Charlotte Mason Printing Company, ceramics from Jonathan Kusnerek Ceramics, clothing and accessories from Pink Pony Vintage, band and art prints from Workweek Studio, candles from Sea Turtle Wax and vintage finds and handmade goods from YesterNow. Colorado-based Lacuna Botanicals will also be available at the market.

“We have chosen a select group of artisans who really showcase the level of talent our area has to offer while providing an eclectic display of options,” Gudmundson-McCain said.

The market will be set up over the course of two days, Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, and shoppers can pre-order special packages or pick up items in-person. Be sure to stop by during shopper’s happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday where customers can enjoy hors d’oeuvres as well as 10 percent off.

“This is our first market of this kind, but we definitely hope to host more events in the future,” Gudmundson-McCain said. “Whether they will be focused on a specific holiday event or just showing off local talent and bringing the community together has yet to be determined, but as we grow we plan on making use of some of our favorite neighborhoods such as downtown and Belmont-Devilliers.”

LOVE LOCAL

WHAT: A pop-up market hosted by local artisans and makers

WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14

WHERE: The Stables, 700 N. Guillemard St.