More Valentine’s Day Options

Looking for something beyond cards and candy? Here’s a few ways to celebrate V-Day.

Cupid in the Kitchen

Learn and love with your partner at Pensacola Cooks’ Cupid in the Kitchen class. Couples will learn to make a risotto dinner with a fried oyster salad and chocolate brigadeiros in this interactive class with Chef Scott Smith. Cost is $50 per couple. Class is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, located at 3670 Barrancas Ave.

pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

Bubbles Bourbon and Brunch

Eat, drink and shop for your Valentine and have a treat for yourself at Fiore. Head over to Fiore, located at 15 W. Main St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 and pick out something special.

fioreofpensacola.com

Find True Love

Love is a four-legged word according to volunteers with local animal rescues CARE of Santa Rosa County and Phoenix Rising. If you don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day, adopt one on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Pet Supermarket, located at 6307 N. 9th Ave. The two rescue groups will be there from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

caretomakeadifference.com or phoenixrisingrescue.com

FemFest 2017

FemFest 2017 includes a few date night worthy options, including a performance of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” Saturday, Feb. 11. The $10 admission goes toward a local rape crisis and trauma recovery program. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Artel Gallery, located at 223 S. Palafox. You can also check out the FemFest Film Festival on Thursday, Feb. 9 and the Womanhood in Lavender event Friday, Feb. 10.

facebook.com/femfestpcola

Bourbon and Bubbles

Head to Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox, for a five-course dinner tasting experience. The evening starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 with champagne and hors d’oeuvres before moving into dinner prepared by Executive Chef Gus Silivos. Cost is $85 per person. Reservations are required by calling 432-6565

skopelosatnewworld.com

V-Day Bingo

Join Michael Perkinson and the Seville Girls for Stop Light Valentine’s Bar Bingo at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at Apple Annie’s in Seville Quarter, located at 130 E. Government St. Players will be wearing traffic signal tags to indicate their relationship status. For singles out there, look for fellow players wearing green tags and meet someone new.

sevillequarter.com

Make an IMPACT

Show how much you love the Pensacola community by stopping by Pensacola Bay’s IMPACT 100 Valentine event at Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. The event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Learn more about the philanthropic organization and how you can be a part of it.

impact100pensacola.org

Valentine’s Day Jazz Jam

Take your special someone over to Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, located at 130 E. Government St., and enjoy some jazz with New Orleans’ Naydja CoJoe. The music begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

sevillequarter.com

Pretty Things Peepshow

Kick up your heels and enjoy a sexy Valentine’s Day at the Pretty Things Peepshow. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Vinyl Music Hall, located at 2 S. Palafox. Tickets are $15-$60. Enjoy music, dancing, and pretty things. vinylmusichall.com

Feeling Fishy

Taking your sweetheart to The Fish House is always a good idea. The restaurant, located at 600 Barracks St., will be open for lunch service from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner service beginning at 3 p.m. In addition to their current lunch and dinner menus, Chef Billy Ballou will offer a special Valentine’s Day feature. The menu is also available Feb. 10-13.

fishhousepensacola.com

Valentine’s at Jacksons

Celebrate the special day at Jackson’s Steakhouse, located at 400 S. Palafox, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The restaurant will be open for lunch service from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner service beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to the original menu, Chef Irv Miller will offer a special Valentine’s Day feature. The feature will be available Feb. 10-13 as well.

jacksonsrestaurant.com

Dinner at Polonza Bistro

Polonza Bistro, located at 286 N. Palafox, is pulling out all the stops Tuesday, Feb. 14. In addition to their regular menu, they’ll also have a special Valentine’s Day menu and live music by Jim Armstrong from 5-8 p.m.

polonza.com



UPH V-Day Special

In addition to their regular menu, Union Public House will also have a very special five course Valentine’s Day dinner Tuesday, Feb. 14. The cost per person is $85 and reservations are required. The restaurant, located at 309 S. Reus St., will also be offering cocktail tastings ($24) and wine pairing ($35) to accompany the meal.

unionfl.com

Tasting Menu at Restaurant IRON

Restaurant IRON, located at 22 N. Palafox, will have two seatings (5:30 and 8 p.m.) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for their Valentine’s Day special. It’s a fixed price, six course tasting menu and the cost per person is $95. They will also have optional wine and cocktail pairings, each for $30.

restaurantiron.com

Valentine’s Day at SoGourmet

Don’t want to cook? Take your significant other to SoGourmet, located at 407-D S. Palafox, for their special Valentine’s Day service featuring three delicious courses with complimentary champagne. Service times are 6, 6:30 or 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. As you enjoy dinner, listen to international performing artist Della Grigsby. Cost is $175 per couple.

sogourmetpensacola.com