Pictures, Parades and More

A Guide To Mardi Gras 2017

By Stephanie Sharp

WARREN THOMPSON’S MARDI GRAS VIEW

Even the most seasoned Mardi Gras veterans only ever catch glimpses of their fellow parade-goers through the gaps between festooned floats and decked-out marching bands. One photographer has captured the rapture and irreverence of Mardi Gras through the faces of the people who make the southern festival what it is.

Warren Thompson has been photographing Mardi Gras festivities in Mobile, Ala. for over 30 years. An exhibition of these black and white photos, aptly titled “Moonpies,” is currently on display at Pensacola Museum of Art.

Although Thompson is a Pensacola native, he travels northeast every year to capture Mardi Gras at its American birthplace. Because Thompson’s street photography focuses on the audience of the parade, he was originally drawn to the larger crowds in Mobile.

“At that time, Pensacola’s Mardi Gras had a lot fewer parades and the audience was smaller,” he said. “When you look at my photos, you’ll see that most of the time my camera is turned backward into the crowds. There is so much more depth and diversity in the Mobile parade.”

During his first year photographing Mardi Gras in Mobile, Thompson also discovered the community of Prichard, AL.

“I got carried away with the differences in the backgrounds and crowds. I would see the same parade in Mobile one day that I would see the next day in Prichard, but I would be in a rural community, where there might be a cotton farm nearby.”

Even as Pensacola’s Mardi Gras traditions have flourished over the years, Thompson continues to return to Mobile and Prichard.

“I fell in love with it and haven’t left it, it feels like home—as far as Mardi Gras is concerned.”

For Thompson, developing relationships with the Mobile Mardi Gras crowds have allowed him to experience for himself the preservation of Mardi Gras traditions throughout the three decades he’s been shooting from the street.

One way to mark cultural changes is by the signs and banners people use to attract attention from the floats. From TV characters like the Simpsons to political figures like Hillary Clinton, the themes of parade goers handmade signs and banners offer a literal sign of the times.

“These are symbols and icons of what’s going on in the culture at that time,” he said.

Throughout the years, Thompson has had to adjust his own techniques to the changing times. He originally began shooting Mardi Gras in color film and has since transitioned to black and white digital photography.

“I switched to digital, and it was painful, yet at the same time I did it because I didn’t want to miss a moment,” he said. “I would miss pictures while I was loading and unloading.”

Digital cameras with interchangeable memory cards allow him to capture hundreds of pictures before he has to take his focus off of the streets to fiddle with his equipment.

Thompson doesn’t use his cell phone camera to capture photos, but he doesn’t begrudge those who do.

“The tool is not as important as the image and the idea. The important thing is the having access to your tool,” he said.

Although he maintains that photographing the parades is his favorite part of Mardi Gras, Thompson’s favorite seasonal treats are MoonPies and king cakes.

“The cream cheese ones are my favorite,” he says of king cakes.

Anyone who’s been lucky enough to experience Mardi Gras will appreciate the authenticity with which Thompson has captured the spirit of the season. From families and children to the borderline absurd and surreal details, “Moonpies” is a celebration of people celebrating.

MOONPIES

WHAT: A Photography exhibit featuring the work of local photographer Warren Thompson

WHEN: Now-March 18

WHERE: Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $7 for adults

DETAILS: pensacolamuseum.org

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

100 YEARS, 100 WORDS: MOONPIE

The only snack more iconic to Mardi Gras than king cake is the MoonPie. Chattanooga Bakery began making these chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow treats in 1917 after a Kentucky coal miner requested a snack “as big as the moon.”

Originally priced at five cents a pie and destined for lunch pails across the South, more than one million MoonPies are now produced every day in four different flavors and three varieties (not including the two varieties of LookOut! Pies.)

Mobile introduced MoonPies as a throw in 1954, and after six decades they are still a Mardi Gras favorite.

More on MoonPies: moonpie.com

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

CATCH AND RECYCLE

Chances are, you haven’t recently sat down and considered the environmental impact of Mardi Gras season or even where you put your beads from last year.

At The Arc Gateway, you can unload your prized catches, reduce a number of beads piling up in our landfills and support meaningful employment for adults with developmental disabilities in the community all at the same time.

As the program gears up for a busy season, Inweekly spoke with Sondra Massraf, Recycled Mardi Gras Beads Sales Manager, about the growth and impact of the program.

INWEEKLY: What inspired the bead-recycling program?

MASSRAF: At The Arc Gateway we provide programs and services for more than 800 children and adults with developmental disabilities. We have been recycling Mardi Gras beads for several years now. It started as a “filler” project for some of our clients to work during slow times with other projects and has grown to where we are now with a great demand for the recycled beads to where we sell out days before local parades.

INWEEKLY: Have you seen a growth or decline of the bead-recycling program over the past few years?

MASSRAF: We continue to see a growth in both sales and donations of the beads. We have really worked hard this past year to increase our donations of beads. We’ve had big collection drives from Navy Federal Credit Union and from several of our local elementary schools, and we welcome anyone to challenge their organizations, schools, and businesses to start a fun collection drive for us and we have collection boxes set up all over town. A list of those sites can be found on our website. We collect bead donations all year long and sell for all of our local parades from Mardi Gras to Christmas.

INWEEKLY: Who are the typical customers of the recycled beads?

MASSRAF: Our typical customers are local Mardi Gras krewes right here in Pensacola. It’s great to see such a community involvement in support of The Arc Gateway and what we do. Surprisingly, we also have customers from all over. We have done orders for groups from Mobile, Ala. to Fort Walton and we have even shipped beads internationally.

INWEEKLY: How does the bead recycling program work into the larger macrocosm of The Arc Gateway?

MASSRAF: The bead-recycling program provides meaningful employment for the adults with developmental disabilities that we serve at The Arc Gateway. The clients earn money and learn valuable work skills by sorting counting and packaging the beads. Recycling beads not only keeps them out of the landfills but also helps generate revenue to create new jobs and purchase supplies.

INWEEKLY: Do you have any interesting stories from bead donations or purchasing that might surprise our readers?

MASSRAF: Most recently we partnered with Lanta Gras, a non-profit organization in Atlanta that does a mini Mardi Gras parade. They came down to Pensacola, and we loaded their truck up with about 800 dozen beads for their parade. That was exciting to work with another non-profit for a common goal.

Details: arc-gateway.org

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————

MARDI GRAS 2017 PARADE & EVENT LINEUP

•PARADES

KREWE OF LAFITTE ILLUMINATED PARADE

Anchored by the gentlemen pirates of the Krewe of Lafitte and their illuminated floats, the first parade of Mardi Gras weekend happens just after sunset on the streets of downtown.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24

WHERE: Begins at Spring and Garden Streets

DETAILS: kreweoflafitte.com

PENSACOLA GRAND MARDI GRAS PARADE

If you only go to one parade this season, make it the Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade. This annual Mardi Gras tradition is the peak of the season, with thousands of people both in the parade itself and lining the streets of downtown.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE: Begins at Spring and Garden Streets

DETAILS: pensacolamardigras.com

KREWE OF WRECKS PARADE

Unique to Pensacola, the Krewe of Wrecks Parade combines the traditions of Mardi Gras and the joy of beach living. The public is invited to the award ceremony at the Gulfside Pavilion immediately following the parade.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

WHERE: Begins at Avenida 10 and Via De Luna on Pensacola Beach

DETAILS: pensacolabeachmardigras.com

•OTHER EVENTS

KREWE OF WRECKS KICK-OFF PARTY

Looking for a place to kick off your Sunday “funday” before the beach parade? Casino Beach Bar & Grille has you covered. They are hosting a kick-off breakfast, complete with mimosa and Bloody Mary specials from 8-11 a.m. And if mornings aren’t your thing, they will also be hosting a Cajun shrimp boil later in the day, from 3-7 p.m.

WHEN: 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

WHERE: Casino Beach Bar & Grille, 41 Fort Pickens Road

DETAILS: casinobeachbar.com

CHEF LEON GALATOIRE AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE

Chef Irv Miller welcomes Chef Leon Galatoire, fourth generation of the founding family of the famous Galatoire’s restaurant in New Orleans, for a Sunday of New Orleans-inspired cuisine at the Jackson’s. Reservations are required.

WHEN: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

WHERE: Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox

DETAILS: jacksonsrestaurant.com

CAJUN WINE DINNER

Join Chef Ian Gillette for a five-course tasting menu of New Orleans flavored dishes like turtle soup, crawfish fettuccine and king cake bread pudding. The meal will also include wine pairings by Stephanie Mathis. Seating is limited, so make sure you make reservations in advance.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27

WHERE: Lee House, 400 Bayfront Pkwy.

DETAILS: spotonpensacola.com

PENSACOLA MARDI GRAS FAT TUESDAY PRISCUS CELEBRATION

Wrapping up the Mardi Gras season is the 2017 Priscus Procession, where the Queen and King of Mardi Gras 2017 will be crowned. This event is 21 and over.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

WHERE: Seville Quarter, 130 E Government St.

DETAILS: sevillequarter.com