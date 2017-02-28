Outtakes—Fiesta 2.0

By Rick Outzen

After World War II, Calvin Todd, President of the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce, proposed the Fiesta of Five Flags Celebration that would combine a historical theme with tourism promotion.

The community would celebrate the founding of Pensacola by Don Tristan de Luna in 1559 and the flags of four countries that had flown over the city: Spain, France, England and the United States. In a nod to the Civil War that occurred less than 100 years earlier, a Confederate flag was included to attract white Southerners to the area. The City of Pensacola adopted the moniker “City of Five Flags.”

The city leaders weren’t concerned about its black residents or black tourists. Many couldn’t vote and couldn’t travel safely across Southern state borders. Therefore, leaders excluded blacks from the Fiesta of Five Flags Celebration for decades.

By doing so, the city overlooked the role Africans, both free and slave, made to the Pensacola settlement in its early history, as reported in Inweekly last week in Scott Satterwhite’s “The African Presence in ‘America’s First Settlement.’”

The Fiesta also chose to ignore that the initial Pensacola settlement was more a Mexican colony than a Spanish one. The Viceroy of New Spain chose Don Tristan de Luna to lead the expedition from Mexico to the Gulf Coast. Luna outfitted 11 ships to carry supplies with 1,500 people to serve as crew and passengers.

University of West Florida professor John Worth, the lead archeologist at the newly-discovered Luna site, told Satterwhite that only about 550 of the expedition were Spanish soldiers. Some of the military brought their families, but the reminder included Aztecs and Africans.

The Aztecs worked as soldiers and craftsmen, not slave labor. The Africans played this role.

“There were maybe as many as a couple of hundred [Africans with the Luna expedition], but we don’t know for sure,” said Worth. Most likely they originated from West Africa near the modern-day countries of Nigeria, Benin, Gabon, Cameroon, and Equatorial Guinea.

Because only whites made the decisions in the late 1940s, they got to decide the flags and who could attend their celebration. Blacks, Mexicans, and Aztecs weren’t invited.

However, we aren’t in the 1940s any longer. The City of Pensacola and Escambia County no longer fly the Confederate flag. Blacks and Hispanics can vote and hold public office. They take vacations, too.

It’s time for community leaders to accept its multicultural past and retool the Fiesta Celebration. We need to broaden the annual celebration to honor all of our voices.

We need Fiesta 2.0.