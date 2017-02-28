Winners & Losers 2/23/17

Winners

Stephanie Nowlin

The Florida Animal Control Association named the Escambia County Animal Control Sergeant its 2017 Animal Control Officer of the Year. Sgt. Nowlin was honored for her outstanding achievements in fighting animal cruelty and for modernizing the way that her agency conducts investigations. She serves as a field-training officer, livestock officer and helps develop policies and protocols for investigating complaints of animal cruelty.

Bill Slayton

The Florida Music Education Association honored the Escambia County school board member as its District School Board Member of the Year for his outstanding contributions over an extended period to music education throughout Florida as well as nationally. Slayton served as band director for Tate High School’s “Showband of the South” from 1971-87 and as fine arts supervisor for the District from 1987-91. From 1991 until 2007, he moved into administration, serving as assistant principal and principal at Woodham High and principal at George Stone Technical Center.

Pensacola’s Real Men Wear Pink

In its inaugural year, the Real Men Wear Pink campaign raised over $76,000 to support the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Pensacola. Throughout the month of October, 20 prominent local men participated in the campaign. The team took first place among 26 others across the state. Doug Bates, shareholder at Clark Partington, was the Pensacola campaign’s top fundraiser, raising more than $14,000. He was ranked #2 in Florida.

Losers

Irresponsible Campers

Gulf Islands National Seashore temporarily suspended hike-in/drive-in primitive camping at the Perdido Key Area. Over the past several years, a significant increase in resource damage by irresponsible campers has seriously endangered the natural resources in the Perdido Key Area. This damage has primarily been caused by campers who violate or ignore federal laws and park regulations managing the primitive camping area. The park also received numerous complaints regarding public nudity and indecent or lewd behavior in the camping area.

Escambia School Enrollment

For the third consecutive year, the Escambia County School District saw its student enrollment drop, according to the Florida Department of Education. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties have experienced steady growth. Over the past five years, Escambia County has lost 284 students, Santa Rosa gained 1,595, and Okaloosa has seen its enrollment jump by 1,217 students. Will Superintendent Malcolm Thomas’ new schools entice Navy Federal employees to move into Escambia County?

Kevin Hasselberg

The Ice Flyers announced last week the team would replace its Head Coach Kevin Hasselberg with a former leader Rod Aldoff, who coached the hockey team to two SPHL championships and one regular season championship. Hasselberg was hired in the summer of 2016. He amassed a record of 15-15-5 with the team sitting in seventh place. Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris thanked Hasselberg for his contribution and wished him success in the future.