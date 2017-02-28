Calendar 2/23/17

THURSDAY 2.23

WORK ON FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m. Regular meet up of Western Gate Florida Trail Association to work on National Scenic Trail and side trail. Meet at Blackwater River Forestry Center, 11650 Munson Highway. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

WINE TASTING AT AWM 5 p.m. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

DINNER AND AN ARIA Seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WFPL BOOK DISCUSSION 6 p.m. Jodi Picoult’s “Small Great Things.” WFPL, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

CULTURES COOK: SUSHI 6-8 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

CANCER STUDY GROUP 6-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ITALIAN WINE DINNER 6:30-8:45 p.m. $80. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. $10. dancecraftfl.com

WSRE SPEAKER SERIES: SEX, DRUGS AND SEA SLIME 7 p.m. Free. Marine scientist Ellen Prager. WSRE Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

FM WESTON AUDUBON SOCIETY MONTHLY PRESENTATION 7 p.m. Free, guests welcome. Pensacola State College, Baroco Science Center, Bldg. 21, 21 Airport Blvd.

KOUNTRY WAYNE AND FRIENDS 7:30 p.m. $28-$40. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FRIDAY 2.24

PILATES MAT WITH BARBARA1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. City Grocery, 2050 N. 12th Ave.

HAPPY HOUR COOK OUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VINYASA YOGA FLOW 6-7p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in unique group classes that keeps partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/singlefincafe

EVITA 7:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

ERIC LINDELL 8 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 2.25

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road, Pace.

CLEAN UP WITH OCEAN HOUR 8:45 a.m. Meet at the fishing pier parking lot at the very end of Fort Pickens Road, 7-8 miles from the park entrance. For more information, contact oceanhourfl@gmail.com.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. “Eat with the Seasons.” Palafox Market. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

TAMALE MAKING 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FLAVOR OF ART 4-8 p.m. $45. Coldwater Gardens, 7009 Creek Stone Road. Milton. coldwatergardens.com

PIT BOWL 6-8 p.m. $15. Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter are hosting a bowling fundraiser to raise money and awareness for Pensacola’s pitbulls, as well as other shelter animals. Felton Lanes, 4315 W. Navy Blvd. facebook.com/ecasfriends

ARSONWAVE CD RELEASE PARTY 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

EVITA 7:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

SUNDAY 2.26

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: ONE WORLD MANY VOICES 2:30 p.m. $19-$29. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

EVITA 2:30 p.m. $5-$16. Free for UWF students. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

SOUTHEASTERN TEEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY: SHENANIGANS 4-5 p.m. Free. 1010 N. 12th Ave. setsco.org/first-city-shakespeare

MONDAY 2.27

PILATES MAT WITH NADINE 1:30 -2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Free pasta and drink specials after the run at Fast Eddie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CULTURES COOK: KOREAN BIBIMBAP 6-8 p.m. $35. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. cookingschoolsofamerica.com/pensacolacooks

MOLINO BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. “Dead Wake” by Erik Larson. 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

ONE POT WONDERS 6-8 p.m. $10-$15. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from a professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 2.28

COMPLEMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. SoGourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

BOOK TO FILM CLUB 6 p.m. “Carol” by Patricia Highsmith. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

FUNKY YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country Two Step, East Coast Swing, Competition Choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123 dancecraftfl.com

JIMMY EAT WORLD 7 p.m. $29.50. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MEDITATION /PRANIC HEALING 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SIMPLY FUN: UWF SYMPHONIC BAND CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free. University of West Florida, Bldg. 82, 11000 University Parkway. To reserve tickets, call 857-6285.

TUNESDAY SOUND CAFE 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and tunes from the baby grand piano. Pensacola Library lobby, 239 North Spring St.

WEDNESDAY 3.1

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $10. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. impact100pensacola.org

RESTORATIVE YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional west coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free beginner west coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 503-1123. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

OPENING RECEPTION: MODERN MASTERS: TWENTIETH CENTURY PRINTS 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

THE ARTIST TALK FEATURING CAITLIN RHEA 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

Current Exhibits

MODERN MASTERS: TWENTIETH CENTURY PRINTS On view through May 6. An exhibit that presents many of the styles and techniques popularized by the various movements that are considered “Modern Art.” Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VISIONARY CONTINUATION On view through March 11. Work from First City Art Center artists and guest artist Patricia O’Neal. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard. firstcityart.org

ADORN On view through Feb. 25. Jewelry from local artists. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

WARREN THOMPSON: MOONPIES On view through March 18. Black and white photographs by Florida-native artist Warren Thompson. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Call to Artists

The 63rd Annual Member’s Exhibition

The 63rd annual Members’ Juried Exhibition is an opportunity for artist members, at all levels of expertise, to submit their artwork for display at the Pensacola Museum of Art. All current Museum members may enter up to three pieces of original artwork for juror consideration — only one work by each artist will have the potential of being selected. Award winners will be eligible for cash prizes. All submissions must be complete and received by Sunday, March 5 at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org.

Water Water Everywhere at Artel

The latest exhibit at Artel Gallery will be about water. Water is the essences of life. When exploring planetary life we look for water. The human body is more than 60 percent water. Blood is 92 percent water, the brain and muscles are 75 percent water, and bones are about 22 percent water. So, have a drink of water and liquefy your visions for this show. Artists may submit up to three works of all media. Works must have been made within the last two years. Entry fee is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Drop off work March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and March 5 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, artelgallery.org

Grant opportunity for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Artel Gallery are teaming up again this year to find our next Emerging Artists. This grant opportunity is available to up and coming artists. Two grant recipients will receive support from a mentor, a shared booth during the festival and great exposure. Visit artelgallery.org or ggaf.org to download the application and go for it! Deadline to submit the application is April 30, 2017. Email hatchingartists@gmail.com for more details.

JazzFest looking for arts and crafts vendors

Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts vendors to submit applications for the 2017 JazzFest taking place April 1 through April 2 at Seville Square in historic downtown Pensacola. Only arts and crafts vendors will be accepted. All entries are $150, for a 10′-by-10′ canopy or smaller. Deadline for entries is March 15. For more information and to download application forms, call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.

Workshops & Classes

DRAWING 101This class is an introductory course to drawing from observation. Students will learn to accurately and realistically draw objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 20-27, Mondays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

OIL PAINTING 101 Oil Painting 101 is a great course for beginners as well as intermediate students. Students will learn to use oil paints to accurately and realistically portray objects and people from life. Over the course of the six-week class students will learn vocabulary, techniques, and skills based on the academic art tradition. Ages 16-plus. Tuition is $175 for members and $200 for non-members. Class dates are February 23 through March 30, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

BELLY DANCING Eight-week beginner and advanced classes on Tuesday nights. For beginner, intermediate and advanced students. Classes held at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St For more information and to sign up for a class visit pensacolabellydance.com

LIFE DRAWING Artists of any skill level are welcome to draw life figures. 6-9 p.m. Monday nights. Cost is $5-$10 a person. Contact phayes@ihmc.us if interested. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. The group is always looking for new models, contact Pat at the email address above if interested.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG BINGO 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Emerald City’s The Other Side, 406 E. Wright St. emeraldcitypensacola.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. The Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/Palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. 9 Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half- priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. facebook.com/goatlipsdeli

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Krazy George 9 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

The Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 2.23

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

THE NACE BROTHERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

BAD JUJU 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TYLER MAC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 2.24

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DEW PENDLETON BAND7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

ADAM HOLT 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE NACE BROTHERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard & Cafe, 5198 Willing St. Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DJ MR LAO 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 2.25

ALEXA BURROUGHS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DEW PENDLETON BAND 7 p.m. The Deck, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

FREEWAY 98 BAND 6 p.m. p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

EMERALD COAST BLENDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

CHRIS WINWARD BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHOW ME THE DRAGON 9 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POST PLUTO 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 2.26

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 9-10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

SEVILLE QUARTER JAZZ BRUNCH 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

NICK ANDREWS 12 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BRUCE KATZ BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & WILDROOTS 4 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

RUMOR MILL 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TITANIUM BLUE p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

KARAOKE WITH JIM BOB 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End o’ The Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 2.27

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & WILDROOTS 4 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

JAZZ JAM 7 p.m. Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St.

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents and open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 10 p.m. End O’ the Alley. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 2.28

MIKE MAGAZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & WILDROOTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Dr. paradisebargrill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 8 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ The Alley Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 3.1

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

HOLLY SHELTON AND THE J’S 7-10 p.m. The New Malibu, 1000 Gulf Beach Highway.

CONE OF UNCERTAINTY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE QUINN 8 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

RICH MCDUFF 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com