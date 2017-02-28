County Corrections Has New Chief

By Duwayne Escobedo

After 25 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Tammy Jarvis retired. But the 48-year-old said she didn’t want to trade in her desk chair for a rocking chair yet.

That’s why after overseeing the largest Federal Correctional Complex in the United States with 6,500 inmates in five separate institutions in the small town of Coleman in Central Florida, Jarvis decided to apply for the Escambia County Director of Corrections. She took over Feb. 1.

“I did have a great position,” Jarvis said of serving as complex warden. “I was interested first of all in relocating to Pensacola. This is where my husband and I wanted to retire. And I wasn’t quite ready to not work. I saw this position advertised, researched it and felt the county’s focus on community corrections matched my vision for community corrections.”

During her tenure in Coleman, Jarvis directed specialized inmate programs, initiated efforts to expand reentry programs, coordinated a regional reentry summit and coordinated program review preparation for the Correctional Services Department. That duty earned her the first-ever Superior rating in the Bureau of Prisons’ history at a Federal Correctional Complex.

After moving 10 times working for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, she became familiar with Pensacola because of its annual prison art show and U.S. District Court Chief Judge Casey Rodgers’ reentry program. Both programs involved Coleman prisoners.

Her husband, Jeff, who activated and opened seven prisons in his career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, retired after 20 years of service.

“That’s our joke. We met in prison,” Jarvis said, laughing.

Tammy and Jeff Jarvis and their “adorable” Yorkie, Baby Ruth, plan to move at the end of March into the gated Huntington Creek subdivision next door to the Escambia County Equestrian Center.

And in her first two weeks, Jarvis has worked hard to get up to speed with the local corrections scene. She has met with most of the corrections staff, toured the Road Prison—the only county-operated work camp in Florida—and, of course, reviewed the new detention center plans. She also plans to meet with Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, who turned over corrections to the county on Oct. 1, 2013.

The five-member Escambia County Commission paid $4.5 million for a nearly 15-acre McDonald shopping center site at the corner of Pace Boulevard and Fairfield Drive. The new $130 million detention facility is slated for completion in December 2019. It replaces the old central booking and detention center building that flooded in April 2014 and exploded, killing two people and destroying the facility. The abandoned center is now overgrown and surrounded by a chain link fence.

“The county has done a wonderful job developing a good outline of what our needs are,” Jarvis said. “It provides a safe and secure environment for our staff, inmates, and the general public. I feel they’ve done a thorough and good job.”

Jarvis also has her own plans for Escambia County’s more than 1,600 inmates. She supports criminal justice reforms. For example, she would like to use electronic monitoring more for non-violent criminals. She said she has evaluated some of the county’s inmate programs and has ideas for expanding them with state and federal grants.

“We’re doing a good job,” she said, highlighting the Road Prison that teaches job skills to inmates, such as welding. “But I certainly am going to challenge our people to look outside the box a little bit more.”

Jarvis also plans to work on community relations. She is well aware that from Nov. 1, 2014, through Jan. 15, 2017, Escambia County recorded seven deaths in its county jail, which led to rallies and protests.

“I plan to do a lot of community outreach because I feel a holistic approach to addressing crime is what is most beneficial and gets the best results,” she said. “You have to address your processes and procedures to make sure you’re doing the best you can to keep everybody safe.”

Jarvis admits few women oversee corrections. But she thanks the Federal Bureau of Prisons for the training and preparation for the top job.

“I started out with human resources,” she said. “But no matter what position you started out in, (the federal prison system) gave you the opportunity to work your way up the system and end up as a warden. They made me competitive.”

Plus, she said her husband has played a prominent role in her rise to warden and now corrections director.

“I would not be where I am today without his support 24/7,” Jarvis said. “He knows the intricacies of what goes on in our prisons. He understands the job doesn’t end at 4 or 5 in the afternoon.”

Not only that, the two share a love for fishing for red fish. Her husband knows when a relaxing fishing trip on the couple’s boat is needed.

“He has put his career aside to let me advance. I’m looking forward to getting things off the ground and moving forward.”

———————–

Tammy Jarvis

Age: 48

Spouse: Jeff Jarvis

Education: West Virginia University bachelor’s degree in family resources and master’s degree in business with a minor in labor and management relations

Experience: 25 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons

Professional Service: Senior Executive Service, Association of Women Executives in Corrections, Bureau of Prison’s Health Service Division Governing Board.

Honors: Earned first-ever Superior rating in the Bureau of Prisons’ history at a Federal Correctional Complex for her work coordinating program review preparation for the Correctional Services Department. Received National Excellence in Prison Management Award from the Federal Bureau of Prisons for high professional standards and outstanding leadership skills.