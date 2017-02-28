Trial Lawyer 2.0 Wins Again

By Rick Outzen

Last week, the Levin Papantonio law firm announced it had helped secure a cash settlement of more than $670 million with Dupont over lawsuits related to the exposure of the toxic chemical C8 from the company’s plant in West Virginia. The next day, the total settlement was adjusted upwards to $920 million.

When Inweekly contacted Mike Papantonio, one of the lead litigators on the case, he said the adjustment happened because the firm was able to “solidify another other fifty million a year for five years, to deal with cases that come up over that period.”

For over half a century, DuPont discharged the toxic Teflon manufacturing chemical PFOA or C-8, which was used to create Teflon, into the air and water around the Ohio River Valley from its Washington Works facility outside Parkersburg, West Virginia. The legal battle involved some 3,500 cases related to illnesses and other injuries suffered by citizens who became sick after being exposed.

The C8 lawsuits were consolidated in a “multidistrict litigation” overseen by U.S. Chief District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. in the Southern District of Ohio. Sargus and other federal judges in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia were set to begin tackling 270 cancer lawsuits in May. Their goal was to hear them at the rate of 40 cases over 10 months every year.

The litigation arose from a 2001 class action lawsuit involving DuPont’s contamination of the drinking water supplies of approximately 70,000 people in West Virginia and Ohio with C-8. The same chemical, monitored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, found in varying levels, in more than 90 public water systems in more than two-dozen states, including Escambia County, Florida.

The verdicts in the first three cases tried in a federal court in Columbus, Ohio hadn’t gone well for Dupont.

In October 2015, Papantonio won for Carla M. Bartlett, who underwent surgery for kidney cancer, $1.6 million in compensatory damages.

In July 2016, Papantonio won $5.1 million for a cancer survivor, David Freeman. The jury found DuPont liable for actual malice, triggering punitive damages. Recently, jurors awarded Kenneth Vigneron, an Ohio truck driver, $2 million in compensatory damages and $10.5 million in punitive damages.

The Feb. 13 settlement announcement came as Levin Papantonio shareholder Tim O’Brien was trying a fourth case against Dupont that Papantonio told Inweekly also wasn’t going well for the chemical giant.

While the fourth trial may have been the tipping point for the settlement, the earlier verdicts had shaken Dupont’s confidence in winning the remaining cases.

“The biggest turning point I see in this case actually came after the second verdict,” said Papantonio, “DuPont’s stock took a beating. It edged back up, but it really never recovered.”

The same trend repeated after the Vigneron verdict in the third trial.

Papantonio said. “The stock took a worse beating, later stabilized, but it was still below where it should have been. When they settled this case, their stock went shooting straight up to where it should have been.”

The Dupont shareholders could see that they were 0-3 versus Levin Papantonio, and the first two trials were the plaintiff firm’s weakest cases.

“If you’re a Dupont shareholder and you’re making telephone calls, you’re saying, ‘You know, somebody needs to start paying attention to what those defense lawyers are telling you. Because they’re not telling you the truth,’” Papantonio told Inweekly.

The C8 cases were the second time Papantonio fought with Dupont. In 2007, as lead trial counsel in the environmental class action case of Perrine v. Dupont, he received a jury verdict award in West Virginia that had an estimated value of more than $380 million.

Why has he had such success against Dupont?

“A case isn’t won with technical motions, flowery memos, and it’s not won on paper,” he said. “A case is won in having some common ground with six or 12 people in a jury. We seem to relate to that better than establishment lawyers.”

Papantonio said the stereotype that baby boomers have of trial lawyers doesn’t exist anymore among the best trial lawyers in the country.

“The modern trial lawyer, I mean the real specialist is no longer the hard charging, hard drinking, womanizing, gunslinger,” he said. “That’s not who we are.”

He continued, “For the most part, the best trial lawyers are very much family people. They have a real strong spiritual center about what they’re about. Most of the time you see them focused on an ideology or idea that they believe is going to improve the world a little bit.”

Papantonio said that the older generation of what he described as “silk stocking defense lawyers” haven’t accepted the reality of today’s trial lawyer.

“They believe they’re going to get the gunslinger in trial. Instead, they get this new, improved, 2.0 trial lawyer who is out there.”