By Shelby Smithey

In anticipation of the Florida premiere of Jake Heggie’s opera “Dead Man Walking,” Pensacola Opera continues its 14-week series of town hall meetings related to the topic of capital punishment.

On Feb. 22 the Opera will host Cecilia McAdams, the survivor of a brutal attack, who witnessed the execution of her husband Gary’s murderer, and Chip Simmons, the Chief Deputy for Operations of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

In 1993, Johnny Shane Kormondy and two accomplices broke into the McAdams’ Pensacola home after the couple returned from a high school reunion, shot her husband in the kitchen, and repeatedly sexually assaulted Cecilia in the next room. In 2015, McAdams finally got to witness the lethal injection of Kormondy, more than 20 years after the night that changed her life forever.

This one-hour meeting will focus on the effects of capital crime on victims’ families, the survivors of capital crime, and the effect of all crime in our community and our quality of life. All of the town halls are on Wednesdays and are free and open to the public. Dead Man Walking: A Community Discussion is made possible by a $30,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and OPERA America: The Opera Fund.

A SURVIVOR’S VOICE IS HEARD

WHAT: Dead Man Walking: A Community Discussion

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22

WHERE: Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S Tarragona

COST: Free

DETAILS: pensacolaopera.com

REMAINING TOWN HALL MEETINGS

March 8, 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Opera Center - Meet the Cast of Dead Man Walking

​March 18, 11:30 a.m., Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel - Audience Talk-Back with Performers & Creators

March 22, 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Opera Center - Dead Man Walking – What Did You Think?

March 29, 5:30 p.m., Artel Gallery - Art & Opera as a Catalyst for Social Change

April 5, 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Opera Center - Reading of The Exonerated

April 12, 5:30 p.m., Pensacola Opera Center - Dead Man Walking, Would You See It Again? ​