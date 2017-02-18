Calendar 2/16/17

THURSDAY 2.16
WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
PARROTHEADS PARTY WITH A PURPOSE 6 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OFFICIAL PENSACON KICK-OFF PARTY 6-8 p.m. The Fish House and Atlas Oyster House, 600 Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
HEALTHY SOUTHERN COOKING: CAJUN FLAVORS 6 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks
LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. $10. dancecraftfl.com
MARC BROUSSARD 7 p.m. $30-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
PSC WIND AND JAZZ ENSEMBLES 7 p.m. Free. Pensacola State College Ashmore Fine Arts Center, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
DAVID DONDERO 9 p.m. $10. The Handlebar, 319 Tarragona St. davedondero.com
FRIDAY 2.17
PENSACON 1 p.m.-12 a.m. $35-$75. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com
PILATES MAT WITH BARBARA1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.
GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. S. Palafox, downtown Pensacola.
HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
VINYASA YOGA FLOW 6-7p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in unique group classes that keeps partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
COUPLES COOK: CUPID IN THE KITCHEN 7 p.m. $50 per couple. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe
BAD GIRLS OF BURLESQUE PENSACON EDITION 8 p.m. $15-$60. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
EVITA 7:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
AFTER GAME SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SATURDAY 2.18
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.
CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. All supplies are provided. Meet at Project Greenshores at the Three Mile Bridge and Bayfront Parkway. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags supplied. Buckets, grabbers, gloves and trash bags will be supplied. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques are just a few of the items offered at the weekly Palafox Market. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
LEAPS 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENSACON 10 a.m.-12 a.m. $35-$75. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com
JACKSONIAN GUARD COLORS CEREMONY 12 p.m. Plaza Ferdinand, Palafox St.
AROMATHERAPY BASICS II 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CRAWFISH FOR A CURE 2-7 p.m. $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Pensacola Childhood Cancer Advocacy. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
IF WALLS COULD TALK 2:30 and 7 p.m. $20. Gospel comedy. Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St. pcaraonline.com
PENSACON CONCERT: VOLTAIRE, TOMB OF NICK CAGE 7 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
EVITA 7:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
SUNDAY 2.19
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
BIRDING WITH FM WESTON AUDUBON SOCIETY 9-11 a.m. Free. 447 Creary St. For more information, contact lloydjanet06@gmail.com.
PENSACON 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $35-$75. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacon.com
FOURTH ANNUAL ALL KREWE FOOD DRIVE CHALLENGE 1-5 p.m. Food drive to benefit Manna Food Pantries. Pensacola Parade People, 331 W. Government St. mannafoodpantries.org
EVITA 2:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FULL MOON MEDITATION 6:15-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PENNY& SPARROW 7 p.m. $12-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MONDAY 2.20
PILATES MAT WITH NADINE 1:30 -2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUBLIC SCREENING OF RISE AGAIN: THE JUSTIN GATLIN STORY 6 p.m. $5. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SUPER JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Jazz Pensacola fundraiser. Phineas Phogg’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANGIN’ SHRIMP AND HOT CHICKEN DINNER CLASS 5:30-6:45 p.m. $35. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
SAVE FERRIS 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
JAZZ COMBO 7:30 p.m. UWF Jazz Combo and Pace High School Jazz Combo. University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 2.21
COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
BLACK MONTH HISTORY SPEAKER 6 p.m. Speaker Tracy Morton. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
EASY WEED-FREE NO-TILL ORGANIC GARDENING CLASS 6:30-8:00 p.m. $60 per person. Learn everything you need to know to get started gardening. Vickrey Community Center, 2130 Summit Blvd. 292-8155 or facebook.com/easthillediblegardening.
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com
AGENT ORANGE, GUTTERMOUTH, THE QUEERS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.
WEDNESDAY 2.22
HANDS-ON LUNCH AND LEARN: HANDMADE PASTA 11-1 p.m. $35. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. impact100pensacola.org
RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA FILM SERIES: BBC MODERN MASTERS MATISSE 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
HAVE A HEART FOR LUNCH 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. $50. Fundraiser for Pensacola Museum of Art education programming and enhancement of permanent program. Pensacola County Club, 1500 Bayshore Dr. pensacolamuseum.org
ESCAMBIA COUNTY STUDENT MASK EXHIBITION RECEPTION 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
Current Exhibits
VISIONARY CONTINUATION On view through March 11. Work from First City Art Center artists and guest artist Patricia O’Neal. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard. firstcityart.org
ADORN On view through Feb. 25. Jewelry from local artists. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
POLAR OPPOSITES On view through Feb. 17. Mixed Media. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
LUMINOUS LANGUAGE On view through Feb. 17. A collaboration of poetry and digital art from Karen and Randy Morris. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
THE ARTIST’S COOKBOOK On view through Feb. 17. Exhibit of oil paintings by Suzanne Robbert. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ANNUAL YOUTH ART FOCUS On view through Feb. 18. Works from 500 art students in Escambia County schools. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Call to Artists
The 63rd Annual Member’s Exhibition
The 63rd annual Members’ Juried Exhibition is an opportunity for artist members, at all levels of expertise, to submit their artwork for display at the Pensacola Museum of Art. All current Museum members may enter up to three pieces of original artwork for juror consideration — only one work by each artist will have the potential of being selected. Award winners will be eligible for cash prizes. All submissions must be complete and received by Sunday, March 5 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org.
Water Water Everywhere at Artel
The latest exhibit at Artel Gallery will be about water. Water is the essences of life. When exploring planetary life we look for water. The human body is more than 60 percent water. Blood is 92 percent water, the brain and muscles are 75 percent water, and bones are about 22 percent water. So, have a drink of water and liquefy your visions for this show. Artists may submit up to three works of all media. Works must have been made within the last two years. Entry fee is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Drop off work March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and March 5 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, artelgallery.org
Grant opportunity for artists
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Artel Gallery are teaming up again this year to find our next Emerging Artists. This grant opportunity is available to up and coming artists. Two grant recipients will receive support from a mentor, a shared booth during the festival and great exposure. Visit artelgallery.org or ggaf.org to download the application and go for it! Deadline to submit the application is April 30, 2017. Email hatchingartists@gmail.com for more details.
JazzFest looking for arts and crafts vendors
Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2017 JazzFest taking place April 1 through April 2 at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only arts and crafts vendors will be accepted. All entries are $150, for a 10′-by-10′ canopy or smaller. Deadline for entries is March 15. For more information and to download application forms, call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.
Workshops and Classes
DRAWING 101 This class is an introductory course to drawing from observation. Students will learn to accurately and realistically draw objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 20-27, Mondays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org
OIL PAINTING 101 Oil Painting 101 is a great course for beginners as well as intermediate students. Students will learn to use oil paints to accurately and realistically portray objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 23 through March 30, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com
LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 2.16
PENSACON PARTY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
MICHAEL WHEELER 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RONNY MILLER 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 2.17
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
PENSACON PARTY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
RICHARD MADDEN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
EDWARD DAVID ANDERSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
UWF VOCALISTS 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox.
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TBA 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TBA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 2.18
TIM SPENCER 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PENSACON PARTY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
DICK DELUXE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.co
TBA 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TBA 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 2.19
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BRUCE KATZ BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
DUNNOTAR 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PENSACON PARTY 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY 2.20
JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 2.21
MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
SELWYN BIRCHWOOD 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 2.22
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.
CONE OF UNCERTAINTY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
DJ TONY 9 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com