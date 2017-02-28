The Buzz 2/23/17

Galveztown Coming Brothers Fred Gunther and Brad Myers have partnered to develop the former Downtown YMCA on North Palafox Street into a mixed-use development featuring residential, office and restaurant space to be called Galveztown.

Gunther said. “With all of the exciting growth happening downtown, we believe this project will continue to make downtown Pensacola a more exciting place.”

Gunther and Myers acquired the former YMCA property in early January for $700,000 and began demolition on Feb. 18. The demolition is expected to last less than six weeks. The property will be subdivided into nine residential lots, which will be priced at $195,000 and $210,000 and marketed by Gunther Properties, LLC.

The single-story building at the north of the property will be converted into 7,000 square-feet of restaurant space that will face Palafox Street, while the racquet ball courts at the east of the property will be converted to 2,900 square-feet of office space.

The brothers named the project in honor of Bernardo de Galvez, the Spanish military leader who re-captured Pensacola during the Battle of Pensacola in 1781. Galveztown was the name of his ship, which he sailed into Pensacola Bay under threat of British cannon fire, when the Spanish naval commanders were unwilling to do so.

The British surrendered the city after Galvez’s artillery caused a powder magazine to explode at Fort George, directly across Palafox Street from where Galveztown will be located.

Myers said the project pays tribute to the city’s history while looking toward the future.

“One of the great things about this project is how well it complements Pensacola’s history and aligns really well with the overall development strategy,” Myers said.

Giving Every Child A Chance University of Chicago economist Dr. John List explained to community leaders last week why educators struggle to improve public education.

“The reason why is because we’ve used our schools primarily to teach our students and not to teach ourselves what works and why,” he said. “And that’s been a fundamental mistake. We have to teach ourselves in schools as well. That’s what we’re going to do here in Pensacola.”

List was in town with Dr. Dana Suskind to explain the Pensacola Project, a partnership between the University of Chicago and Studer Community Institute to improve child brain development and early learning in Escambia County.

“This will be the first city of innovation,” said List. “And the world will watch, and we will write about what happens here in books.”

He added, “And then when it works, countries like Bangladesh, the UK, Australia, they will follow. Countries will adopt what we do.”

List described his research in Chicago Heights where the university developed a pre-K program for ages 3-5 and a parent academy.

“Where we do not teach the kids directly, we teach their parents,” he said. “We teach their parents what they should be doing at home. Because the most important element of the education production function—that we forget about and that we do not try as hard as we should—is the parental component.”

List explained why he does the research.

“Because at the end of the day, what are we about?” he said. “We’re about giving everyone a chance. Not only today’s kids but tomorrow’s kids.”

Independent Party Vanishes Supervisor of Elections David Stafford recently received notice from the Florida Division of Elections that the registration status of the Independent Party of Florida (INT) has been canceled.

As a result, his office was required to change the party affiliation of any voter registered in the Independent Party of Florida to No Party Affiliation (NPA). New voter information cards reflecting the change have been mailed to all impacted voters.

Voters can choose to remain registered as No Party Affiliation or may choose to register with one of the ten political parties currently active and recognized by the Division of Elections, a list of which can be accessed at EscambiaVotes.com. A party change can be made using a Florida Voter Registration Application or by submitting a signed, written notice to a voter registration official.

NAACP Kicks Off the Year NAACP Pensacola Chapter #5124 wants to start a new tradition to celebrate Black History Month while unifying our community. On Saturday, February 25, the organization will host a Black History Month Celebration at Woodland Heights Community Center, located at 111 Berkley Drive, from 3-6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and hosted by Chapter President Rodney Jones.

Guest speakers include Robin Reshard and Dianne Krummel. Greater Little Rock Baptist Church Choir & Praise Dance Team and Pine Forest High School Drill Team are scheduled to perform. The American Red Cross, Chain Reaction, and several other community organizations will also be in attendance.

The NAACP Pensacola Chapter #5124 has also launched its Free Legal Clinic that is open to the public every Monday from 9- 11:00 a.m. at 615 North W Street. Legal Services of North Florida and Attorney Robert Allen will be available on site to offer free legal advice and counsel in both civil and criminal matters.

Fort Barrancas Cuts Hours Gulf Islands National Seashore officials announced that Fort Barrancas and its associated visitor center will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting March 1. The park is changing to a five day a week because of shortages in visitor services and fee collection staff. Officials hope the measure will be temporary and will be able to resume a seven-day a week operation soon.

After evaluating all factors, it was determined that Tuesdays and Wednesdays would have the least impact. All other areas of the park will remain open seven days a week, including Fort Pickens.

Fort Barrancas is located on board Naval Air Station Pensacola and was built in the mid-1800s along with the Advanced Redoubt to defend the old Naval Shipyard. Visitors can take a guided or self-guided tour of the fortifications and learn more about their story within the visitor center. Access to Naval Air Station Pensacola is available to the public through the West Gate; all visitors must show valid photo identification.