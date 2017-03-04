Solutions to Beach Traffic Problems?

By Duwayne Escobedo

You know the drill. It’s a sunny, clear day. You think, “Let’s go to Pensacola Beach!”

The problem: thousands of your neighbors have the same idea. While the traffic won’t be Blue Angel Air Show bad, you can expect it to be bumper-to-bumper.

The five-member Escambia County Board of County Commissioners has worked on improving traffic flow that has plagued the beach for years to no avail, so far.

They debated the latest solutions at a public hearing Thursday in the Escambia County commission chamber attended by about 30 beach residents and property owners.

Volkert, a Mobile-based firm that is a leading provider of transportation and infrastructure engineering services, presented three alternatives for consideration. The three options included a roundabout where the current stop light exists at the intersection of Via de Luna and Fort Pickens with pedestrian walkways at ground level. The other two options included elevated walkways or underpasses for pedestrians.

Volkert estimated the cost to Escambia County taxpayers at $15-$20 million. Commissioners plan to select a plan at their Committee of the Whole session on March 9.

Volkert’s presentation sparked a wide-range of opinions among locals and commissioners on the plans, on the toll booth, on U.S. Highway 98 through Gulf Breeze that leads to the Bob Sikes Bridge and even on financing the steep cost.

Chris Sherman’s two-cents for commissioners was “good luck.” He has lived at Pensacola Beach for 57 years. Even on a normal weekend, he and other beach residents prepare by stocking up on Thursdays on their “scotch, beer and toilet paper,” Sherman said.

“There is nothing you can do about it,” he said. “You just have to live with it.”

That’s not good enough for Commissioner Grover Robinson IV, whose District 4 includes the beach.

He prefers the three underpasses – two crossing Via de Luna to Casino Beach and one going under Fort Pickens to Casino Beach. It would require the road to be raised a few feet to accommodate the underpass. He also likes removing the stop light at the beach and replacing it with a roundabout, which Volkert engineers said can move twice as many vehicles as a traffic signal.

“You have to separate pedestrians from the road,” Robinson said. “It’s a huge safety issue.”

Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said he was not sold on the roundabout, but “I love underpasses.”

Some residents were not so sure about roundabouts.

Barry Goodson, a beach resident since 1957, questioned putting in the roundabout. Studies show about 70 percent of beach visitors come from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

“If you put roundabouts out there, you will have to train the people of Escambia County how to use them,” he said. “They don’t even know how to yield, and that’s a fact.”

Fred Jackson, another island resident, said the roundabout is too costly of a solution for the three or four times a year when traffic is heavy.

“A traffic circle may be the solution, but it’s a very expensive solution,” he said. “Let’s hire a lot of traffic control officers to manage traffic during peak hours.”

Scott Evans asserted the idea that roundabouts would increase safety is false.

“Bicyclists will take it on the nose and face a lot of accidents in a traffic circle situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the crowd attending the public hearing was split on ways to upgrade to the toll booth. Some suggested removing the toll, which is one of the biggest impediment to traffic flowing smoothly. Others believed it would be better to lower the toll to 50 cents and automate the toll booths by creating baskets again in which drivers can throw change into.

Others recommended that the cost shift from tolls to paid parking. And some argued tolls should be raised to $2-$5 per vehicle.

Beach resident Bill McMillan recommended charging $10 for people to park at the beach.

“We choke at that toll facility. It’s ugly,” McMillan said. “How about no toll? I’ve paid for parking at every beach I’ve been to.”

However, the county is still paying off its bond for the widening of Via de Luna to four lanes, and the loan is tied to the nearly $3.5 million in annual revenues the toll booth collects.

The county is also working with Gulf Breeze and the Florida Department of Transportation to improve the exchange from U.S. Highway 98 to the road leading to Bob Sikes Bridge for traffic coming from both the east and the west.

The plan includes creating four additional surface parking spaces that would cost an extra $1.25 million or add a parking garage that would increase the cost to as much as $7 million. The proposed parking plan calls for:

167 surface parking spaces near the Pensacola Beach fire station for $420,000;

106 surface parking spaces behind the sheriff’s sub-station for $510,000;

16 surface parking spaces at the former visitor’s information center for $40,000;

108 surface parking spaces at the Santa Rosa Island office for $270,000; or

Or instead of surface parking at the SRIA office a parking garage that would add 92 spaces per deck and cost about $1.4 million per level.

Volkert also examined alternative transit to the beach. It would change the hours of operation of the current beach trolley to better match ridership, adjust the months of operation to improve peak season coverage, modify the schedule or route to accommodate a new ferry from Pensacola, split the current route to improve coverage times, and extend the trolley service off the island to possible nearby large parking lots in Gulf Breeze.

Commission chairman Doug Underhill said traffic is the price for living in “paradise.”

“It’s a cost 99.9-percent of people would be perfectly willing to pay,” Underhill said.

Despite receiving lots of criticism, Robinson was unapologetic about commissioners continually trying to solve Pensacola Beach traffic woes because “it’s the largest public park we own.”