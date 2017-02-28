Don’t Call Them Emo

By Grant Hutchinson

Jimmy Eat World will be performing at Vinyl on Feb. 28, and local fans couldn’t be more stoked.

“(The band’s first three records) had such an impact on me,” said Travis Seals, 36, of Pensacola. “I associate them with some pretty big memories in my life.”

But there’s one thing the group would like to clarify before it comes to town: Jimmy Eat World is not emo.

Sure, Rolling Stone ranked the band’s second and third albums “Clarity” and “Bleed American” as the 13th and eighth greatest emo records of all time, respectively. Stereoboard heralded the group as the “kings of emo.” And Entertainment Weekly said “Chase This Light” is “what emo should sound like.”

But according to Jimmy Eat World rhythm guitarist and vocalist Tom Linton, the word “emo” doesn’t apply.

“We never really have said we were an emo band,” Linton said. “It’s just something people kind of labeled us as.”

But if it’s not emo—the perpetually ill-defined genre that’s only qualifying attribute appears to be “emotional lyrics,” itself a nebulous term—then what is it?

Said Linton, “We say that we’re just a rock band.”

It’s certainly successful, whatever it is. Jimmy Eat World’s trademark blend of catchy pop rhythms contrasted against dark poetic lyrics has kept the group regularly performing and releasing albums for over two decades—equivalent to approximately 3 million lifetimes in the flavor-of-the-week emo/punk/pop-punk/alt-rock/whatever scene.

The band’s latest release doesn’t betray that distinct sound, and with its complex anthems and challenging themes, it might be the group’s best record yet.

Jimmy Eat World will be here primarily to promote its new album “Integrity Blues.” The work takes the listener on an emotional journey through post-romantic-break-up life, making stops at loss, grief and ultimately hope.

“It’s about letting go of expectations, doing what you want to do in life (and) getting rid of guilt,” Linton said.

The album begins with haunting, hypnotic tracks like ‘You With Me’ and ‘It Matters.’ The tone shifts suddenly at the end of ‘Pass the Baby,’ as a heavy metal riff leads into the angry and rebellious ‘Get Right.’

The next track, ‘You Are Free,’ marks another tonal shift—this time toward the more positive and reflective, themes that carry through the rest of the album.

“(It’s about) the learning process and how you’re gonna make mistakes when you’re going through these things,” Linton said.

After nine albums and more than 20 years of rock, it’s hard to believe the future of Jimmy Eat World was ever in doubt. But following the dismal sales of its second album, 1999′s “Clarity,” the band’s days appeared to be numbered. Capitol Records dropped the group, and suddenly it was a band without a label.

“We wanted to get let go,” Linton said. “I don’t even think (Capitol) knew who we were.”

Jimmy Eat World headed to Europe to tour and regroup. Its members started saving their money and soon scraped together enough to record an album independently.

“We were really excited and happy to have the freedom to do whatever we want,” Linton said. “We had no one coming into the studio giving their opinion about the songs. It was great.”

The result, 2001′s “Bleed American,” catapulted the band into the spotlight. DreamWorks picked up the album, which eventually sold over a million copies and generated four top 20 singles. It remains the band’s greatest success, certified platinum in both the US and Canada.

Linton credits producer Mark Trombino with much of the band’s early success.

“He’s just a guy that has a lot of good ideas,” Linton said. “He was the best at making every song the most interesting and the best it could be.”

Trombino left the music business sometime after 2013, last collaborating with Jimmy Eat World on 2010′s “Invented.” According to Linton, Trombino currently owns and operates a number of donut shops in the LA area that are “really successful.”

“It’s kind of a bummer he’s not producing records anymore,” Linton said. “I’m sure he would get into it again though.”

Regardless, the group has carved an indelible mark in the history of rock, one even today’s biggest pop stars can appreciate. Interest in Jimmy Eat World reignited recently when Apple released a commercial featuring Taylor Swift dancing and lip-syncing to the band’s song ‘The Middle.’

Linton doesn’t seem to mind the newfound attention. As long as nobody calls his band “emo.”

JIMMY EAT WORLD

WHAT: Jimmy Eat World with AJJ

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $29.50

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com