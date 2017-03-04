Winners & Losers 3/2/17

Winners

IRIS Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS) was selected a winner at the 2017 Microsoft Health Innovation Awards. Microsoft established the awards to honor annually its computing clients and health organizations that best demonstrate industry leadership in incorporating technology to achieve innovation. IRIS licenses a software service platform, which is built through Microsoft Azure, to health care providers that allows them to more efficiently detect signs of vision impairment caused by diabetes and other pathologies.

UWF Accounting University of West Florida’s accounting students ranked third in the nation in 2016 for first-time pass rate on the Certified Public Accountant Examination. UWF candidates passed sections taken at an 87.1 percent clip. UWF followed only Wake Forest University (89.5 percent) and Northwestern University (88.9 percent) among 858 institutions with a minimum of 10 reported candidates. The nationwide first-time passage rate was 54.4 percent.

Flora-Bama The American Cancer Society received a check for $10,500 to support Relay For Life of Greater Escambia County from Flora-Bama’s annual Super Chili Bowl Cook Off. This year’s event featured 25 teams cooking such delicious varieties as alligator chili, white chicken chili and Irish green chili. Flora-Bama has held the chili cook-off to support Relay For Life for the past 22 years, donating more than $50,000 in that time.

Losers

Ashton Hayward Federal Judge Roger Vinson dismissed Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward’s administrator, Eric Olson and HR chief, Ed Sisson, from the lawsuit filed by former Fire Chief Matt Schmitt. Hayward was dismissed in his official capacity, but is still on the line individually. The decision opens a new set of questions about the city charter, legal representation for the City and mayor, possible conflicts of interest, and who negotiates any settlement of the lawsuit.

Edwin Roberts Not only did the Pensacola chiropractor have to undergo surgery in El Paso, Tex. after suffering three gunshot wounds, but investigators no longer believe the tale that Roberts and his hunting guide were shot by illegal Mexican immigrants. According to news reports, the guide shot Roberts in a case of friendly fire. Somehow, the guide was shot by another hunter. Oops.

Human Rights Ordinance In September 2015, City Councilman Brian Spencer sponsored a human rights ordinance that would have afforded Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LBGT) individuals the same civil rights protections as other legally recognized minorities within the city of Pensacola. The council discussed the proposal for five hours in a workshop. Ninety citizens offered their opinions. Since then, the ordinance has disappeared. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville City Council passed a similar one recently.