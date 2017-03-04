Outtakes—Lock and Load Florida

By Rick Outzen

If our state lawmakers have their way, guns will be everywhere in Florida by this time next year. The concept of “gun-free” zones will disappear.

And inexplicably, the proposed bills are the Republicans’ response to the mass killings at the Pulse in Orlando and the Fort Lauderdale airport. The theory appears to be let’s try allowing Floridians with concealed-weapons licenses to carry firearms on college and university campuses and into airport terminals and government meetings. What could go wrong?

“Why don’t we just say in certain situations, let’s try it. Let’s just try something different for a while, let law-abiding citizens exercise their Second Amendment right,” House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’ Lakes, told The News Service of Florida. “I support it all. Until someone can show me one stinking fact, a statistic that says this is worse than the current situation, I absolutely am supportive of it.”

In June 2016, Orlando was rocked with the shooting deaths of 49 people at the Pulse nightclub, a place my youngest daughter and her fellow University of Central Florida students frequented on weekends. At the first of this year, Florida had to deal with the fatal shooting of five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Based on polling and reactions after the Orlando and Fort Lauderdale shootings, most Floridians have come to favor some reasonable controls on the proliferation of guns. However, the 2017 Legislature has other ideas.

In the past, Sen. Miguel Diaz de la Portilla (R-Miami) chaired the Judiciary Committee and was able to block some major pro-gun measures. Diaz de la Portilla was defeated in his re-election campaign last year. His replacement is Sen. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota).

Sen. Steube alone has proposed 26 pro-Second Amendment bills and resolutions. His top priorities are HB 6005 that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry firearms on college and university campuses, and SB 618 that would allow people to carry guns in airport terminals.

SB 128 would shift the burden of proof from defendants to prosecutors during pre-trial hearings in “stand your ground” self-defense cases. The bill has made it through Florida Senate committees.

Michelle Gajda of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America plans to oppose the pro-gun measures, which she has called a “cacophony of horrors.”

“We don’t expect to win every battle, but we will be at every battle, with our evidence, and with our data,” Gajda said. “We believe eventually we will prevail and common-sense gun reforms will begin to pass in Florida.”

I hope she is right.