Black History Month Poetry Events

By C.S. Satterwhite

As Black History Month comes to a close, several events throughout Pensacola celebrate the February tradition honoring African-American culture.

Speaking to the vibrancy of Pensacola’s poetry scene, this year two major poetry events are scheduled at the same time to mark Black History Month: Poet Clint Smith will read at the University of West Florida, while the “Poets for Change” reading takes place at the Leroy Boyd Center for Social Justice.

From the beginning of Black History Month, poetry often found its way into the African American historical events. From the works of Paul Lawrence Dunbar and Frances E.W. Harper to the works of Langston Hughes and Maya Angelou, poetry is rarely far from the celebrations.

Initially starting as Negro History Week in 1926, historian Carter G. Woodson pushed for broader recognition of the seven-day period which grew to become Black History Month. Poet Clint Smith’s reading is UWF’s way to honor the African American poetic tradition.

A native of New Orleans, Smith rose to prominence as the Black Lives Matter movement brought many African American artists to speak about the difficulties of being black in America, as well as his place in the historic moment.

In a widely viewed TED Talk, Smith spoke about the struggles his parents faced raising a young black man, which ultimately led his father to give him “The Talk”—a talk he said every black child he knew was given about the realities of the way society, in particular, law enforcement, sees young African American men.

“Their parenting always sought to reconcile the tensions between having my siblings and I understand the realities of the world,” said Smith, “while ensuring that we never accepted the status quo as inevitable.”

“I came to realize that this, in and of itself, was a very purposeful form of education,” said Smith.

In one significant moment of his talk, Smith—an educator himself— spoke about an instance in which he and some white friends were playing with super-soaker squirt guns. His father, fearing for his young son’s life, quickly grabbed Smith and brought him home. Before Smith could explain how badly his father embarrassed him in front of his friends, his father began speaking.

“Son, I’m sorry, but you can’t act the same as your white friends,” recalled Smith.

“I know now how scared he must’ve been,” said Smith of the instance. “How easily I could’ve fallen into the empty of the night, that some man would mistake this water for a good reason to wash all of this away.”

Smith then returns the conversation away from his past and to the present moment, filled with the names of now-famous young black people whose lives were cut short by police and vigilante violence.

“When we say that ‘Black Lives Matter,’ it’s not because others don’t,” said Smith. “It’s simply because we must affirm that we are worthy of existing without fear when so many things tell us we are not.”

Like his lectures, Smith’s poetry often brings the past into the present. Addressing the history of slavery, a widely read poem entitled “Why We Shouldn’t Forget that U.S. Presidents Owned Slaves” was featured on the PBS News Hour and went viral. In the poem, Smith wrote:

“I have been taught how perfect this country was, but no one ever told me about the pages torn out of my textbooks, how black and brown bodies have been bludgeoned for three centuries and find no place in the curriculum. Oppression doesn’t disappear just because you decided not to teach us that chapter.”

Another poet who sees his work as connected to the legacy of slavery is Quincy “Q” Hull.

Hull represents a group of local poets, aptly named “The Pensacola Poets.”

The Pensacola Poets read weekly at Sluggo’s until the popular venue closed. They’ve recently started reading weekly at Constant Coffee. Civil Rights organization Movement for Change will host Hull and The Pensacola Poets in their celebration of black poetry.

Hull described the poet’s role in the African American story as “to convey the struggle of making black history.”

Hull said, “We have a responsibility to the ancestors to convey the struggle of their duress. Knowing that [enslaved Africans] were not allowed to read or write, we have a responsibility to relay their struggle through the spoken and written word.”

Hull often speaks of his influences, on stage and off, notably the poets of the Civil Rights era, such as Amiri Baraka, the Last Poets, or Nikki Giovanni.

“The poets of that time,” said Hull. “The tumultuous times black people went through, that inspires me.”

Hull also pays homage to the 18th-century African poet Phillis Wheatley.

Born in Africa, Wheatley was enslaved and brought to Boston at the age of 7 where traders sold her. Under unusual circumstances, she learned to read and write poetry. Though she wrote numerous poems, few believed her accomplishments possible in the 1770s. She eventually published the first book of poetry by an African in the New World.

“And it’s not necessarily the words,” Hull said of Wheatley’s poetry, “but the fact that she wrote during those times.”

“The duress she must’ve been under. When they thought she couldn’t [write poetry], she did” said Hull. “She wrote when she wasn’t supposed to, so I have no excuse not to do so.”

Hull takes the task of a poet seriously, and like Smith works to create change.

For Hull, his event has specific goals: “The first is to help Movement for Change by using my gift and the gift of others to help shine a light on what Movement For Change does, which might inspire people to volunteer.”

His second goal is to honor a local Civil Rights icon. “I also want to do this [event] to help keep Mr. Leroy Boyd’s spirit alive.”

“I feel the responsibility on my shoulder to make the ancestors proud,” said Hull. “The way we connect is through poetry [and] I feel it’s my responsibility to pass the baton on to the next generation.”

CLINT SMITH LECTURE

WHAT: UWF Black History Month Celebration with Poet Clint Smith

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

WHERE: University Commons Auditorium on the UWF Pensacola Campus (Building 22)

COST: Free and open to the public

DETAILS: uwf.edu/respect

POETS FOR CHANGE

WHAT: An event featuring The Pensacola Poets

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23

WHERE: Leroy Boyd Center for Social Justice, 1603 N. Davis Hwy.

COST: Donations for Movement for Change accepted

DETAILS: movementforchange.org